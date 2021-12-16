Monton Urban+ Traveler Essentials Waterproof Case

Monton's Urban+ Traveler Essentials Waterproof Case is the ideal size for a phone and essentials like cards and ID, and it easily slips into a jersey pocket to keep your stuff safe and organised. It's well made in general, though despite the name it's really not waterproof.

I use small cases like the Urban+ all the time, whether I'm sticking stuff in a jersey pocket or putting it in a frame bag. It just helps keep small things like cash, credit cards and ID all in one place.

This one has a main compartment split into two with a divider, and a small zipped pocket which is ideal for said cards, cash or coins.

Overall dimensions are 175mm x 105mm, which Monton says can accept a maximum phone size of 168mm x 88mm. My Sony (with a protective case on) measures up at 160mm and is quite a snug fit in the zipped hole; worth bearing in mind if your phone is even closer to the limit.

The outer is PU coated for waterproofing, and you get a zip with taped seams for resistance there. The zip uses a ring pull, which makes it easy to open and close in the winter when wearing gloves.

Waterproofing

Around the beginning of the test period, I got caught in about 25 minutes of heavy rain with this in the back of a long-sleeved jersey.

After that it took another 15 minutes of road spray before I got home, where I discovered there was plenty of water inside the case. By the feel of it, the rain had seeped through the fabric itself rather than the zip, as whole the case was heavy and wet throughout.

During the hotter weather it resisted sweat easily, though.

Waterproofing aside the Urban+ looks and feels very well made, and it's durable too. It's been inside frame bags being battered by tools and the like, without suffering a mark.

Value

Priced at £36 it's just a touch more than the Craft Cadence Essentials Case, which Steve says offers great water resistance – only the zip allows a small amount of moisture through – and is actually cheaper now (£29.99) than when we reviewed it.

The Monton is half the weight at 50g, but the Craft does give you plenty of storage pouches inside.

Muc-Off's Essentials Case isn't waterproof – though arguably neither is the Monton – but it offers a huge amount of storage and is a similar size to the Urban+. It'll cost you just £15.

It's worth noting that the brown, blue or grey versions of the Monton are available for £18 at the moment.

Conclusion

Overall, the Monton Urban+ is a well-made case that holds most of the phones on the market plus the rest of your essentials. It looks smart too. Obviously the main issue is it's really not waterproof – sweatproof, yes, but it's very vulnerable to rain.

Verdict

Good quality case that's durable and user friendly, but not really waterproof or even especially water resistant

