Monton Men’s Urban+ Traveller Max Jersey

Don't confuse the Monton Urban+ Traveller Max Long Sleeve Jersey for something to keep you toasty in the cooler months, as it's designed for hotter, sunnier days. Get your head around that and you'll be impressed with both the performance and fit, though.

The Urban+ Traveller Max is a bit different, as it's a long sleeve but made from the kind of light, thin fabrics summer short sleeves usually are. It works too, especially for those who like to ride in the sun but avoid the red skin that can come with many of hours basking in its rays.

> Buy now Men's Urban+ Traveller Max Long Sleeve Jersey from Monton for £70

It's made out of a couple of fabrics: Deansilk for the front and side panels, which is close-knit with plenty of stretch, and Xiwen on the back and arms. That's more mesh like.

Both fabrics are thin and very soft to the touch, which makes the Traveller a joy to wear either with a baselayer or directly next to your skin.

It's highly breathable and copes well with warm weather. Monton gives a temperature range of 18°C to 32°C, although I think the hottest day I've used it on was around 22°C. That's as hot as it's got here...

On that ride I was on a lumpy loop of about 3.5 hours and, even on the steeper climbs, I never felt clammy as the rear mesh panel lets excess heat escape.

On the flat the breeze keeps the jersey dry, and when descending the close-knit front panel stops the wind whipping through too freely. Everyone's comfortable working temperature is different, but I found the Traveller fine down to around 14°C with just a mesh baselayer beneath.

When it comes to fit it's definitely on the race side, sitting close to the body. It's worth bearing in mind that Monton's sizing is based on the Asian market, so you are going to want to go up at least one size – if not two. Monton's UK website explains this, and has a couple of tables showing the usual measurements, plus one for height versus weight for some extra advice.

The quality of the fit is very good though, and you certainly won't end up with any flapping material. The arms offer plenty of length, so they don't ride up even when you are in the drops, plus there is loads of stretch in the fabric so there is no restriction in movement.

The hem at the back is dropped more than the front to give coverage when in the saddle, although it's not as long as some. At least the silicone waistband stops it riding up.

For carrying kit there are three pockets in the traditional layout, and they are reinforced to to stop them sagging. It works well as I didn't feel any pull on the jersey when loaded up with a phone, inner tube and a couple of tools.

You also get a zipped valuables pocket on the outside of the right-hand pocket.

> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys – tops to beat the heat from just £10

The collar sits quite low, but Monton has still gone for a garage at the top of the full-length zip, which shows attention to detail. There is a good selection of colours too, including white, grey, black, light blue, deep blue, red and this green.

The overall quality is very good. There is the odd stray thread here and there, but on the whole I'm very impressed. Considering its lightweight nature, it seems impressively durable. Some of my rides have been done carrying a rucksack, and there has been no wear from the straps.

Value

Monton's pricing often shows an rrp, but there is also a 'sale' price that never seems to disappear, and the Traveller gets just that treatment.

At the £125 rrp it's not bad considering the quality, but it's tough to gauge against the opposition because there aren't a whole lot of very lightweight long sleeve jerseys out there. Most are designed for autumn/winter temperatures.

Stolen Goat does offer various versions of its Bodyline LS Jersey though, and that's intended for spring and summer. It's £85, which is a bit higher than Monton's 'sale' price of £70, if a lot lower than the alleged full price.

Rapha's Pro Team Long Sleeve Training Jersey is of a similar ilk, although a little heavier in terms of fabric weight. It's currently £105.

Overall

You need to take the Traveller for what it is, it's a cool summer jersey that gives full coverage on sunny days. Don't expect it to keep you warm on cooler days. It's a lovely jersey to wear, and highly breathable, and if it remains at the sale price it's quite a bargain too.

Verdict

Highly breathable long sleeve summer jersey with a great fit. Good value too – though only at the discounted price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website