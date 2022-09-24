Being thin makes Ruzer chamois cream easy to spread, but its rather wet consistency does mean it seems to vanish into your shorts pad after a while, unlike thicker and therefore more tenacious creams.
Ruzer makes quite a lot of fuss about how good this chamois cream smells. I agree and so does our independent judge, my partner Caroline, choosing the Ruzer cream as the nicest-smelling of the three chamois creams I happened to have around (the other two, for the record, being Muc-Off Luxury chamois cream and BeElite chamois cream). None of them smell bad, but the Ruzer is pleasantly floral and fruity, so that's an advantage if you're in the habit of shoving your Lycra-clad bum into people's faces (YKIOK, but make sure you have enthusiastic consent, eh).
Ruzer claims this cream provides a 'mild cooling effect', but if you're expecting that menthol tingle that's a feature of many chamois creams, that's not what you get. It doesn't feel 'cooling' to me at all, but that's a good thing for anyone who doesn't like tingly stuff on their undercarriage.
One problem with Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream is that the lid of the tin it comes in is just a push-fit, and a fairly loose one at that. Lob this tub into your kit bag to head out for an event and you're running the risk of ending up with everything coated in cream. Fine if it never leaves home, but otherwise the tin really needs a screw-on lid. On the other hand it's thin enough that you could easily transfer it into a screw-top container or a reusable squeeze tube.
At rrp Ruzer chamois cream looks better value than a £24.99 250ml tub of Muc-Off cream, or 250g of BeElite for £20, but you can currently get Muc-Off for £15 from Halfords, BeElite's £14 from Wiggle, and you don't have to use as much of either of them to get effective bum buttering.
This is the cream for you if you do rides up to about three hours, the scent of a chamois cream is really important to you, and you're never going to pack the tub in a kit bag. It's also worth trying if you dislike tingly chamois creams.
Make and model: Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
As a chamois cream, it's a lubricant between your skin and your shorts pad to prevent chafing.
Ruzer says:
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Here's the ingredients list:
Rate the product for quality of construction:
4/10
The tin needs a threaded cap.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
There are better chamois creams, but this one does the job and hits a bullseye in its 'smelling nice' target.
Rate the product for durability:
5/10
Other chamois creams have kept me comfortable for longer.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Does a decent job of making your bottom slippery.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's decent. Not stellar, but plenty good enough.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The smell.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The silly tin.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At RRP it looks better value than a £24.99, 250ml tub of Muc-Off cream, or 250g of BeElite for £20, but you can currently get Muc-Off for £15 from Halfords, BeElite's £14 from Wiggle, and you don't have to use as much of either of them to get effective bum buttering.
On the other hand, Ruzer cream can be got for £14.34 from Amazon, so the value for money assessment is more or less neutral.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, I prefer Be Elite and Muc-Off.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? I'd suggest they try it.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is good chamois cream, but in terms of overall comfort and durability there are better alternatives. However, it gets a point back for smelling nice, if that's important to you.
Age: 55 Height: 5ft 11in Weight: 100kg
I usually ride: Scapin Style My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, mtb,
