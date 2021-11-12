Support road.cc

review
Monton Seasons Knitted Socks

Monton Seasons Knitted Socks

9
by Lara Dunn
Fri, Nov 12, 2021 15:45
£18.00

Supportive and extremely comfortable socks – though for autumn and spring, rather than the claimed summer
Virtually seamless design
Grip your feet well
Soft fabric
Versatile
Fabric snags quite easily
Weight: 
48g
Contact: 
www.montonsports.co.uk
The Monton Seasons Knitted Socks are superbly comfortable mid-weight synthetic socks, and work well for all but high summer and deep winter. The only snag is, well, they can snag.

These 80% cotton socks (the rest is polyester and a bit of spandex) are apparently intended for temperatures from 18 to 32°C. Personally, I see these as optimal for spring and autumn, as they are quite thick for summer (although the fabric does wick moisture quickly and effectively).

I was happy wearing them up to around 18°C, instead, and down to around 12° just with tights and regular road shoes.

The construction is virtually seam-free, with a ribbed elasticated cuff that sits high on the ankle – they're shorter than many. The fabric is stretchy throughout, and the two sizes suit feet between EU 36 and 45.

I tested size S (36-39) and found them a superb fit on my size 38 feet. From the minute I put them on they were comfortable, fitting securely and smoothly around the mid-foot thanks to the elasticated section. The cuff grips well too.

2021 Monton Womens Seasons Knitted Socks 1.jpg

Beware any Velcro fastenings on your shoes or overshoes, though – the fabric can snag quite easily, which can spoil the looks.

The secure fit around the arch makes these extremely comfortable. In fact, these are possibly the most comfortable cycling socks I've ever worn, and for middling conditions, they're now my go-to socks.

Value

At £18 the Seasons are at the expensive end, and up against 'boutique' offerings such as the 7mesh Word Socks, the MAAP Division socks or Castelli's more wintery Sfida 13 Women's socks – the latter being £1 cheaper at £17.

In reality though, Monton frequently discounts its kit quite heavily; at the time of writing these were actually selling for £12, which puts them more in line with (quality) socks from more everyday brands like Endura, Lusso or Galibier. It's arguably a more fitting price.

Overall

It's hard to argue with the comfort and fit of these, and while I disagree with the 'summer use' rating, they're actually versatile enough for all but the most extreme of conditions.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Monton Seasons Knitted Socks

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

They're socks...

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Monton says:

15% polyester/5% spandex/80% cotton

Anti-twist and compression band

Elasticated arch brace

Available in sizes S, M, L (EU36-45)

Machine washable at 30

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Nicely finished with a good quality smooth, soft fabric; it's slightly prone to snagging, though.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Superbly comfortable and unobtrusive.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Very good, bar the ease of snagging.

Rate the product for fit:
 
10/10

Superb shape and fit.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Spot on.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10

Not the lightest, but not heavyweight either.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Superbly comfortable.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Wash very well, but keep them away from Velcro!

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well indeed.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Virtually seamless design, secure fit, soft fabric and versatile performance.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The fabric snags quite easily, so they're not great with Velcro-fastened shoes or oversocks.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £18 these are at the expensive end, and up against 'boutique' offerings such as the 7mesh Word Socks, the MAAP Division socks or Castelli's more wintery Sfida 13 Women's socks – the latter being £1 cheaper at £17.

In reality though, Monton frequently discounts its kit quite heavily; at the time of writing these were actually selling for £12, which puts them more in line with (quality) socks from the more everyday likes of Endura, Lusso or Galibier. It's arguably a more fitting price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Very much indeed

Would you consider buying the product? I already have...

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are superbly well-shaped socks that grip securely and stay comfortable, and they're versatile for all but the extremes of temperatures.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

