Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Bags

Craft Cadence Essentials Case

8
by Steve Williams
Mon, Aug 16, 2021 19:45
0
£34.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Extremely water-resistant, versatile and a well-judged size – a little hefty, but worth it
Keeps phones free of rain and sweat
Padding gives some impact protection
Well-judged size – as big as it usefully gets
Relatively heavy
Not the cheapest option
Weight: 
102g
Contact: 
craftcadence.com
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Craft Cadence Essentials Case works really well – it keeps large phones safe from rain and even condensation, handily organises any other valuables, and stows securely in a jersey pocket. It's a little heavy and bulky, but its effectiveness makes it worthwhile.

At 19 x 10cm, the Essentials Case can handle pretty large phones with ease, yet still stuff into a typical jersey pocket. It's a bit of a squeeze and can poke out the top, but on the up-side that makes it secure. The rough-textured TPU covering of the 600D (read 'thick and tough') polyester creates plenty of friction if you're rattling about off road, too.

> Buy this online here

The waterproof fabric, welded seams and water-resistant zip do a great job of keeping rain out, and unlike many such pouches I've tried, they also keep out vapour. I usually end up with a screen damp with condensed sweat whatever the weather (I know – eww), but the Cadence keeps my Strava-running Android perfectly dry.

Dunk it in water and the YKK zip will leak as it's only water resistant, but as it's very easy to open and close (unlike many waterproof zips) and works in all reasonable circumstances short of riding into a river, I'm more than happy to take it.

2021 Craft Cadence Essentials Case - zip detail.jpg

The case is full of organisational mesh pockets, fabric sleeves, elastic straps, zips and key hooks, which is presumably why it's so heavy – at 103g, it's a good 30-50g heavier than much of the opposition. That bothered me slightly until I used it. The extra heft is not something I can really feel, but the performance is.

2021 Craft Cadence Essentials Case - inside.jpg

The large internal phone pocket is soft-lined for screen friendliness, and though the whole pouch is around 2cm thick normally, you can pack it out to around 2.8cm. I wouldn't personally choose to stow metal tools in there with my phone, but Craft Cadence certainly provides the pockets to do that.

Value

At £34.99 it's mid-market, which is to say it's surprisingly expensive for what it is. The VeloPac Cinelli Italo is roughly the same size, half the weight and £29.99, for instance, while the similar Baggicase Classic Phone Case is an eyebrow-raising £62.90.

> Emergency essentials: 10 things to take with you on every ride

There are decent (if more basic) options at around half the price of the Craft Cadence, such as the unpadded Mudhugger PhoneHugger at £14 – simple, effective and recycled from inner tubes – or the Muc-Off Essentials Case at £15. The latter has no padding either, isn't as well done inside as the Craft Cadence, and is smaller too at 17 x 9cm.

Overall

While the cost of the Craft Cadence feels slightly inflated to me, it's certainly not alone in that – and perhaps, given the price of phones, it's a perfectly reasonable expense. It's certainly very useful, very effective and very solidly built – it's the ideal thing to entrust your all-seeing, all-knowing, all-consuming phone to.

Verdict

Extremely water-resistant, versatile and a well-judged size – a little hefty, but worth it

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Craft Cadence Essentials Case

Size tested: 19cm x 10cm x 2.8cm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Craft Cadence says: "The Craft Cadence essential case is the word's first cycling essentials case to combine a phone case for large modern smartphones, a wallet, and a tools organiser, all in a seam welded rainproof case that fits in your jersey pocket."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Craft Cadence lists these specs:

19cm x 10cm x 2.8cm - fits in back pocket of jerseys.

103 grams

600D polyester coated with TPU, seamless welding construction

YKK water resistant zippers

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

It's mid-market.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very waterproof, good size and shape, soft lining for phones.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

A little heavy and a little expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £34.99 it's mid-market, which is to say it's surprisingly expensive for what it is. The VeloPac Cinelli Italo is roughly the same size, half the weight and £29.99, for instance, while the similar Baggicase Classic Phone Case is an eyebrow-raising £62.90.

There are decent (if more basic) options at around half the price of the Craft, such as the Mudhugger PhoneHugger at £14 – simple, effective and recycled from inner tubes – or the Muc-Off Essentials Case at £15. The latter has no padding either, isn't as well done inside, and is smaller (17x9cm) than the Craft Cadence, though.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a very handy and effective way of keeping your stuff – phone, cash, cards and keys – safe and dry. It's a good size to max out a jersey pocket, it's extremely water resistant and the rough textured, rugged finish keeps it securely tucked in. With a lower price and ideally a lower weight it could score higher, but it's still very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Craft Cadence Essentials Case 2021
Craft Cadence Essentials Case
Craft Cadence 2021
Craft Cadence

Latest Comments