Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream is light, slippery and does a decent job of protecting your most sensitive contact point. It's not the most tenacious or durable shorts pad coating, but its lack of tingle is a definite bonus and it smells good.

The first time I used Ruzer chamois cream I didn't use much, thinking that its slippery feel meant it was better well spread in a thin layer. After a two-hour ride It felt like it wasn't working any more, so on subsequent rides I used quite a bit more and then a lot more. With a properly generous slathering on my shorts pad I was comfortable for three hours.

Being thin makes Ruzer chamois cream easy to spread, but its rather wet consistency does mean it seems to vanish into your shorts pad after a while, unlike thicker and therefore more tenacious creams.

Ruzer makes quite a lot of fuss about how good this chamois cream smells. I agree and so does our independent judge, my partner Caroline, choosing the Ruzer cream as the nicest-smelling of the three chamois creams I happened to have around (the other two, for the record, being Muc-Off Luxury chamois cream and BeElite chamois cream). None of them smell bad, but the Ruzer is pleasantly floral and fruity, so that's an advantage if you're in the habit of shoving your Lycra-clad bum into people's faces (YKIOK, but make sure you have enthusiastic consent, eh).

Ruzer claims this cream provides a 'mild cooling effect', but if you're expecting that menthol tingle that's a feature of many chamois creams, that's not what you get. It doesn't feel 'cooling' to me at all, but that's a good thing for anyone who doesn't like tingly stuff on their undercarriage.

One problem with Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream is that the lid of the tin it comes in is just a push-fit, and a fairly loose one at that. Lob this tub into your kit bag to head out for an event and you're running the risk of ending up with everything coated in cream. Fine if it never leaves home, but otherwise the tin really needs a screw-on lid. On the other hand it's thin enough that you could easily transfer it into a screw-top container or a reusable squeeze tube.

At rrp Ruzer chamois cream looks better value than a £24.99 250ml tub of Muc-Off cream, or 250g of BeElite for £20, but you can currently get Muc-Off for £15 from Halfords, BeElite's £14 from Wiggle, and you don't have to use as much of either of them to get effective bum buttering.

However, it's £16.87 from Amazon and if you make use of Amazon Subscribe and Save you can get it for as little as £14.34, at which price I felt far more willing to slather it on generously.

Who should buy Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream?

This is the cream for you if you do rides up to about three hours, the scent of a chamois cream is really important to you, and you're never going to pack the tub in a kit bag. It's also worth trying if you dislike tingly chamois creams.

Verdict

Decent but not outstanding chamois cream, but it does smell good

