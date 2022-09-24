Support road.cc

review
Skincare & embrocation
Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois CreamRuzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream 1.jpg

Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream

by John Stevenson
Sat, Sep 24, 2022 09:45
£18.95

VERDICT:

Decent but not outstanding chamois cream, but it does smell good
Non-tingly
Smells good
A bit thin
Silly can
Weight: 
225g
Contact: 
ruzer.co.uk
Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream is light, slippery and does a decent job of protecting your most sensitive contact point. It's not the most tenacious or durable shorts pad coating, but its lack of tingle is a definite bonus and it smells good.

The first time I used Ruzer chamois cream I didn't use much, thinking that its slippery feel meant it was better well spread in a thin layer. After a two-hour ride It felt like it wasn't working any more, so on subsequent rides I used quite a bit more and then a lot more. With a properly generous slathering on my shorts pad I was comfortable for three hours.

Being thin makes Ruzer chamois cream easy to spread, but its rather wet consistency does mean it seems to vanish into your shorts pad after a while, unlike thicker and therefore more tenacious creams.

Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream 2.jpg

Ruzer makes quite a lot of fuss about how good this chamois cream smells. I agree and so does our independent judge, my partner Caroline, choosing the Ruzer cream as the nicest-smelling of the three chamois creams I happened to have around (the other two, for the record, being Muc-Off Luxury chamois cream and BeElite chamois cream). None of them smell bad, but the Ruzer is pleasantly floral and fruity, so that's an advantage if you're in the habit of shoving your Lycra-clad bum into people's faces (YKIOK, but make sure you have enthusiastic consent, eh).

Ruzer claims this cream provides a 'mild cooling effect', but if you're expecting that menthol tingle that's a feature of many chamois creams, that's not what you get. It doesn't feel 'cooling' to me at all, but that's a good thing for anyone who doesn't like tingly stuff on their undercarriage.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling chamois creams

One problem with Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream is that the lid of the tin it comes in is just a push-fit, and a fairly loose one at that. Lob this tub into your kit bag to head out for an event and you're running the risk of ending up with everything coated in cream. Fine if it never leaves home, but otherwise the tin really needs a screw-on lid. On the other hand it's thin enough that you could easily transfer it into a screw-top container or a reusable squeeze tube.

At rrp Ruzer chamois cream looks better value than a £24.99 250ml tub of Muc-Off cream, or 250g of BeElite for £20, but you can currently get Muc-Off for £15 from Halfords, BeElite's £14 from Wiggle, and you don't have to use as much of either of them to get effective bum buttering.

However, it's £16.87 from Amazon and if you make use of Amazon Subscribe and Save you can get it for as little as £14.34, at which price I felt far more willing to slather it on generously.

Who should buy Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream?

This is the cream for you if you do rides up to about three hours, the scent of a chamois cream is really important to you, and you're never going to pack the tub in a kit bag. It's also worth trying if you dislike tingly chamois creams.

Verdict

Decent but not outstanding chamois cream, but it does smell good

road.cc test report

Make and model: Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream

Size tested: 225ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

As a chamois cream, it's a lubricant between your skin and your shorts pad to prevent chafing.

Ruzer says:

Ruzer pro Chamois Cream- Made for performance and enriched with specially formulated ingredients and scent. Moisturises your skin and helps minimise friction sores or burns. Long lasting protection for hours

Antifungal & antibacterial protection. Provides a mild cooling effect on areas applied, reduces the build up of bacteria and germs in the body movement areas where it is applied.

Superb aromatic scent. Our specially selected scent will keep you smelling fresh even after an intense workout. It really smells beautiful.

Apply to your chamois pad on your shorts or bib tights 5-20 mins before your activity. And let the cream activate and form a protective barrier on your skin

Use in confidence, Made in the UK with the best ingredients and tested to the highest standards. Made to soothe the skin of cyclists, triathletes, runners, sprinters, marathon runners and other endurance competitions 225 ml, packed in a special gift tin and sleeve

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Here's the ingredients list:

Aqua (Water)

Paraffinum Liquidum

Peg-100 Stearate

Glyceryl Stearate

Glycerin

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride

Cetyl Alcohol

Dimethicone

Panthenol

Polysorbate 20

Parfum (Fragrance)

Alcohol Denat

Phenoxyethanol

Tocopheryl Acetate

Ethylhexylglycerin

Imidazolidinyl Urea

Limonene

Eugenol

Linalool

Citronellol

Benzyl Benzoate

Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Geraniol

Coumarin

Isoeugenol

Citral

Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream 2022
Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream
Ruzer 2022
ruzer
road.cc staff

John has been writing about bikes and cycling for over 30 years since discovering that people were mug enough to pay him for it rather than expecting him to do an honest day's work.

He was heavily involved in the mountain bike boom of the late 1980s as a racer, team manager and race promoter, and that led to writing for Mountain Biking UK magazine shortly after its inception. He got the gig by phoning up the editor and telling him the magazine was rubbish and he could do better. Rather than telling him to get lost, MBUK editor Tym Manley called John’s bluff and the rest is history.

Since then he has worked on MTB Pro magazine and was editor of Maximum Mountain Bike and Australian Mountain Bike magazines, before switching to the web in 2000 to work for CyclingNews.com. Along with road.cc founder Tony Farelly, John was on the launch team for BikeRadar.com and subsequently became editor in chief of Future Publishing’s group of cycling magazines and websites, including Cycling Plus, MBUK, What Mountain Bike and Procycling.

John has also written for Cyclist magazine, edited the BikeMagic website and was founding editor of TotalWomensCycling.com before handing over to someone far more representative of the site's main audience.

He joined road.cc in 2013. He lives in Cambridge where the lack of hills is more than made up for by the headwinds.

