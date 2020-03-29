Muc-Off BAM! Utility Belt

The BAM! Utility Belt is Muc-Off's solution to attaching a can of its BAM! Repair & Inflate latex foam to your bike. It's a simple design that fits a multitude of frame shapes and tube sizes, plus you can carry other things with it too.

Muc-Off's BAM! Repair & Inflate foam, which I've also tested, comes in a 125ml aerosol; it's a great peace-of-mind solution for certain riders, and to enable you to attach it to your bike Muc-Off has developed this belt to keep everything secure.

It's simply a Velcro strap with a loop at one end and a rubber mount to sit next to your frame.

That mount has a series of raised dots for grip on your paintwork and the whole thing is pliable enough that the curved recesses can mould to pretty much any tube shape while being firm enough to stop the can of BAM! from whacking against your frame on rough roads or tracks.

I used it mostly on the gravel bike, and with the Velcro strapped tight there was no movement or sliding around on the frame.

The strap has quite a bit of length to it, so if you are wrapping it around a small diameter tube you can use it to carry other things too, like an inner tube and tyre levers for instance.

Price-wise it is just £4.99 (and currently reduced to £2.99) which really isn't bad, all things considered. At rrp it's half the price of the All Mountain Style OS Strap we reviewed over on off.road.cc, although that one is made from TPE (thermoplastic elastomer), which stops it clinging onto dirt like the fabric of the Muc-Off.

Something like the Voile Strap is £8, and that doesn't come with anything to stop stuff rubbing against your frame.

Overall, the Muc-Off belt is designed to work with the BAM! tin and it does that very well while also offering the flexibility to be used as a frame strap for other kit.

Verdict

Keeps a tin of BAM! secure, with the added bonus of being able to carry other stuff

