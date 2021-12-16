Monton Urban+ Traveler Essentials Waterproof Case

Monton's Urban+ Traveler Essentials Waterproof Case is the ideal size for a phone and essentials like cards and ID, and it easily slips into a jersey pocket to keep your stuff safe and organised. It's well made in general, though despite the name it's really not waterproof.
I use small cases like the Urban+ all the time, whether I'm sticking stuff in a jersey pocket or putting it in a frame bag. It just helps keep small things like cash, credit cards and ID all in one place.
This one has a main compartment split into two with a divider, and a small zipped pocket which is ideal for said cards, cash or coins.
Overall dimensions are 175mm x 105mm, which Monton says can accept a maximum phone size of 168mm x 88mm. My Sony (with a protective case on) measures up at 160mm and is quite a snug fit in the zipped hole; worth bearing in mind if your phone is even closer to the limit.
The outer is PU coated for waterproofing, and you get a zip with taped seams for resistance there. The zip uses a ring pull, which makes it easy to open and close in the winter when wearing gloves.
Waterproofing
Around the beginning of the test period, I got caught in about 25 minutes of heavy rain with this in the back of a long-sleeved jersey.
After that it took another 15 minutes of road spray before I got home, where I discovered there was plenty of water inside the case. By the feel of it, the rain had seeped through the fabric itself rather than the zip, as whole the case was heavy and wet throughout.
During the hotter weather it resisted sweat easily, though.
Waterproofing aside the Urban+ looks and feels very well made, and it's durable too. It's been inside frame bags being battered by tools and the like, without suffering a mark.
Value
Priced at £36 it's just a touch more than the Craft Cadence Essentials Case, which Steve says offers great water resistance – only the zip allows a small amount of moisture through – and is actually cheaper now (£29.99) than when we reviewed it.
The Monton is half the weight at 50g, but the Craft does give you plenty of storage pouches inside.
Muc-Off's Essentials Case isn't waterproof – though arguably neither is the Monton – but it offers a huge amount of storage and is a similar size to the Urban+. It'll cost you just £15.
It's worth noting that the brown, blue or grey versions of the Monton are available for £18 at the moment.
Conclusion
Overall, the Monton Urban+ is a well-made case that holds most of the phones on the market plus the rest of your essentials. It looks smart too. Obviously the main issue is it's really not waterproof – sweatproof, yes, but it's very vulnerable to rain.
Verdict
Good quality case that's durable and user friendly, but not really waterproof or even especially water resistant
Make and model: Monton Urban+ Traveler Essentials Waterproof Case
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Monton says, "Carry your riding essentials with ease and style with this waterproof lightweight case. The PU coated waterproof material makes it ideal for protecting and storing your valuables such as smartphone, credit cards and cash. Large zipper ring makes it easy to open and multiple storage features keeps everything in place. Low bulk makes it easy to fit into a jersey pocket."
It's a good case, but the waterproofing is questionable.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
* Dimensions: 175mm x 105mm (Maximum phone size: 168mm x 88mm)
* PU coated waterproof material
* Robust waterproof internal tape to secure the zip closure
* Fits comfortably into a jersey pocket
* Carry mobile phone, tools, credit card, some cash and keys
* Soft divider and zipped pocket
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A good size for essentials, but a let down on the waterproofing front.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The ring-pull zip works well with gloves on.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It lets the water in too easily.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a similar price to the Craft model mentioned in the review, although that's better against water than the Monton. The Muc-Off version offers no resistance to the elements but is more than half the price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, but for dry use only
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Possibly – I'd mention the lack of waterproofing though
Use this box to explain your overall score
This has a lot of things going for it, like its quality build and easy-to-use zip. You aren't getting as many options for stashing stuff inside as others at a similar price, though, and I was quite disappointed how quickly the water came in.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
