The Morgan Blue Wheel Brush is effective at cleaning most areas of the wheels and most styles of bike. The design helps you get to that difficult-to-reach spot around the hubs, making it a good tool for those who love to keep their bikes looking tip-top.

I suspect the idea of a brush specifically designed to clean wheels on a bike will divide opinion. Either you think it's madness and any old brush will do the job, or – if you are fastidious about keeping your bike looking clean and already have different products and tools for different tasks – this brush will be just your thing.

What makes this Morgan Blue one work well is the shape of the handle and plastic base of the bristles. It's quite long but also narrow, fitting between the spokes to reach inside virtually any wheel to clean around the hub, even on wheels that have a narrow distance between spoke flanges.

From the base, the long bristles splay out widely, meaning the section around a hub is all cleaned extremely quickly.

The long bristles also make light work of cleaning spokes and the bristles are also quite soft, so shouldn't leave any marks, even on painted surfaces or bare carbon rims.

The bristles also hold on to any soapy product you may use, making for quick and effective cleaning of the outside of the rim and tyre. It works well on road bike tyres, but for gravel or mountain bike tyres the bristles, being soft and long, make it hard to fully clean mud out of the deeper sections of tread. I found a different style of brush with shorter, firmer bristles better for the tyre carcass, keeping the Morgan Blue Wheel Brush for the hub and rim areas.

I haven't seen any lost bristles so far, despite many uses, so I think it will be durable and last a long time if used as intended.

An rrp of £8.95 for a specific style of brush might seem quite steep – especially when you consider you can get some triple sets, such as the Oxford Brush Set, for just £1 more – but it compares well with brushes from Green Oil such as its Bicycle Brush (now £14.99) and Detail Brush (£7.99) and if you take great pride in your bike, you might consider it worth it.

Verdict

Usefully shaped brush for cleaning wheels, particularly around the hubs

