The Faction Actionproof Chamois Cream has a lightweight feel to it and, if an all-natural ingredient list is what you're after, it's probably the product for you. Like others of this ilk it costs a bit more though, and you might want something thicker for those really long rides.

There is nothing worse than saddle discomfort if you ride every day for commuting, or you're on a multi-day event. Chamois cream is the obvious way around it, and like everything else there are many different types to choose from. I'd say the Faction is one of the better ones.

I normally use chamois cream only for rides over three hours or so – shorter than that on the gravel bike, as I tend to spend a lot more time seated. I'm not a fan of a cooling menthol effect and I don't much enjoy thick creams that feel weird when you first sit on them.

The Faction feels of a much lighter-weight than most, and while there is a slight scent it's far from overpowering.

During application there's no feeling of greasiness, and in fact I barely noticed it at all. Even when riding I didn't feel like I was using a cream, yet after plenty of hours in the saddle I was still feeling fresh and without irritation.

As it's lighter, though, I did find I'd need to reapply it after four or five hours to maintain the protection.

This cream uses an olive extract which Faction says provides a long-lasting silky feel, and it seems to work very well – I could ride for hours without noticing the cream at all and without any soreness whatsoever.

Actionproof also uses 'active molecules' from magnolia and white willow bark which are proven (according to Faction) to calm sensitive and irritated skin, reduce redness, and protect against dryness.

This is all part of Faction's 'Friction Sense Technology' which is a botanical concoction designed to do all of those jobs and prevent bacteria growing.

Things you won't find in Actionproof are silicone, petrochemicals, PEGs (presumably polyethylene glycol) or parabens.

Value

Officially the RRP is £19.99 for this 150ml tin. The recently tested Cambridge Chamois Cream is also 100% natural and costs £14.50 for a 100ml tin, so even at full price the Faction works out slightly cheaper at £13.32 per 100ml.

Faction is currently discounting it significantly, however, and at £13.49 it's much more competitive.

BeElite's Chamois Cream comes in a 250ml tin for £20 which is quite a bargain as long as you aren't put off by the inclusion of menthol – and that's virtually always on sale at a tenner, so even better value.

Overall

Faction Actionproof is a barely-noticeable chamois cream that quietly keeps you soreness free. It's at the pricier end of the market, but it works well – and it's worth it if you want only natural ingredients.

Verdict

Barely noticeable in use, but does a great job of stopping any saddle soreness

