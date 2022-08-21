Support road.cc

review
Road bikes
Moda Finale 20222022 Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - riding 1.jpg

Moda Finale 2022

8
by Stu Kerton
Sun, Aug 21, 2022 15:45
0
£3,854.00

VERDICT:

8
10
A proper point-and-shoot aero race bike with stunning looks and a great ride quality
Sweet handling
Impressive stiffness throughout
Short wheelbase makes it feel nimble
Looks great
A bit weighty in this build
Weight: 
9,090g
Contact: 
www.moda-bikes.com
The Moda Finale is the company's flagship road bike, and it is certainly a looker with its aero tubing, deep red paint job and fully concealed cable routing. This build is a little weighty, but the Finale seems to shrug that off out on the road, and paired with its roadie geometry it's a fun, fast and very capable bike.

Ride

Moda's Finale is a great bike to ride, especially if you like a stiff and responsive platform that feels as though performance has a higher focus than comfort.

That's not to say the Finale is uncomfortable – far from it – but it has that typical aero bike feel because of those large tube profiles, the massive bottom bracket junction, and the aero seatpost.

2022 Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - riding 2.jpg

It's firm, shall we say. Which is exactly how I like it.

Its geometry is biased towards getting a move on; with a reasonably aggressive front end, steep seat angle and a wheelbase of just 969mm (54cm model), it has a bit of urgency about it, especially when you hammer hard on the pedals.

2022 Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - riding 3.jpg

At 9.09kg this Finale isn't as light as some of the opposition, but apart from standing starts it never really seems to feel hampered, even on the climbs. I think that comes down to how responsive the bike feels. The eagerness it shows and the impressive feedback coming through those aero tubes offsets the numbers on the scales.

The head tube is relatively short, which gives a great low-slung position, and in the drops I found it allowed a low centre of gravity, great for high-speed cornering.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - head tube.jpg

Handling-wise things are also nicely balanced. The steering is quick in true race bike fashion and thanks to the stiff fork and good feedback levels the front end of the bike feels precise and under control, even on technical sections and when braking hard to line yourself up for the next apex.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - fork.jpg

On the flat the Moda feels quick, and with some 60mm-deep section wheels that I had on test added, it felt even more slippery.

2022 Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - riding 4.jpg

There is a small amount of compliance in the rear triangle which brings a bit of relief from the broken road surfaces, meaning that the Finale is a race bike that doesn't batter you about, allowing you to put the miles in without fatigue affecting your contact points.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - rear.jpg

Overall, in terms of the ride, the Finale is a great choice if you want a proper old school race bike feel, with all of the modern touches.

Frame and fork

The Finale is built using uni-directional carbon fibre for both the frame and fork, and alongside the Ruby Red paintjob seen here, it is also available in Pearl White and Gunmetal Grey.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - decal.jpg

The frameset is beautifully finished and certainly gives off the aura of a high-quality product, with a claimed frame weight of around 1,090g, and 410g for the fork.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - seatstays.jpg

Like many of the latest high-end bikes on the market, Moda has gone for a clean look for the Finale, running all of the wires/cables and hoses fully internally, entering through the stem and down through the head tube before heading off throughout the frame and fork. It's compatible with electronic and mechanical groupsets.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - stem under.jpg

The Finale also has an internal clamp system for the seatpost to keep everything smooth. It worked fine with no slippage at all.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - name decal.jpg

For the bottom bracket Moda has gone for press fit, which makes a lot of sense on a race bike because, with the bearing cups being placed internally, the actual shell width can be as wide as a standard shell and external bearing cups together, to give extra stiffness and a wider junction where the down tube, seat tube and chainstays meet.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - bottom bracket.jpg

At 400mm, the chainstays have been kept as short as possible on a bike with disc brakes, resulting in that short wheelbase I mentioned earlier. The recess in the seat tube for the rear wheel helps too, as well as keeping things aero.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - seat tube.jpg

As is current form, the Finale uses flat mounts for the disc brake callipers and 12mm thru-axles.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - rear disc calliper.jpg

You get mounts for two bottle cages too.

Tyre clearance is up to 28mm (depending on tyre and wheel combinations), which isn't as wide as some on the market, but I'd still say that's plenty for this kind of bike.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - rear tyre clearance.jpg

Geometry

The Finale is available in six sizes, which is a good spread to suit the majority of the population, ranging from an XXS (505mm top tube) up to the XL, which has a 582mm top tube.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - full threequarter 2.jpg

This medium has a 545mm top tube, and stack and reach figures of 546mm and 388mm respectively.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - front.jpg

The seat tube length is 505mm, with an angle of 74 degrees, while the head tube is 145mm tall, sitting at 73 degrees.

Groupset

The Finale is available in a selection of builds, using various Shimano electronic and mechanical groupsets, and there are upgrades possible on wheelsets, handlebars and stems.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - transmission.jpg

Moda will also spec component sizes to the customer's requests, such as stem length, handlebar width, crank lengths, and so on.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - chainset rear.jpg
Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - crank.jpg

The model we have here comes fitted with Shimano's brand new 105 R7100 Di2 groupset. It's the first time electronic gearing has made it down as far as 105 and it is really very impressive, with a performance that virtually matches that of the latest Utegra Di2.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - front mech.jpg

If you want all of the details and my findings of 105 Di2 head over to my full review.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - rear mech.jpg

The shifting is light without feeling at all vague, so there is still a positive interaction between your finger, the lever and the chain moving across the gears.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - lever.jpg

This Finale came with a 50/34 compact chainset and a 12-speed 11-34 cassette. That gave me plenty of gears at either end of the range for the type of riding I did on the Moda. Shimano will also offer a 52/36 chainset and 11-36 cassette once manufacturing catches up with demand.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - cassette.jpg

