NamedSport Whey Protein Shake - Chocolate

NamedSport Whey Protein Shake is an easy-to-mix drink that provides a fast-acting hit of protein to sore muscles. It is more expensive than some whey protein sources we've tested but tastes great, provides BCAAs, is gluten and aspartame free, and available in milk chocolate, chocolate brownie, hazelnut cream or cookies and cream flavours.

Alongside a healthy diet, a protein drink is a good way of boosting protein intake immediately after a ride, to start the muscle repair process as soon as possible.

Although I don't always find recovery shakes necessary, I do often use them after races or rides that I have to travel to and from, when it's not convenient to start tucking into a meal.

Unlike proteins such as casein, whey protein is fast acting, making it ideal for gulping down directly after an event or exercise.

One area where a protein shake such as the NamedSport differs to many recovery shakes is the lack of carbohydrates. Being a pure whey-based product, there is just 2g of carbs per serving, which has both its benefits and negatives. It's great if you're dieting or trying to lose weight/fat, but less good for topping up glycogen stores that have been depleted during exercise. In comparison, Torq's Recovery Drink provides 83g of carbs, and a For Goodness Shakes 3:1 59g.

This doesn't mean that there isn't a place for protein shakes – they're great after short but intense exercise, as previously mentioned, when fat loss is a goal, or as supplementary protein intake alongside a meal.

It does contain 5g of BCAAs (branched chain amino acids) which have been shown to reduce muscle soreness and reduce fatigue.

Compared to other whey protein products we've tested, the NamedSport shake does cost more. For example, MyProtein Whey Protein is 67p/serving (we tested its Whey Protein Plus in 2015) and SiS Whey Protein (which we also tested in 2015) is now 91p/serving. The NamedSport shake comes in at about £1.03 per portion while providing very similar protein intake.

On the plus side, I did find it easier to get down than the SiS shake, which I not only found harder to mix but also not as tasty or smooth.

> How to maximise your recovery and build your fitness

The NamedSport shake can be mixed with 200ml of water or milk, and I found it great with both, mixing with no lumps and minimal shaking required. The milk chocolate flavour on test is quite sweet but sat well on the stomach and didn't cause the bloating associated with many protein shakes.

Overall, this protein shake is an easy addition to your daily diet, either with or between meals or after exercise, it tastes good and mixes well. However, if you're not looking to lose fat then a recovery drink containing carbohydrates might be a better option and there are cheaper alternatives available.

Verdict

Easy-to-mix, fast-acting protein drink

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website