The Muc-Off Rain Shield Re-proofer is a relatively easy and effective way to restore the water repellency of any garment that was already either waterproof or water resistant. Applying it with a spray can be a bit messy and awkward, though there's a wash-in version too, and both are competitively priced.
It's very common for even the best waterproof garments, or those that feature a durable water repellent (DWR) coating, to lose their ability to repel water over time. The coating simply breaks down with use – more so if the garment isn't cared for properly.
You can rejuvenate a treatment in one of two ways: with a spray-on DWR coating, or with a wash-in coating. The Rain Shield Re-Proofer works on hard or soft shells, and is suitable for brand name fabrics including Gore-Tex, Polartec, Pertex and eVent.
Muc-Off says this 250ml bottle will treat two XL sized jackets, which seems good – by comparison, Nikwax recommends using 250ml of its own comparable product (TX.Direct) for a single jacket.
Applying the re-proofer is initially satisfying, but it soon becomes a bit tiresome as it takes an age to cover an entire jacket. I also found that overspray was a bit of an issue, and you can't really do it outside either because most of your precious spray will end up elsewhere. At least the garden table is now waterproof...
Muc-Off supplied this test sample with a really awful pump-style spray, and not only was it hard work on the fingers, but the nozzle constantly blocked up, and it would drip all over the floor. Luckily for you the actual product comes with a trigger spray, so there's a fair chance it'll work properly.
I tested this on an old 7Mesh Copilot Jacket (made from Gore-Tex Paclite hardshell) and a DHB Aeron LAB All Winter Polartec Jacket – a softshell with supposedly 'waterproof' panels on specific front sections. Both jackets have seen plenty of use and neither have much repellency remaining.
I left both to dry for a couple of hours. You're meant to leave them for 24 hours, but I tested their waterproofness after a few hours.
When I applied a hose of water to the 7Mesh Copilot the water either sheeted off instantly, or beaded up on the surface. Very nice. On the DHB softshell it wasn't quite as noticeable, as anything heavier than light rain tends to get absorbed eventually, but it was definitely better than before.
Muc-Off recommends reapplying every three months (the treatment, not the hose of water, and yes that's what I call it). After about a month of use I found the DWR still as fresh as when I applied it, so three months seems entirely reasonable.
Value
This costs £10 for 250ml, and as I already mentioned that should do two large jackets. By comparison, the Nikwax TX.Direct Spray is 300ml and £9.99 – cheaper per litre, but you need twice as much.
Grangers Performance Repel Plus spray is £10.50 for 275ml, and while that's pretty close on cost versus volume, Grangers gives no hint on how much you need per garment – it just says to spray it on.
For a little less fuss I would certainly consider the Muc-Off Wash-In Rain Shield Re-proofer. I've used the Nikwax version before and found it incredibly easy to use, plus it gets into all the nooks and crannies. Muc-Off's version is £13 for a 300ml bottle, and that will do three large garments, making it a bit cheaper than this spray version.
Overall
This is an effective way to reproof your cycle clothing, and the price is good too – assuming the retail version's trigger spray is up to the task, it's easy to recommend.
Verdict
Effective and reasonably-priced way to boost flagging waterproof coatings
Make and model: Muc-Off Rain Shield Re-proofer
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says, "Braving the elements? Then grab our new Rain Shield Re-Proofer spray. It creates a cutting edge DWR (Durable Water Repellent) layer on all types of technical clothing. It is a simple to use 'spray on' waterproofing treatment, designed to restore factory levels of performance on all waterproof and breathable fabrics."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
PFC free, water-based formula
Not harmful for the environment or to you
Helps to repel wet mud and grime and protects against ground-in stains
Will not impact breathability of garments
Extends life and performance of garments
Easy to apply, supplied in a spray bottle
Can be used on any technical or waterproof/water repellent fabric including Goretex, Polartec, Pertex, eVent, softshell clothing, hardshell clothing and down-filled garments
Will treat 1-2 garments per bottle!
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
The product comes with a trigger spray which looks fine, but we can't say for sure - our test bottle had a (really rubbish) pump spray instead.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The water repellency is restored!
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
After a month the coating seems unchanged. Muc-Off says you'll get three months per treatment.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
It costs £5 to coat a single garment, and Muc-Off says it'll last about three months. Over the course of a year that's £20 - not bad at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A bit tricky to apply to a whole jacket, but does bring back water repellency nicely.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Water beading (and sheeting)!
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The test version didn't feature the sprayer you'll actually get, so we can only hope it's better than this one...
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It costs £5 per garment, which is cheaper than the biggest competitor NikWax - its TX.Direct Spray-On costs about £7.50 per garment. Meanwhile, Muc-Off's wash-in version only costs £4.33 per garment.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good way of restoring repellency to any waterproof garment, and the price is attractive too.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
