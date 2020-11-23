Michelin Power All Season tyre

The Michelin Power All Season tyres are grippy in all conditions and feel both tough and durable. They could be more supple, though, and the weight is high considering they're not a tubeless design. There are certainly lighter and faster options for at least two of the seasons these are aimed at.
I tested these all-season tyres on my winter bike. With their folding beads, installation was no problem, the 28mm rubber easy enough to get onto and a good match with my wide-rimmed Roval CL38 wheelset (an internal rim width of 21mm). Note, the tyres aren't tubeless, and Michelin does not have this as an option.
After a few short rides tinkering with the tyre pressure, I was up and running.
As Simon found when he tested the 25mm models, they live up to Michelin's claims about grip: I had no fears about leaning into corners even if the surface was slightly uneven or unpredictable. To the touch, the rubber and tread feels soft and grippy, not like some of the intimidating shiny surfaced slicks I've seen in the past.
As a 70kg rider I ran these well below 80psi, which enhances the contact with the road while giving some form of cushioning from rough tarmac and bumps. I would say that other tyres I have used are more effective at dealing with this road 'noise', though – the Michelins don't feel that supple. Simon noted the same with the 25s.
Their 3 x 60TPI (threads per inch) casing is quite low compared with some direct competitors, such as the Continental Grand Prix 4 Seasons, which have 3 x 110TPI casing. The TPI can be a good indicator of how supple a tyre is, and I could certainly feel that these aren't as supple as others I've ridden.
Another thing Simon noted in his review was that the front tyre was 'noisy', and I found the same here – especially in comparison to the S-Works Turbos I usually run.
The Michelins weigh in at 295g each, exactly the same as Continental quotes for the 28mm GP 4 Seasons, which is at the higher end of the scale for a performance road tyre. I would definitely be looking for something significantly lighter if I was wanting to go a bit faster on my local segments. If you are more concerned about reliability and durability, though, these meet those needs.
Value
In terms of value they're not bad, with a broadly similar price to competitors: at £50 each they're the same as Pirelli's P-Zero Velo 4S and a fiver less than the Continental GP 4 Season. Specialized's Roubaix Pro, though, another similar performing tyre I have used, is £15 less at £35.
Summary
Overall, I would be happy using the Michelin Power All Season tyres for rides when I'm less bothered about speed and weight. They offer good grip, and don't seem to be susceptible to punctures – a nail or shard of glass might get through, but the puncture fairy hasn't come calling, even in the recent bad weather.
Verdict
Grippy, tough-feeling tyre for winter training, but heavy and rather stiff for better seasons
Make and model: Michelin Power All Season tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Michelin says: "The Michelin Power All Season Road Bike Tyre is the grippiest tyre in the Michelin Power range and provides unrivalled grip in difficult conditions."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Michelin says:
More Grip
15% more grip for increased safety and slippery, dirty or wet surfaces thanks to the new generation "High Grip Design" tread pattern and the Grip Compound rubber.
More Strength
20% more puncture resistance ion the crown thanks to the thanks to the new "Aramid Protek +" aramid fibre reinforcement.
More Performance
5 Watt increase per pair of tyres which is 20 seconds over 40km at an average speed of 45km/h
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
The construction is good, with no visible weaknesses.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Good grip, but not supple enough to absorb small bumps well.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
5/10
On a par with the 28mm Conti GP 4 Season and Specialized Roubaix Pro, but at 295g it's closer to tubeless tyre weight than tubed-only.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Good cushioning from the 28mm width.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Around the same price as its competitors.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They grip well, but don't feel the most supple on rough roads.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Cornering and drive grip.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Overly stiff casing and relatively high weight.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Pirelli's P Zero Velo 4S Folding Road Tyre is the same price, but offers a more supple 127TPI and a lighter weight of 250g for a 28mm tyre.
Continental's GP 4 Season is slightly higher at £55, weighs the same in a 28mm width, and is likely to offer a more supple ride at 3x 110TPI.
Specialized's Roubaix Pro is £15 less, weighs a similar 300g, with a 120TPI thread count. These are also available tubeless at the same price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – on my winter bike, where grip and reliability matter more than speed.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – for winter.
Use this box to explain your overall score
These grip well and feel tough and durable, which makes them great for autumn and winter. For the other two seasons they're arguably stiffer and heavier than you really want. With a zippier, more supple feel they could be an eight; as they are they're still good and a seven.
Age: 30 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, club rides, Gravel on a CX bike
