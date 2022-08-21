Moda Finale 2022

The Moda Finale is the company's flagship road bike, and it is certainly a looker with its aero tubing, deep red paint job and fully concealed cable routing. This build is a little weighty, but the Finale seems to shrug that off out on the road, and paired with its roadie geometry it's a fun, fast and very capable bike.
Ride
Moda's Finale is a great bike to ride, especially if you like a stiff and responsive platform that feels as though performance has a higher focus than comfort.
That's not to say the Finale is uncomfortable – far from it – but it has that typical aero bike feel because of those large tube profiles, the massive bottom bracket junction, and the aero seatpost.
It's firm, shall we say. Which is exactly how I like it.
Its geometry is biased towards getting a move on; with a reasonably aggressive front end, steep seat angle and a wheelbase of just 969mm (54cm model), it has a bit of urgency about it, especially when you hammer hard on the pedals.
At 9.09kg this Finale isn't as light as some of the opposition, but apart from standing starts it never really seems to feel hampered, even on the climbs. I think that comes down to how responsive the bike feels. The eagerness it shows and the impressive feedback coming through those aero tubes offsets the numbers on the scales.
The head tube is relatively short, which gives a great low-slung position, and in the drops I found it allowed a low centre of gravity, great for high-speed cornering.
Handling-wise things are also nicely balanced. The steering is quick in true race bike fashion and thanks to the stiff fork and good feedback levels the front end of the bike feels precise and under control, even on technical sections and when braking hard to line yourself up for the next apex.
On the flat the Moda feels quick, and with some 60mm-deep section wheels that I had on test added, it felt even more slippery.
There is a small amount of compliance in the rear triangle which brings a bit of relief from the broken road surfaces, meaning that the Finale is a race bike that doesn't batter you about, allowing you to put the miles in without fatigue affecting your contact points.
Overall, in terms of the ride, the Finale is a great choice if you want a proper old school race bike feel, with all of the modern touches.
Frame and fork
The Finale is built using uni-directional carbon fibre for both the frame and fork, and alongside the Ruby Red paintjob seen here, it is also available in Pearl White and Gunmetal Grey.
The frameset is beautifully finished and certainly gives off the aura of a high-quality product, with a claimed frame weight of around 1,090g, and 410g for the fork.
Like many of the latest high-end bikes on the market, Moda has gone for a clean look for the Finale, running all of the wires/cables and hoses fully internally, entering through the stem and down through the head tube before heading off throughout the frame and fork. It's compatible with electronic and mechanical groupsets.
The Finale also has an internal clamp system for the seatpost to keep everything smooth. It worked fine with no slippage at all.
For the bottom bracket Moda has gone for press fit, which makes a lot of sense on a race bike because, with the bearing cups being placed internally, the actual shell width can be as wide as a standard shell and external bearing cups together, to give extra stiffness and a wider junction where the down tube, seat tube and chainstays meet.
At 400mm, the chainstays have been kept as short as possible on a bike with disc brakes, resulting in that short wheelbase I mentioned earlier. The recess in the seat tube for the rear wheel helps too, as well as keeping things aero.
As is current form, the Finale uses flat mounts for the disc brake callipers and 12mm thru-axles.
You get mounts for two bottle cages too.
Tyre clearance is up to 28mm (depending on tyre and wheel combinations), which isn't as wide as some on the market, but I'd still say that's plenty for this kind of bike.
Geometry
The Finale is available in six sizes, which is a good spread to suit the majority of the population, ranging from an XXS (505mm top tube) up to the XL, which has a 582mm top tube.
This medium has a 545mm top tube, and stack and reach figures of 546mm and 388mm respectively.
The seat tube length is 505mm, with an angle of 74 degrees, while the head tube is 145mm tall, sitting at 73 degrees.
Groupset
The Finale is available in a selection of builds, using various Shimano electronic and mechanical groupsets, and there are upgrades possible on wheelsets, handlebars and stems.
Moda will also spec component sizes to the customer's requests, such as stem length, handlebar width, crank lengths, and so on.
The model we have here comes fitted with Shimano's brand new 105 R7100 Di2 groupset. It's the first time electronic gearing has made it down as far as 105 and it is really very impressive, with a performance that virtually matches that of the latest Utegra Di2.
If you want all of the details and my findings of 105 Di2 head over to my full review.
The shifting is light without feeling at all vague, so there is still a positive interaction between your finger, the lever and the chain moving across the gears.
This Finale came with a 50/34 compact chainset and a 12-speed 11-34 cassette. That gave me plenty of gears at either end of the range for the type of riding I did on the Moda. Shimano will also offer a 52/36 chainset and 11-36 cassette once manufacturing catches up with demand.
As for the braking performance, it's your usual reliable Shimano quality with loads of power and a huge amount of modulation from the hydraulic setup.
Finishing kit
At the front end Moda has specced a Deda Superbox stem, which is designed to funnel the wires and hoses down through the head tube, and an alloy Deda handlebar.
As an upgrade you can have a Moda Carbon bar/stem combo. This is what the bike builds are specced with on Moda's site, which is worth bearing in mind – if you want to spec the Deda setup you can knock £200 off the price shown.
The seatpost is carbon fibre and sitting atop it is a Selle Italia Short Fit Model X, a comfortable saddle in my experience.
Wheels and tyres
Wheel-wise, the 'entry-level' build uses Mavic Aksium Discs but our test bike came with an upgrade to Ksyrium 30s, which adds £185 to the price. Mavic Cosmic Elites are also available, as are some options from Spinergy.
