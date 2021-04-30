The Morgan Blue Wheel Brush is effective at cleaning most areas of the wheels and most styles of bike. The design helps you get to that difficult-to-reach spot around the hubs, making it a good tool for those who love to keep their bikes looking tip-top.
I suspect the idea of a brush specifically designed to clean wheels on a bike will divide opinion. Either you think it's madness and any old brush will do the job, or – if you are fastidious about keeping your bike looking clean and already have different products and tools for different tasks – this brush will be just your thing.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
What makes this Morgan Blue one work well is the shape of the handle and plastic base of the bristles. It's quite long but also narrow, fitting between the spokes to reach inside virtually any wheel to clean around the hub, even on wheels that have a narrow distance between spoke flanges.
From the base, the long bristles splay out widely, meaning the section around a hub is all cleaned extremely quickly.
The long bristles also make light work of cleaning spokes and the bristles are also quite soft, so shouldn't leave any marks, even on painted surfaces or bare carbon rims.
The bristles also hold on to any soapy product you may use, making for quick and effective cleaning of the outside of the rim and tyre. It works well on road bike tyres, but for gravel or mountain bike tyres the bristles, being soft and long, make it hard to fully clean mud out of the deeper sections of tread. I found a different style of brush with shorter, firmer bristles better for the tyre carcass, keeping the Morgan Blue Wheel Brush for the hub and rim areas.
I haven't seen any lost bristles so far, despite many uses, so I think it will be durable and last a long time if used as intended.
An rrp of £8.95 for a specific style of brush might seem quite steep – especially when you consider you can get some triple sets, such as the Oxford Brush Set, for just £1 more – but it compares well with brushes from Green Oil such as its Bicycle Brush (now £14.99) and Detail Brush (£7.99) and if you take great pride in your bike, you might consider it worth it.
Verdict
Usefully shaped brush for cleaning wheels, particularly around the hubs
Make and model: Morgan Blue Wheel Brush
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Morgan Blue says: 'The wheel brush is made for efficient cleaning of the wheelset. Use Morgan Blue Mud Off or Bike Wash for optimal cleaning.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Plastic handle with nylon bristles.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The shape and size of the brush and bristles make it good at cleaning all aspects of the wheel.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Narrow base but wide bristles make cleaning around hubs really easy.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Bristles are long and quite soft, making cleaning deeper treaded off-road tyres less good.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Around the same price as single brushes with some eco credentials from Green Oil, such as the Bike Brush and Detail Brush. When compared against multi-pack options, such as the Oxford triple brush set at £9.99 or even the Muc-Off Premium 5 brush set at £26, it seems a little expensive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they take great pride in their bike.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The brush works well and better than any brush I have tried before, especially for the tricky spot around the hubs.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
