Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Cleaning products
Lubrication
2021 Motorex Silicone Spray

Motorex Silicone Spray

7
by Shaun Audane
Sat, Jul 24, 2021 09:45
0
£12.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Effective, bike-friendly workshop staple, but a little pricey against the competition
Effective
Lasts well
Richer formula can attract more dirt and grime than others
Weight: 
447g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Motorex Silicone Spray isn't bike specific, rather a generic workshop product for lubricating and protecting components. Seals, elastomers and other suspension are prime candidates, and it's a little richer than cycling specific ones, which means it goes further – which is good as the price is relatively high.

Motorex Silicone Spray instantly rejuvenates anything plastic, composite, or rubberised, and I was impressed by the glossy sheen left in painted, plated, anodised and polished surfaces. Avoid matt finishes though, as any overspray shows up as oily spatter (avoid braking surfaces too – this stuff is slippery!).

Unlike PTFE based products, Silicone doesn't interfere with electrical components, so the odd drop on charge ports and battery covers will protect the contacts from damp and water ingress.

> Buy this online here

I have been running a Kinekt 2.1 Suspension post and stem for some time now, and these can creak – especially after a few weeks' wet riding. A generous shot sorted it, restoring a gentle, silent 'bob'. Yes, a rubber-friendly synthetic grease like Judy Butter will last longer, but it's much less convenient.

Durability is also reassuringly good. I haven't needed to reapply even after several weeks – everything remains silent and smooth. There's a faint tackiness, typically of silicones, so I wasn't surprised to discover grot clinging to the bottom bracket shells, down tubes and electroplated skewers I'd sprayed.

> Beginner's guide to bike tools - get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance

However, all this is easily dismissed with cloth and a useful protectant layer remained. It also makes subsequent 'proper' cleaning that bit easier, since organic and petrochemical gunk cannot adhere nearly so well.

Value

£12.99 for 500ml is relatively pricey compared with some favourites, such as Muc-Off Silicon Shine at £9.99 for 500ml (it's been a while since we reviewed that...). or GT85 Bike Silicone Shine at £5.99 for 400ml. The latter might not quite as durable, but it's nearly half the price.

Summary

Ultimately, the Motorex Silicone Spray is a good workshop staple that offers lasting results. It's a bit richer and seems longer lasting than others I've tested too – which goes some way to make up for the reasonably high price.

Verdict

Effective, bike-friendly workshop staple, but a little pricey against the competition

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Motorex Silicone Spray

Size tested: 500ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Motorex says: "Lubricant, maintenance product and protecting agent for rubber, plastic and all metal parts. Plastic parts get a high gloss finish and rubber parts are maintained and protected. Temperature-stable from -50°C to +200°C. Anti-static, water-repelling and prevents oxidation."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Aerosol-based silicone spray.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Very versatile – it's a useful protectant and lubricant – and a little goes a long way.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Seems to last longer than bike-specific formulas.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The Motorex Silicone Spray has proven a useful protectant, nourished plastic and composite parts, loosened stuck inner tubes/valve stems from rims, kept suspension parts happy and more. It leaves a lasting, glossy sheen to painted, plated, polished and anodised surfaces.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Versatile and durable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

A little expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£12.99 for 500ml is relatively pricey compared with some favourites, such as Muc-Off Silicon Shine at £9.99 for 500ml or GT85 Bike Silicone Shine at £5.99 for 400ml. The latter might not quite as durable, but it's nearly half the price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Useful workshop staple, offering lasting results but a little pricey compared with some alternatives.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 47  Height: 1m 81cm  Weight: 70kg

I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset  My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Motorex Silicone Spray 2021
Motorex Silicone Spray
Motorex 2021
motorex
Shaun Audane

Shaun Audane is a freelance writer/product tester with over twenty-eight years riding experience, the last twelve (120,000 miles) spent putting bikes and kit through their paces for a variety of publications. Previous generations of his family worked at manufacturing's sharp end, thus Shaun can weld, has a sound understanding of frame building practice and a preference for steel or titanium framesets.
Citing Richard Ballantine and an Au pair as his earliest cycling influences, he is presently writing a cycling book with particular focus upon women, families and disabled audiences (Having been a registered care manager and coached children at Herne Hill Velodrome in earlier careers)

Latest Comments