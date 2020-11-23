Michelin Power All Season tyre

The Michelin Power All Season tyres are grippy in all conditions and feel both tough and durable. They could be more supple, though, and the weight is high considering they're not a tubeless design. There are certainly lighter and faster options for at least two of the seasons these are aimed at.

I tested these all-season tyres on my winter bike. With their folding beads, installation was no problem, the 28mm rubber easy enough to get onto and a good match with my wide-rimmed Roval CL38 wheelset (an internal rim width of 21mm). Note, the tyres aren't tubeless, and Michelin does not have this as an option.

After a few short rides tinkering with the tyre pressure, I was up and running.

As Simon found when he tested the 25mm models, they live up to Michelin's claims about grip: I had no fears about leaning into corners even if the surface was slightly uneven or unpredictable. To the touch, the rubber and tread feels soft and grippy, not like some of the intimidating shiny surfaced slicks I've seen in the past.

As a 70kg rider I ran these well below 80psi, which enhances the contact with the road while giving some form of cushioning from rough tarmac and bumps. I would say that other tyres I have used are more effective at dealing with this road 'noise', though – the Michelins don't feel that supple. Simon noted the same with the 25s.

Their 3 x 60TPI (threads per inch) casing is quite low compared with some direct competitors, such as the Continental Grand Prix 4 Seasons, which have 3 x 110TPI casing. The TPI can be a good indicator of how supple a tyre is, and I could certainly feel that these aren't as supple as others I've ridden.

Another thing Simon noted in his review was that the front tyre was 'noisy', and I found the same here – especially in comparison to the S-Works Turbos I usually run.

The Michelins weigh in at 295g each, exactly the same as Continental quotes for the 28mm GP 4 Seasons, which is at the higher end of the scale for a performance road tyre. I would definitely be looking for something significantly lighter if I was wanting to go a bit faster on my local segments. If you are more concerned about reliability and durability, though, these meet those needs.

Value

In terms of value they're not bad, with a broadly similar price to competitors: at £50 each they're the same as Pirelli's P-Zero Velo 4S and a fiver less than the Continental GP 4 Season. Specialized's Roubaix Pro, though, another similar performing tyre I have used, is £15 less at £35.

Summary

Overall, I would be happy using the Michelin Power All Season tyres for rides when I'm less bothered about speed and weight. They offer good grip, and don't seem to be susceptible to punctures – a nail or shard of glass might get through, but the puncture fairy hasn't come calling, even in the recent bad weather.

Verdict

Grippy, tough-feeling tyre for winter training, but heavy and rather stiff for better seasons

