The Monton Seasons Knitted Socks are superbly comfortable mid-weight synthetic socks, and work well for all but high summer and deep winter. The only snag is, well, they can snag.
These 80% cotton socks (the rest is polyester and a bit of spandex) are apparently intended for temperatures from 18 to 32°C. Personally, I see these as optimal for spring and autumn, as they are quite thick for summer (although the fabric does wick moisture quickly and effectively).
> Buy these online here
I was happy wearing them up to around 18°C, instead, and down to around 12° just with tights and regular road shoes.
The construction is virtually seam-free, with a ribbed elasticated cuff that sits high on the ankle – they're shorter than many. The fabric is stretchy throughout, and the two sizes suit feet between EU 36 and 45.
I tested size S (36-39) and found them a superb fit on my size 38 feet. From the minute I put them on they were comfortable, fitting securely and smoothly around the mid-foot thanks to the elasticated section. The cuff grips well too.
Beware any Velcro fastenings on your shoes or overshoes, though – the fabric can snag quite easily, which can spoil the looks.
> 23 of the best summer cycling socks — get some colour in your outfit with fresh socks
The secure fit around the arch makes these extremely comfortable. In fact, these are possibly the most comfortable cycling socks I've ever worn, and for middling conditions, they're now my go-to socks.
Value
At £18 the Seasons are at the expensive end, and up against 'boutique' offerings such as the 7mesh Word Socks, the MAAP Division socks or Castelli's more wintery Sfida 13 Women's socks – the latter being £1 cheaper at £17.
In reality though, Monton frequently discounts its kit quite heavily; at the time of writing these were actually selling for £12, which puts them more in line with (quality) socks from more everyday brands like Endura, Lusso or Galibier. It's arguably a more fitting price.
Overall
It's hard to argue with the comfort and fit of these, and while I disagree with the 'summer use' rating, they're actually versatile enough for all but the most extreme of conditions.
Verdict
Supportive and extremely comfortable socks – though for autumn and spring, rather than the claimed summer
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Monton Seasons Knitted Socks
Tell us what the product is for
They're socks...
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Monton says:
15% polyester/5% spandex/80% cotton
Anti-twist and compression band
Elasticated arch brace
Available in sizes S, M, L (EU36-45)
Machine washable at 30
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Nicely finished with a good quality smooth, soft fabric; it's slightly prone to snagging, though.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Superbly comfortable and unobtrusive.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Very good, bar the ease of snagging.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Not the lightest, but not heavyweight either.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Wash very well, but keep them away from Velcro!
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well indeed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Virtually seamless design, secure fit, soft fabric and versatile performance.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The fabric snags quite easily, so they're not great with Velcro-fastened shoes or oversocks.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £18 these are at the expensive end, and up against 'boutique' offerings such as the 7mesh Word Socks, the MAAP Division socks or Castelli's more wintery Sfida 13 Women's socks – the latter being £1 cheaper at £17.
In reality though, Monton frequently discounts its kit quite heavily; at the time of writing these were actually selling for £12, which puts them more in line with (quality) socks from the more everyday likes of Endura, Lusso or Galibier. It's arguably a more fitting price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much indeed
Would you consider buying the product? I already have...
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are superbly well-shaped socks that grip securely and stay comfortable, and they're versatile for all but the extremes of temperatures.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
The Lidl near work has recently replaced their wheel benders with Sheffield stands. However the retail park where the local Iceland Food Warehouse...
par for the course cycling here in the UK
I always get home sooner from Selhurst Park if I cycle than if I go by train.
Thanks. I did suspect that....
When buildings hit back... https://www.eadt.co.uk/news/brick-wall-collapses-outside-framlingham-chu......
These digital collectables suck balls. When technology stops helping the individual or society, society and the individual should reject it. That...
No, it's just a possibility that if there is a tiny amount of air in the system, it will naturally rise to the highest point. With an inverted bike...
Eh? Like most ICE cars towbars are available as an option on electric cars. Some are not suitable for caravans and trailers but perfectly good...
I've taken up and brought back my bike from John O'Groats a number of times, and the journey has been pretty easy. There was even some talk one...
I loved my Defy (2016 Defy Disc 1) but the frame cracked at the junction between seat tube and top tube, the frame was replaced under warranty but...