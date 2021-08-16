The Craft Cadence Essentials Case works really well – it keeps large phones safe from rain and even condensation, handily organises any other valuables, and stows securely in a jersey pocket. It's a little heavy and bulky, but its effectiveness makes it worthwhile.
At 19 x 10cm, the Essentials Case can handle pretty large phones with ease, yet still stuff into a typical jersey pocket. It's a bit of a squeeze and can poke out the top, but on the up-side that makes it secure. The rough-textured TPU covering of the 600D (read 'thick and tough') polyester creates plenty of friction if you're rattling about off road, too.
The waterproof fabric, welded seams and water-resistant zip do a great job of keeping rain out, and unlike many such pouches I've tried, they also keep out vapour. I usually end up with a screen damp with condensed sweat whatever the weather (I know – eww), but the Cadence keeps my Strava-running Android perfectly dry.
Dunk it in water and the YKK zip will leak as it's only water resistant, but as it's very easy to open and close (unlike many waterproof zips) and works in all reasonable circumstances short of riding into a river, I'm more than happy to take it.
The case is full of organisational mesh pockets, fabric sleeves, elastic straps, zips and key hooks, which is presumably why it's so heavy – at 103g, it's a good 30-50g heavier than much of the opposition. That bothered me slightly until I used it. The extra heft is not something I can really feel, but the performance is.
The large internal phone pocket is soft-lined for screen friendliness, and though the whole pouch is around 2cm thick normally, you can pack it out to around 2.8cm. I wouldn't personally choose to stow metal tools in there with my phone, but Craft Cadence certainly provides the pockets to do that.
Value
At £34.99 it's mid-market, which is to say it's surprisingly expensive for what it is. The VeloPac Cinelli Italo is roughly the same size, half the weight and £29.99, for instance, while the similar Baggicase Classic Phone Case is an eyebrow-raising £62.90.
There are decent (if more basic) options at around half the price of the Craft Cadence, such as the unpadded Mudhugger PhoneHugger at £14 – simple, effective and recycled from inner tubes – or the Muc-Off Essentials Case at £15. The latter has no padding either, isn't as well done inside as the Craft Cadence, and is smaller too at 17 x 9cm.
Overall
While the cost of the Craft Cadence feels slightly inflated to me, it's certainly not alone in that – and perhaps, given the price of phones, it's a perfectly reasonable expense. It's certainly very useful, very effective and very solidly built – it's the ideal thing to entrust your all-seeing, all-knowing, all-consuming phone to.
Verdict
Extremely water-resistant, versatile and a well-judged size – a little hefty, but worth it
Make and model: Craft Cadence Essentials Case
Size tested: 19cm x 10cm x 2.8cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Craft Cadence says: "The Craft Cadence essential case is the word's first cycling essentials case to combine a phone case for large modern smartphones, a wallet, and a tools organiser, all in a seam welded rainproof case that fits in your jersey pocket."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Craft Cadence lists these specs:
19cm x 10cm x 2.8cm - fits in back pocket of jerseys.
103 grams
600D polyester coated with TPU, seamless welding construction
YKK water resistant zippers
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very waterproof, good size and shape, soft lining for phones.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A little heavy and a little expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a very handy and effective way of keeping your stuff – phone, cash, cards and keys – safe and dry. It's a good size to max out a jersey pocket, it's extremely water resistant and the rough textured, rugged finish keeps it securely tucked in. With a lower price and ideally a lower weight it could score higher, but it's still very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
