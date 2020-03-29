The BAM! Utility Belt is Muc-Off's solution to attaching a can of its BAM! Repair & Inflate latex foam to your bike. It's a simple design that fits a multitude of frame shapes and tube sizes, plus you can carry other things with it too.
Muc-Off's BAM! Repair & Inflate foam, which I've also tested, comes in a 125ml aerosol; it's a great peace-of-mind solution for certain riders, and to enable you to attach it to your bike Muc-Off has developed this belt to keep everything secure.
It's simply a Velcro strap with a loop at one end and a rubber mount to sit next to your frame.
That mount has a series of raised dots for grip on your paintwork and the whole thing is pliable enough that the curved recesses can mould to pretty much any tube shape while being firm enough to stop the can of BAM! from whacking against your frame on rough roads or tracks.
I used it mostly on the gravel bike, and with the Velcro strapped tight there was no movement or sliding around on the frame.
The strap has quite a bit of length to it, so if you are wrapping it around a small diameter tube you can use it to carry other things too, like an inner tube and tyre levers for instance.
Price-wise it is just £4.99 (and currently reduced to £2.99) which really isn't bad, all things considered. At rrp it's half the price of the All Mountain Style OS Strap we reviewed over on off.road.cc, although that one is made from TPE (thermoplastic elastomer), which stops it clinging onto dirt like the fabric of the Muc-Off.
Something like the Voile Strap is £8, and that doesn't come with anything to stop stuff rubbing against your frame.
Overall, the Muc-Off belt is designed to work with the BAM! tin and it does that very well while also offering the flexibility to be used as a frame strap for other kit.
Verdict
Keeps a tin of BAM! secure, with the added bonus of being able to carry other stuff
Make and model: Muc-Off BAM! Utility Belt
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says, "The perfect way to strap your B.A.M! to your bikes frame."
And it is really!
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Muc-Off:
350mm Velcro strap length
Rubber frame protector
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Fitted many tube profiles and held the tin of BAM! securely.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Simple, secure solution to carrying things on your frame.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It holds on to dirt from wet rides.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than a lot of other frame straps on the market, like the two I mention in the main review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Does a good job of securing a tin of BAM! against your frame and versatile enough to be used with other things.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
