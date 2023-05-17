The Muc-Off Rain Shield Re-proofer is a relatively easy and effective way to restore the water repellency of any garment that was already either waterproof or water resistant. Applying it with a spray can be a bit messy and awkward, though there's a wash-in version too, and both are competitively priced.

It's very common for even the best waterproof garments, or those that feature a durable water repellent (DWR) coating, to lose their ability to repel water over time. The coating simply breaks down with use – more so if the garment isn't cared for properly.

You can rejuvenate a treatment in one of two ways: with a spray-on DWR coating, or with a wash-in coating. The Rain Shield Re-Proofer works on hard or soft shells, and is suitable for brand name fabrics including Gore-Tex, Polartec, Pertex and eVent.

Muc-Off says this 250ml bottle will treat two XL sized jackets, which seems good – by comparison, Nikwax recommends using 250ml of its own comparable product (TX.Direct) for a single jacket.

Applying the re-proofer is initially satisfying, but it soon becomes a bit tiresome as it takes an age to cover an entire jacket. I also found that overspray was a bit of an issue, and you can't really do it outside either because most of your precious spray will end up elsewhere. At least the garden table is now waterproof...

Muc-Off supplied this test sample with a really awful pump-style spray, and not only was it hard work on the fingers, but the nozzle constantly blocked up, and it would drip all over the floor. Luckily for you the actual product comes with a trigger spray, so there's a fair chance it'll work properly.

I tested this on an old 7Mesh Copilot Jacket (made from Gore-Tex Paclite hardshell) and a DHB Aeron LAB All Winter Polartec Jacket – a softshell with supposedly 'waterproof' panels on specific front sections. Both jackets have seen plenty of use and neither have much repellency remaining.

I left both to dry for a couple of hours. You're meant to leave them for 24 hours, but I tested their waterproofness after a few hours.

When I applied a hose of water to the 7Mesh Copilot the water either sheeted off instantly, or beaded up on the surface. Very nice. On the DHB softshell it wasn't quite as noticeable, as anything heavier than light rain tends to get absorbed eventually, but it was definitely better than before.

Muc-Off recommends reapplying every three months (the treatment, not the hose of water, and yes that's what I call it). After about a month of use I found the DWR still as fresh as when I applied it, so three months seems entirely reasonable.

Value

This costs £10 for 250ml, and as I already mentioned that should do two large jackets. By comparison, the Nikwax TX.Direct Spray is 300ml and £9.99 – cheaper per litre, but you need twice as much.

Grangers Performance Repel Plus spray is £10.50 for 275ml, and while that's pretty close on cost versus volume, Grangers gives no hint on how much you need per garment – it just says to spray it on.

For a little less fuss I would certainly consider the Muc-Off Wash-In Rain Shield Re-proofer. I've used the Nikwax version before and found it incredibly easy to use, plus it gets into all the nooks and crannies. Muc-Off's version is £13 for a 300ml bottle, and that will do three large garments, making it a bit cheaper than this spray version.

Overall

This is an effective way to reproof your cycle clothing, and the price is good too – assuming the retail version's trigger spray is up to the task, it's easy to recommend.

Verdict

Effective and reasonably-priced way to boost flagging waterproof coatings

