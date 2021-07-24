The Motorex Silicone Spray isn't bike specific, rather a generic workshop product for lubricating and protecting components. Seals, elastomers and other suspension are prime candidates, and it's a little richer than cycling specific ones, which means it goes further – which is good as the price is relatively high.
Motorex Silicone Spray instantly rejuvenates anything plastic, composite, or rubberised, and I was impressed by the glossy sheen left in painted, plated, anodised and polished surfaces. Avoid matt finishes though, as any overspray shows up as oily spatter (avoid braking surfaces too – this stuff is slippery!).
Unlike PTFE based products, Silicone doesn't interfere with electrical components, so the odd drop on charge ports and battery covers will protect the contacts from damp and water ingress.
I have been running a Kinekt 2.1 Suspension post and stem for some time now, and these can creak – especially after a few weeks' wet riding. A generous shot sorted it, restoring a gentle, silent 'bob'. Yes, a rubber-friendly synthetic grease like Judy Butter will last longer, but it's much less convenient.
Durability is also reassuringly good. I haven't needed to reapply even after several weeks – everything remains silent and smooth. There's a faint tackiness, typically of silicones, so I wasn't surprised to discover grot clinging to the bottom bracket shells, down tubes and electroplated skewers I'd sprayed.
However, all this is easily dismissed with cloth and a useful protectant layer remained. It also makes subsequent 'proper' cleaning that bit easier, since organic and petrochemical gunk cannot adhere nearly so well.
Value
£12.99 for 500ml is relatively pricey compared with some favourites, such as Muc-Off Silicon Shine at £9.99 for 500ml (it's been a while since we reviewed that...). or GT85 Bike Silicone Shine at £5.99 for 400ml. The latter might not quite as durable, but it's nearly half the price.
Summary
Ultimately, the Motorex Silicone Spray is a good workshop staple that offers lasting results. It's a bit richer and seems longer lasting than others I've tested too – which goes some way to make up for the reasonably high price.
Verdict
Effective, bike-friendly workshop staple, but a little pricey against the competition
Motorex Silicone Spray
