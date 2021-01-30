If visibility wherever the sun's pointing is what you're looking for, the Proviz Reflect360 CRS Plus Women's Cycling Gilet delivers – and useful waterproofing – in huge, glowing spades. It's just not as breathable as could be for more strenuous rides.

Those familiar with Proviz products will know just how traffic-stoppingly bright they are under headlights – you've more chance of being reported as a UFO than missed by anyone with eyesight – but the downside is that, in daylight, the usual matt silver/grey has the opposite effect. It's somewhat road-coloured, and far from high-vis.

This gilet offers a more conventionally visible alternative, while retaining a decent measure of after-dark reflectivity. Available in bold shades of blue, purple and red, the reflectivity comes from millions of tiny reflective beads embedded in the fabric.

It's available in UK sizes 6-16, and the cut is contoured but roomy to allow for layers. It's not an aero fit, but nor is it outrageously loose. There's plenty of length for taller riders too, with a softly elasticated, curved rear hem to neatly cover your bum. Gentle compression at the armholes helps it balance protection with ventilation.

The collar is lined with a soft fleecy fabric – it's comfortable and effective at keeping out rain without feeling constrictive – and there's a generously sized zipped pocket on each side too.

While it's not quite as Close Encounters-ish as the silver/grey options, the glow under headlights is still considerable and appears as a sort of highly-visible grey.

The fabric is extremely waterproof too, seeing off even heavy, prolonged rain, although obviously your arms will still get wet... nevertheless, you wouldn't want this thing to have arms. The fabric is disappointingly lacking in breathability.

Proviz says breathability is 'good' at 10,000g/m2 (grams of water per square metre) over 24 hours, which puts it at the commuting end of the scale, but the reality for me is that any sort of effort means it gets sweaty.

The shape works well, with no pulling up at the back or flapping at the shoulders, and it fits easily over pretty much whatever I wanted to wear under it. In daylight, the bright purple is attractive and visible.

At £79.99 it's a bit more than Proviz's other gilets, such as the regular Reflect360 Plus Gilet at £69.99 (or £64.99 for the reversible one that runs even warmer). It's a bit more too than the ETC Arid Unisex Reflective Cycling Gilet at £50 or the BTR Reflective High Visibility Running & Cycling Vest Gilet at £29.99, but then it's both more stylish and cut much better for cycling.

The Huez Moonrider Gilet might be another notch up in performance, but at £155 it's a lot extra when the Proviz offers a good fit and functionality.

The Proviz Gilet is well made, tough and delivers excellent visibility both night and day. The waterproofing and windstopping are very useful too – the only shame is the low breathablility, limiting its use to gentle runs and commutes.

Verdict

Good weather protection and excellent visibility both day and night, but runs a bit sweaty