The Ksyriums are decent wheels. At around 1,800g they aren't the lightest so you could shift some weight there, but they are robust and reliable.
Our bike came shod with Continental Ultra Sport tyres in a 28mm width. These are good all-rounders offering decent levels of grip and rolling resistance, while being a bit more robust than the range-topping race models such as the GP5000s.
Value
Finale ownership starts at £2,779 which comes with the Deda cockpit, Mavic Aksium wheels and mechanical 105 R7000 11-speed groupset.
The 12-speed 105 Di2 option is £3,669 in the same build, or £3,854 for our test build with the upgraded wheels.
Looking at the competition, Orro's Venturi Evo aero bike is cheaper at £2,499.99, but only available with a mechanical 105 groupset.
I liked it a lot when I reviewed it back in 2020, and the Moda matches a lot of things that impressed me with the Orro: the race bike feel and geometry, and a great ride quality for such a stiff bike.
Ribble's Endurance SL R Disc Sport (we tested the SL Disc in 2020) comes with a 105 Di2 groupset for £3,889. The build includes 40mm-deep Level (Ribble's parts brand) carbon wheels and a carbon integrated stem/handlebar.
The Reacto is Merida's aero race bike, and while the new models with 105 Di2 won't be available until the 2023 range is released, a Reacto 4000 is similarly specced to the Finale's entry build (we tested the Reacto 6000 in January). It gets 105 mechanical and alloy wheels for £2,400.
I think this shows the Moda Finale to be well priced when taking into account the high build quality, especially when you consider the huge size of brands like Merida.
Conclusion
The Finale not only looks the business, it has the ride quality, handling and stiffness required of a high-end race bike and it offers the latest trends such as fully concealed cable routing and an electronic groupset.
This build isn't the lightest out there, but if that's a problem for you it's easily fixed by the flexibility of being able to spec your own finishing kit.
Verdict
A proper point-and-shoot aero race bike with stunning looks and a great ride quality
Make and model: Moda Finale
List the components used to build up the bike.
Brake/Gear levers: 105 Di2 ST-R7170
Front mech: 105 Di2 FD-R7150
Reaar mech: 105 Di2 RD-R7150
Crankset: 105 FC-R7100 50/34T
Cassette: 105 CS-R7100 11-34T 12spd
Brake calipers: 105 BR-7170
Rotors: Shimano SM-RT64
Handlebar: Deda Alloy
Stem: Deda Powerbox Alloy
Seatpost: Carbon 350mm long
Saddle: Selle Italia Short Fit Model X
Headset size: Top 1-1/2 Bottom 1-1/2
Wheelset: Mavic Ksyrium 30 Disc
Tyres: Continental Ultra Sport 28mm
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Moda says, "With an elegant match of performance and style the Moda Finale ticks all boxes. Built using industry leading carbon fibre. With fully integrated cable routed DCR system we have created an aero bike ready for anything the road can throw at it. With options for the new Deda super box stem making any cable or position maintenance work a breeze. Flat mount disc brakes and a 12mm thru axle leads to powerful braking. The oversized aero profile tubes ensure maximum gains from every pedal stroke. The Moda Finale is built around individual performance need, whether a competitive club rider or an international athlete, the Moda Finale is ready for you."
The Finale is an impressive road bike with plenty of stiffness and a great ride.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
The cheapest model comes with Shimano 105 R7000 mechanical, starting at £2,779 with Mavic Aksium wheels and Deda bar and stem. Ultegra R8000 mechanical is the next, with options starting at £3,149, with this 105 Di2 next (starting at £3,669) and Ultegra Di2 to follow at £4,375, again with Aksium wheels. Four more expensive wheelsets are options for all models. Note: prices on Moda's website include the Moda Carbon bar/stem combo, a £200 upgrade.
Overall rating for frame and fork
8/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
Great quality and luxurious paint job.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
Both the frame and fork use uni-directional carbon fibre in their construction.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The Finale is designed with performance road riding in mind as the tube lengths and angles give a reasonably racy position. Moda has managed to keep the Finale quite short, which adds to its nimble feel.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
The height and reach measurements are in keeping with this size and style bike. You can find the measurements in the main review.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
On the whole, yes. It has quite a firm ride, but that doesn't translate into harshness.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
Stiffness is great, especially the front end of the frame, the fork, and the bottom bracket junction.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
It transfers power well thanks to the stiff frame.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? It's in the fun zone.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
The handling is faster than that of endurance bikes, but it feels precise and confidence inspiring, especially at high speeds.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
I liked the shorty saddle, I found it a comfortable and unobtrusive shape.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
The handlebar and stem give the Finale a tight front end.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
The Finale is begging for some lighter wheels than the Ksyriums to unleash its true potential.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
9/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
The 105 Di2 groupset works very well, mimicking the performance of Ultegra Di2 at a cheaper price.
Rate the wheels for performance:
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
7/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
8/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
Mavic's Ksyrium wheels ride nicely and durability is great, but they aren't that light for the money.
Rate the tyres for performance:
8/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
A soldi set of tyres for all kinds of riding. As with the wheels, though, an upgrade would suit the Finale's performance aspirations.
Rate the controls for performance:
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
8/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
A build made up of quality components and the stem does a neat job of hiding the cables and hoses.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For a highly finished frameset from a relatively small brand, the Finale is competitively priced against the competition from Merida, Ribble and Orro, mentioned in the review.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
5/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's not the lightest build compared with some bikes with a similar setup, but the way it rides means you never notice the extra grams except when sprinting from a standing start. It's a beautiful looking bike, with a great ride quality and fun handling.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
