The Morgan Blue FM Chainspray is a super lightweight summer chain lube that runs very clean. It has very little resistance to water, so this is a raceday and summer-only lube. And for disc brake bikes, you really need to remove the rear wheel before application.
You might have read that little summary above and now be wondering as to the point of such a light chain lube. If you're a fan of a clean chain, as I am, then a light lube is great for lasting a few rides before the bike gets washed, and the lube reapplied.
This makes it a good race day option, and in the few weeks of very dry weather we had in April, I found the FM Chainspray right at home.
> Buy this online here
FM stands for friction modifier, and Morgan Blue says this Chainspray cleans the inside of the chain while also lubricating. It is designed exclusively for dry weather, and testing shows it really doesn't cope well in the rain.
The point is that it won't pick up dirt, and I found this to be the case – though there are plenty of wax-based lubes out there that do the same thing without the high price tag.
For mixed weather riding, I'd go for something like the Morgan Blue Rolls Pro. It is heavier and picks up a bit more dirt, but the drivetrain silence it brings in wet weather is great.
> 15 best bicycle chain lubes — but should you get wet or dry lube?
Application is easy, though I would stress that disc brake users should remove the rear wheel first. I did it once the wheel on in a bit of a rush, and overspray found its way onto the disc and into the pads. One ride of howling brakes was enough to ensure I won't be doing that again.
This in turn means you're going to need a chain-keeper device and maybe even a work stand, though Morgan Blue does recommend applying after cleaning the chain, so you may well already be using both of those.
The 400ml can contains loads of lubricant, and my past experience with Morgan Blue aerosol lubes is good. A single can will last me about a year of regular cleaning and re-lubing.
The good thing about aerosol is that it's easy for using on jockey wheels and other moving parts, too.
Once you've done a few rides, cleaning is a quick and simple process – it comes off easily with a degreaser. If you're looking to maintain a clean drivetrain, this is a great option.
Value
£23.95 might seem a little steep for a summer chain lube, but you'll only be using this on dry summer days, and given how few of those we get in the UK, one can should last you years. That said, the Morgan Blue Dry Wax is just £9.95, also delivers a clean chain and lasts longer per application.
In terms of alternatives, the list is nearly endless. Rock'n'Roll Gold is a readers' favourite but is becoming hard to find in the UK. Morgan Blue's Race Oil (£7.95) is great for mixed conditions, though it isn't as clean, or you could go for Squirt Chain Lube (now £12.99), which everyone seems to love.
Overall
Morgan Blue FM Chainspray is a good dry race-day option. It doesn't pick up dirt, and cleaning it up is easy. There are, though, plenty of wax-based lubes that run as clean, but with longer life spans and lower prices.
Verdict
Great for race day or summer riding, but for longer gaps between cleans, look elsewhere
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Morgan Blue FM Chainspray
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Morgan Blue says: "Friction Modifier cleans the inside of the chain. In addition, this product is lubricating and makes the chain super smooth. Dirt does not stick to the chain, keeping the chain clean. Use in dry weather."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Morgan Blue only says:
Suitable for use after cleaning the chain and derailleur with chain cleaner.
Shake well before use.
It is recommended to run the chain over a cloth after application.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
3/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
For sunny miles this is great. It cleans off easily and the chain stays clean in use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The low weight of the lube makes it ideal for a few uses, before removal with a degreaser.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is relatively high, but the can contains a lot of lube, and given the few properly sunny days we have in the UK you should find it lasts well.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, but only if they also like cleaning chains
Use this box to explain your overall score
It is very good at what it is designed for, but there are other lubes that offer a similarly clean chain for longer.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
I suspect they might still get a bit "I meant down that road over there, I don't want to lose my parking space here" if they were put in though.
"You were cycling in the middle of the road". ...
How noisy is it in real life terms?
Why do you need to see more footage? What difference would it actually make? There is absolutely nothing that the cyclist could have done that...
US. Chattanooga, TN, to be exact.
Sounds dreadful, be like the crucible of bike commerce
Given the car models involved, it's possible prohibitive costs are not an issue. And the victim was training to become a doctor, too, which is now...
BBC...
So the police catch a man who killed someone through good detective work....
A lot of riders, understandably, can't be bothered faffing about with shims and microscopic changes in alignment; so they defer maintenance and...