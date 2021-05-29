The Morgan Blue FM Chainspray is a super lightweight summer chain lube that runs very clean. It has very little resistance to water, so this is a raceday and summer-only lube. And for disc brake bikes, you really need to remove the rear wheel before application.

You might have read that little summary above and now be wondering as to the point of such a light chain lube. If you're a fan of a clean chain, as I am, then a light lube is great for lasting a few rides before the bike gets washed, and the lube reapplied.

This makes it a good race day option, and in the few weeks of very dry weather we had in April, I found the FM Chainspray right at home.

> Buy this online here

FM stands for friction modifier, and Morgan Blue says this Chainspray cleans the inside of the chain while also lubricating. It is designed exclusively for dry weather, and testing shows it really doesn't cope well in the rain.

The point is that it won't pick up dirt, and I found this to be the case – though there are plenty of wax-based lubes out there that do the same thing without the high price tag.

For mixed weather riding, I'd go for something like the Morgan Blue Rolls Pro. It is heavier and picks up a bit more dirt, but the drivetrain silence it brings in wet weather is great.

> 15 best bicycle chain lubes — but should you get wet or dry lube?

Application is easy, though I would stress that disc brake users should remove the rear wheel first. I did it once the wheel on in a bit of a rush, and overspray found its way onto the disc and into the pads. One ride of howling brakes was enough to ensure I won't be doing that again.

This in turn means you're going to need a chain-keeper device and maybe even a work stand, though Morgan Blue does recommend applying after cleaning the chain, so you may well already be using both of those.

The 400ml can contains loads of lubricant, and my past experience with Morgan Blue aerosol lubes is good. A single can will last me about a year of regular cleaning and re-lubing.

The good thing about aerosol is that it's easy for using on jockey wheels and other moving parts, too.

Once you've done a few rides, cleaning is a quick and simple process – it comes off easily with a degreaser. If you're looking to maintain a clean drivetrain, this is a great option.

Value

£23.95 might seem a little steep for a summer chain lube, but you'll only be using this on dry summer days, and given how few of those we get in the UK, one can should last you years. That said, the Morgan Blue Dry Wax is just £9.95, also delivers a clean chain and lasts longer per application.

In terms of alternatives, the list is nearly endless. Rock'n'Roll Gold is a readers' favourite but is becoming hard to find in the UK. Morgan Blue's Race Oil (£7.95) is great for mixed conditions, though it isn't as clean, or you could go for Squirt Chain Lube (now £12.99), which everyone seems to love.

Overall

Morgan Blue FM Chainspray is a good dry race-day option. It doesn't pick up dirt, and cleaning it up is easy. There are, though, plenty of wax-based lubes that run as clean, but with longer life spans and lower prices.

Verdict

Great for race day or summer riding, but for longer gaps between cleans, look elsewhere

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website