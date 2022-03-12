The Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Arm Warmers are warm considering they're such a lightweight fabric, and snug shaping means they stay in place too. They have quite a pronounced seam running through them though, and it needs to positioned well to avoid irritation.

These Nopinz arm warmers are relatively thin and light, which means that as well as working on their own, they're good when layered under a jacket or long sleeve jersey. This lack of bulk did leave me with a bit of trepidation before my first frozen ride, but thanks to the fleecy Roubaix lining they are surprisingly warm.

They do a great job keeping out cold northerly winds, and you also get a hydrophobic coating to keep you dry in drizzle and light rain. Inevitably, anything heavier than that will soon seep through. In true Roubaix material style though, you will still be kept warm.

There are silicone grippers top and bottom, and they work well. These warmers are quite snug at the ends, which is noticeable when you're pulling them on, but once the wrists are in place they are comfortable and the sizing tallies up with the size guide.

Nopinz offers a decent amount of sizes too, ranging from XS to XXL.

The only thing that can challenge comfort is the seam that runs the length of each warmer. It is quite pronounced – although reasonably soft so not hugely irritating – but I found I needed to make sure it ran under my arms to avoid it getting trapped in the bend of my elbow. If the reflectives are any guide that's how they're supposed to sit, too, although I did find they could slip around sometimes.

Value

At £19.99 I'd say the Nopinz are the right money. The build quality is good, and the material seems durable after plenty of use over the last couple of months. That price compares well to the dhb Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers at £18, and they're two thirds the price of the Specialized Thermal Arm Warmers (£30).

Overall

Aspects such as the hydrophobic coating bring a bit extra to what is a solid product; these are warm, comfortable and fit well.

Verdict

Warm, with a good fit and a bit of water resistance too – just take care to position the seam right

