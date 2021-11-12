The Monton Seasons Knitted Socks are superbly comfortable mid-weight synthetic socks, and work well for all but high summer and deep winter. The only snag is, well, they can snag.

These 80% cotton socks (the rest is polyester and a bit of spandex) are apparently intended for temperatures from 18 to 32°C. Personally, I see these as optimal for spring and autumn, as they are quite thick for summer (although the fabric does wick moisture quickly and effectively).

I was happy wearing them up to around 18°C, instead, and down to around 12° just with tights and regular road shoes.

The construction is virtually seam-free, with a ribbed elasticated cuff that sits high on the ankle – they're shorter than many. The fabric is stretchy throughout, and the two sizes suit feet between EU 36 and 45.

I tested size S (36-39) and found them a superb fit on my size 38 feet. From the minute I put them on they were comfortable, fitting securely and smoothly around the mid-foot thanks to the elasticated section. The cuff grips well too.

Beware any Velcro fastenings on your shoes or overshoes, though – the fabric can snag quite easily, which can spoil the looks.

The secure fit around the arch makes these extremely comfortable. In fact, these are possibly the most comfortable cycling socks I've ever worn, and for middling conditions, they're now my go-to socks.

Value

At £18 the Seasons are at the expensive end, and up against 'boutique' offerings such as the 7mesh Word Socks, the MAAP Division socks or Castelli's more wintery Sfida 13 Women's socks – the latter being £1 cheaper at £17.

In reality though, Monton frequently discounts its kit quite heavily; at the time of writing these were actually selling for £12, which puts them more in line with (quality) socks from more everyday brands like Endura, Lusso or Galibier. It's arguably a more fitting price.

Overall

It's hard to argue with the comfort and fit of these, and while I disagree with the 'summer use' rating, they're actually versatile enough for all but the most extreme of conditions.

Verdict

Supportive and extremely comfortable socks – though for autumn and spring, rather than the claimed summer

