If visibility wherever the sun's pointing is what you're looking for, the Proviz Reflect360 CRS Plus Women's Cycling Gilet delivers – and useful waterproofing – in huge, glowing spades. It's just not as breathable as could be for more strenuous rides.
Those familiar with Proviz products will know just how traffic-stoppingly bright they are under headlights – you've more chance of being reported as a UFO than missed by anyone with eyesight – but the downside is that, in daylight, the usual matt silver/grey has the opposite effect. It's somewhat road-coloured, and far from high-vis.
This gilet offers a more conventionally visible alternative, while retaining a decent measure of after-dark reflectivity. Available in bold shades of blue, purple and red, the reflectivity comes from millions of tiny reflective beads embedded in the fabric.
It's available in UK sizes 6-16, and the cut is contoured but roomy to allow for layers. It's not an aero fit, but nor is it outrageously loose. There's plenty of length for taller riders too, with a softly elasticated, curved rear hem to neatly cover your bum. Gentle compression at the armholes helps it balance protection with ventilation.
The collar is lined with a soft fleecy fabric – it's comfortable and effective at keeping out rain without feeling constrictive – and there's a generously sized zipped pocket on each side too.
While it's not quite as Close Encounters-ish as the silver/grey options, the glow under headlights is still considerable and appears as a sort of highly-visible grey.
The fabric is extremely waterproof too, seeing off even heavy, prolonged rain, although obviously your arms will still get wet... nevertheless, you wouldn't want this thing to have arms. The fabric is disappointingly lacking in breathability.
Proviz says breathability is 'good' at 10,000g/m2 (grams of water per square metre) over 24 hours, which puts it at the commuting end of the scale, but the reality for me is that any sort of effort means it gets sweaty.
The shape works well, with no pulling up at the back or flapping at the shoulders, and it fits easily over pretty much whatever I wanted to wear under it. In daylight, the bright purple is attractive and visible.
At £79.99 it's a bit more than Proviz's other gilets, such as the regular Reflect360 Plus Gilet at £69.99 (or £64.99 for the reversible one that runs even warmer). It's a bit more too than the ETC Arid Unisex Reflective Cycling Gilet at £50 or the BTR Reflective High Visibility Running & Cycling Vest Gilet at £29.99, but then it's both more stylish and cut much better for cycling.
The Huez Moonrider Gilet might be another notch up in performance, but at £155 it's a lot extra when the Proviz offers a good fit and functionality.
The Proviz Gilet is well made, tough and delivers excellent visibility both night and day. The waterproofing and windstopping are very useful too – the only shame is the low breathablility, limiting its use to gentle runs and commutes.
Verdict
Good weather protection and excellent visibility both day and night, but runs a bit sweaty
Make and model: Proviz REFLECT360 CRS Plus Women's Cycling Gilet
Tell us what the product is for
Proviz says: "The REFLECT360 CRS Plus (Colour Reflective System) Cycling Gilet is the newest introduction to the range. It is the first gilet that gives all over reflectivity yet comes in 3 distinct two-tone colours to give you a sleek and fashionable garment and incredible reflectivity by night.
"The REFLECT360 CRS Plus Gilet has been designed to give good breathability (10,000/24hr) and waterproofing (10,000 mm), a tailored fit helps to give a more streamlined look while the two added side pockets help to increase the functionality of the gilet."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
100% polyester
Highly reflective throughout
Waterproof
Front zip with storm flap and glove-friendly pull
Two zipped side pockets
Sizes UK6-16
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made and nicely finished. Good quality fabric and components.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Highly visible, plus it's waterproof and windproof, but not as breathable as non-reflective options.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
This is a tough garment and washes well – should last for years.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
A contoured but roomy cut, ideal for layering.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Pretty much spot on for the size stated. Generous fit to allow for layers, but not over-large.
Rate the product for weight:
5/10
It's one to wear the whole ride, rather than a roll-away, superlight emergency option.
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Great for keeping out wind and rain, but runs a bit on the warm and sweaty side if working hard.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
A decent price for a well-made, innovative and protective garment.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washes very well at a max of 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Good blend of water and wind resistance with excellent visibility, especially under car headlights.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The brightness, excellent reflectivity, good waterproofing and nicely contoured shape.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Gets hot and sweaty if you're making an effort.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £79.99 it's a bit more than Proviz's other gilets, such as the regular Reflect360 Plus Gilet at £69.99 (or £64.99 for the reversible one that runs even warmer). It's a bit more too than the ETC Arid Unisex Reflective Cycling Gilet at £50 or the BTR Reflective High Visibility Running & Cycling Vest Gilet at £29.99, but then it's both more stylish and cut much better for cycling.
The Huez Moonrider Gilet might be another notch up in performance, but at £155 it's a lot extra when the Proviz offers a good fit and functionality.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – particularly for commuting.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Proviz Reflect360 CRS Plus Women's Cycling Gilet is well made, tough and incredibly visible both day and night. It's also windproof and waterproof. If it was more breathable and consequently as well suited to training as commuting it could score higher, but as it is it's good and a seven.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
