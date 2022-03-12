The Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Arm Warmers are warm considering they're such a lightweight fabric, and snug shaping means they stay in place too. They have quite a pronounced seam running through them though, and it needs to positioned well to avoid irritation.
These Nopinz arm warmers are relatively thin and light, which means that as well as working on their own, they're good when layered under a jacket or long sleeve jersey. This lack of bulk did leave me with a bit of trepidation before my first frozen ride, but thanks to the fleecy Roubaix lining they are surprisingly warm.
They do a great job keeping out cold northerly winds, and you also get a hydrophobic coating to keep you dry in drizzle and light rain. Inevitably, anything heavier than that will soon seep through. In true Roubaix material style though, you will still be kept warm.
There are silicone grippers top and bottom, and they work well. These warmers are quite snug at the ends, which is noticeable when you're pulling them on, but once the wrists are in place they are comfortable and the sizing tallies up with the size guide.
Nopinz offers a decent amount of sizes too, ranging from XS to XXL.
The only thing that can challenge comfort is the seam that runs the length of each warmer. It is quite pronounced – although reasonably soft so not hugely irritating – but I found I needed to make sure it ran under my arms to avoid it getting trapped in the bend of my elbow. If the reflectives are any guide that's how they're supposed to sit, too, although I did find they could slip around sometimes.
Value
At £19.99 I'd say the Nopinz are the right money. The build quality is good, and the material seems durable after plenty of use over the last couple of months. That price compares well to the dhb Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers at £18, and they're two thirds the price of the Specialized Thermal Arm Warmers (£30).
Overall
Aspects such as the hydrophobic coating bring a bit extra to what is a solid product; these are warm, comfortable and fit well.
Verdict
Warm, with a good fit and a bit of water resistance too – just take care to position the seam right
Make and model: Nopinz Endurance Roubaix Arm Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
Nopinz says, "When the temperatures drop, our endurance arm warmers will help keep your arms toasty and dry. The hydrophobic coating repels water and improves drying. Whilst the brushed Roubaix lining is comfortable and warming. The ideal training arm warmer."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Low profile silicone gripper
Roubaix lined fabric
Hydrophobic
Ideal for training or colder races
Reflective barcode graphics
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sizing is in line with most other brands, and to Nopinz's guide.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems with washing at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Good down to freezing.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Warm considering their low weight.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Large seams.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are pretty much the same price as the dhbs mentioned in the review, and a good chunk cheaper than the Specialized option.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A solid product that works well. These warmers cover a good temperature range and fit well – so long as you get on with the seams.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
