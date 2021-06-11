NamedSport Whey Protein Shake - Chocolate

NamedSport Whey Protein Shake is an easy-to-mix drink that provides a fast-acting hit of protein to sore muscles. It is more expensive than some whey protein sources we've tested but tastes great, provides BCAAs, is gluten and aspartame free, and available in milk chocolate, chocolate brownie, hazelnut cream or cookies and cream flavours.
Alongside a healthy diet, a protein drink is a good way of boosting protein intake immediately after a ride, to start the muscle repair process as soon as possible.
Although I don't always find recovery shakes necessary, I do often use them after races or rides that I have to travel to and from, when it's not convenient to start tucking into a meal.
Unlike proteins such as casein, whey protein is fast acting, making it ideal for gulping down directly after an event or exercise.
One area where a protein shake such as the NamedSport differs to many recovery shakes is the lack of carbohydrates. Being a pure whey-based product, there is just 2g of carbs per serving, which has both its benefits and negatives. It's great if you're dieting or trying to lose weight/fat, but less good for topping up glycogen stores that have been depleted during exercise. In comparison, Torq's Recovery Drink provides 83g of carbs, and a For Goodness Shakes 3:1 59g.
This doesn't mean that there isn't a place for protein shakes – they're great after short but intense exercise, as previously mentioned, when fat loss is a goal, or as supplementary protein intake alongside a meal.
It does contain 5g of BCAAs (branched chain amino acids) which have been shown to reduce muscle soreness and reduce fatigue.
Compared to other whey protein products we've tested, the NamedSport shake does cost more. For example, MyProtein Whey Protein is 67p/serving (we tested its Whey Protein Plus in 2015) and SiS Whey Protein (which we also tested in 2015) is now 91p/serving. The NamedSport shake comes in at about £1.03 per portion while providing very similar protein intake.
On the plus side, I did find it easier to get down than the SiS shake, which I not only found harder to mix but also not as tasty or smooth.
> How to maximise your recovery and build your fitness
The NamedSport shake can be mixed with 200ml of water or milk, and I found it great with both, mixing with no lumps and minimal shaking required. The milk chocolate flavour on test is quite sweet but sat well on the stomach and didn't cause the bloating associated with many protein shakes.
Overall, this protein shake is an easy addition to your daily diet, either with or between meals or after exercise, it tastes good and mixes well. However, if you're not looking to lose fat then a recovery drink containing carbohydrates might be a better option and there are cheaper alternatives available.
Verdict
Easy-to-mix, fast-acting protein drink
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: NamedSport Whey Protein Shake - Chocolate
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
NamedSport says, 'Whey Protein shake is a great tasting way to maintain a high quality protein intake. It can be used as a post workout recovery drink or as a small meal when on a calorie reduced diet"
The shake contains all the necessary ingredients to repair damaged tissue but is an expensive way of doing so. This makes it most appropriate for those looking to occasionally boost their protein intake with the convenience of an easy to mix and good tasting shake.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
NamedSport lists:
23g of Whey Protein per serving
Only 2g of Carbs per serving
5g of BCAAs per serving
30 servings per pack
Great Taste when mixed with water
Whey Protein with a full amino acid profile plus 5g BCAA's per serving
Aspartame free
No added sugars
Gluten free
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
As mentioned in the review, this includes all the necessary proteins, BCAAs and vitamins to boost recovery of muscles. How well it does that is very hard to quantify, but it's a convenient protein source when you can't have a meal instead.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It's a little more expensive than the very similar SiS whey protein, but I did find it more palatable and easier to mix; it's significantly more expensive than the MYProtein alternative.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Hard to quantify, but it's easy to prepare with either milk or water and easy to get down, with no digestion or stomach issues.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy to mix with no lumps.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's a bit pricey.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It offers good protein content, 5g of BCAAs and vitamins to reduce muscle soreness and boost recovery. It's low carb, which might suit you, and it mixes well, though it's a bit more expensive than other whey protein sources.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
No It's not Charles' bike, the news reports stated it was a borrowed bike.
You should send this video to Edwin Booth, he is a very keen cyclist, and would not fob you off. I've met him on a number of occaisons, he's a...
Yes, I mentioned the site to you during the Giro. Imo the articles go well beyond what can be deemed as research, and are simple spoon feeding of...
Unsurprisingly, I thought of your campaign straight away as an example of not charging anyone.
I was joking if that wasn't immediately apparent....
Spot on
I hope they throw the book at him (doubtful, but there is always hope, especially if you manage to get a keen member of HMs constablary AND member...
wow that's a big jump from level 1 to level 2
The 'incident' from today's ride (there is usually at least one) is as low-level as it gets. I can't really complain to be honest, it was a pretty...