Monton Men’s Urban+ Traveller Max Jersey

Don't confuse the Monton Urban+ Traveller Max Long Sleeve Jersey for something to keep you toasty in the cooler months, as it's designed for hotter, sunnier days. Get your head around that and you'll be impressed with both the performance and fit, though.
The Urban+ Traveller Max is a bit different, as it's a long sleeve but made from the kind of light, thin fabrics summer short sleeves usually are. It works too, especially for those who like to ride in the sun but avoid the red skin that can come with many of hours basking in its rays.
It's made out of a couple of fabrics: Deansilk for the front and side panels, which is close-knit with plenty of stretch, and Xiwen on the back and arms. That's more mesh like.
Both fabrics are thin and very soft to the touch, which makes the Traveller a joy to wear either with a baselayer or directly next to your skin.
It's highly breathable and copes well with warm weather. Monton gives a temperature range of 18°C to 32°C, although I think the hottest day I've used it on was around 22°C. That's as hot as it's got here...
On that ride I was on a lumpy loop of about 3.5 hours and, even on the steeper climbs, I never felt clammy as the rear mesh panel lets excess heat escape.
On the flat the breeze keeps the jersey dry, and when descending the close-knit front panel stops the wind whipping through too freely. Everyone's comfortable working temperature is different, but I found the Traveller fine down to around 14°C with just a mesh baselayer beneath.
When it comes to fit it's definitely on the race side, sitting close to the body. It's worth bearing in mind that Monton's sizing is based on the Asian market, so you are going to want to go up at least one size – if not two. Monton's UK website explains this, and has a couple of tables showing the usual measurements, plus one for height versus weight for some extra advice.
The quality of the fit is very good though, and you certainly won't end up with any flapping material. The arms offer plenty of length, so they don't ride up even when you are in the drops, plus there is loads of stretch in the fabric so there is no restriction in movement.
The hem at the back is dropped more than the front to give coverage when in the saddle, although it's not as long as some. At least the silicone waistband stops it riding up.
For carrying kit there are three pockets in the traditional layout, and they are reinforced to to stop them sagging. It works well as I didn't feel any pull on the jersey when loaded up with a phone, inner tube and a couple of tools.
You also get a zipped valuables pocket on the outside of the right-hand pocket.
The collar sits quite low, but Monton has still gone for a garage at the top of the full-length zip, which shows attention to detail. There is a good selection of colours too, including white, grey, black, light blue, deep blue, red and this green.
The overall quality is very good. There is the odd stray thread here and there, but on the whole I'm very impressed. Considering its lightweight nature, it seems impressively durable. Some of my rides have been done carrying a rucksack, and there has been no wear from the straps.
Value
Monton's pricing often shows an rrp, but there is also a 'sale' price that never seems to disappear, and the Traveller gets just that treatment.
At the £125 rrp it's not bad considering the quality, but it's tough to gauge against the opposition because there aren't a whole lot of very lightweight long sleeve jerseys out there. Most are designed for autumn/winter temperatures.
Stolen Goat does offer various versions of its Bodyline LS Jersey though, and that's intended for spring and summer. It's £85, which is a bit higher than Monton's 'sale' price of £70, if a lot lower than the alleged full price.
Rapha's Pro Team Long Sleeve Training Jersey is of a similar ilk, although a little heavier in terms of fabric weight. It's currently £105.
Overall
You need to take the Traveller for what it is, it's a cool summer jersey that gives full coverage on sunny days. Don't expect it to keep you warm on cooler days. It's a lovely jersey to wear, and highly breathable, and if it remains at the sale price it's quite a bargain too.
Verdict
Highly breathable long sleeve summer jersey with a great fit. Good value too – though only at the discounted price
Make and model: Monton Urban+ Traveler Max Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Monton says, "The Urban+ Traveler Max Jersey is the fourth generation of the popular Traveler range and has been updated with an improved fit and enhanced specification for 2022. It delivers comfort in the heat with a solid colour print design inspired by the minimalist. Moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric moves sweat to the fabric's outer surface quickly, keeping you from overheating during hard efforts.
"Fewer seams improve comfort, and Italian made M.A.R.C. silicone waistband hold the jersey securely in place. Triple back pockets are reinforced to prevent sagging when loaded."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
* Pro fit and solid color, this eye-catching minimalist bike jersey is made for rides in hot conditions
* Lightweight, textured and breathable Xiwen fabric on back and sleeves with Deansilk stretch fabric on front
* Lower-cut collar design
* SBS full length zipper
* Italian M.AR.C. silicone waistband
* Reinforced 3 rear pockets with zippered storage pocket for valuables
* 18°- 32°C / 65°- 90°F
* Recycled package: with license of Der Grüne Punkt and LD-PE 04
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
If you follow Monton's guide and recommendations about sizing up, you'll be fine.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with washing at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
All of the qualities of a short sleeve jersey, but with added coverage for the arms.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very breathable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A bit pricey at full whack.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At full rrp it's a fair chunk more expensive than the rivals I've mentioned in the review. At its sale price though, it is competitive and undercuts both.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, at the sale price
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I've based the overall score of 7 on the full rrp which is how we rate every product we test. The quality and performance is very good, as is the fit (providing you follow Monton's advice). At the 'sale' price it would score another point though.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