As for the braking performance, it's your usual reliable Shimano quality with loads of power and a huge amount of modulation from the hydraulic setup.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - front disc calliper.jpg

Finishing kit

At the front end Moda has specced a Deda Superbox stem, which is designed to funnel the wires and hoses down through the head tube, and an alloy Deda handlebar.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - stem side.jpg

As an upgrade you can have a Moda Carbon bar/stem combo. This is what the bike builds are specced with on Moda's site, which is worth bearing in mind – if you want to spec the Deda setup you can knock £200 off the price shown.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - bars side.jpg

The seatpost is carbon fibre and sitting atop it is a Selle Italia Short Fit Model X, a comfortable saddle in my experience.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - saddle.jpg

Wheels and tyres

Wheel-wise, the 'entry-level' build uses Mavic Aksium Discs but our test bike came with an upgrade to Ksyrium 30s, which adds £185 to the price. Mavic Cosmic Elites are also available, as are some options from Spinergy.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - rim.jpg

The Ksyriums are decent wheels. At around 1,800g they aren't the lightest so you could shift some weight there, but they are robust and reliable.

Moda Finale Shimano 105 Di2 - tyre and rim.jpg

Our bike came shod with Continental Ultra Sport tyres in a 28mm width. These are good all-rounders offering decent levels of grip and rolling resistance, while being a bit more robust than the range-topping race models such as the GP5000s.

Value

Finale ownership starts at £2,779 which comes with the Deda cockpit, Mavic Aksium wheels and mechanical 105 R7000 11-speed groupset.

The 12-speed 105 Di2 option is £3,669 in the same build, or £3,854 for our test build with the upgraded wheels.

Looking at the competition, Orro's Venturi Evo aero bike is cheaper at £2,499.99, but only available with a mechanical 105 groupset.

I liked it a lot when I reviewed it back in 2020, and the Moda matches a lot of things that impressed me with the Orro: the race bike feel and geometry, and a great ride quality for such a stiff bike.

Ribble's Endurance SL R Disc Sport (we tested the SL Disc in 2020) comes with a 105 Di2 groupset for £3,889. The build includes 40mm-deep Level (Ribble's parts brand) carbon wheels and a carbon integrated stem/handlebar.

The Reacto is Merida's aero race bike, and while the new models with 105 Di2 won't be available until the 2023 range is released, a Reacto 4000 is similarly specced to the Finale's entry build (we tested the Reacto 6000 in January). It gets 105 mechanical and alloy wheels for £2,400.

I think this shows the Moda Finale to be well priced when taking into account the high build quality, especially when you consider the huge size of brands like Merida.

Conclusion

The Finale not only looks the business, it has the ride quality, handling and stiffness required of a high-end race bike and it offers the latest trends such as fully concealed cable routing and an electronic groupset.

This build isn't the lightest out there, but if that's a problem for you it's easily fixed by the flexibility of being able to spec your own finishing kit.

Verdict

A proper point-and-shoot aero race bike with stunning looks and a great ride quality

road.cc test report

Make and model: Moda Finale

Size tested: M, 54cm

About the bike

List the components used to build up the bike.

Brake/Gear levers: 105 Di2 ST-R7170

Front mech: 105 Di2 FD-R7150

Reaar mech: 105 Di2 RD-R7150

Crankset: 105 FC-R7100 50/34T

Cassette: 105 CS-R7100 11-34T 12spd

Brake calipers: 105 BR-7170

Rotors: Shimano SM-RT64

Handlebar: Deda Alloy

Stem: Deda Powerbox Alloy

Seatpost: Carbon 350mm long

Saddle: Selle Italia Short Fit Model X

Headset size: Top 1-1/2 Bottom 1-1/2

Wheelset: Mavic Ksyrium 30 Disc

Tyres: Continental Ultra Sport 28mm

Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?

Moda says, "With an elegant match of performance and style the Moda Finale ticks all boxes. Built using industry leading carbon fibre. With fully integrated cable routed DCR system we have created an aero bike ready for anything the road can throw at it. With options for the new Deda super box stem making any cable or position maintenance work a breeze. Flat mount disc brakes and a 12mm thru axle leads to powerful braking. The oversized aero profile tubes ensure maximum gains from every pedal stroke. The Moda Finale is built around individual performance need, whether a competitive club rider or an international athlete, the Moda Finale is ready for you."

The Finale is an impressive road bike with plenty of stiffness and a great ride.

Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options

The cheapest model comes with Shimano 105 R7000 mechanical, starting at £2,779 with Mavic Aksium wheels and Deda bar and stem. Ultegra R8000 mechanical is the next, with options starting at £3,149, with this 105 Di2 next (starting at £3,669) and Ultegra Di2 to follow at £4,375, again with Aksium wheels. Four more expensive wheelsets are options for all models. Note: prices on Moda's website include the Moda Carbon bar/stem combo, a £200 upgrade.

Frame and fork

Overall rating for frame and fork
 
8/10

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?

Great quality and luxurious paint job.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?

Both the frame and fork use uni-directional carbon fibre in their construction.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?

The Finale is designed with performance road riding in mind as the tube lengths and angles give a reasonably racy position. Moda has managed to keep the Finale quite short, which adds to its nimble feel.

How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?

The height and reach measurements are in keeping with this size and style bike. You can find the measurements in the main review.

Riding the bike

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.

On the whole, yes. It has quite a firm ride, but that doesn't translate into harshness.

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?

Stiffness is great, especially the front end of the frame, the fork, and the bottom bracket junction.

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?

It transfers power well thanks to the stiff frame.

Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?

No.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? It's in the fun zone.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?

The handling is faster than that of endurance bikes, but it feels precise and confidence inspiring, especially at high speeds.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?

I liked the shorty saddle, I found it a comfortable and unobtrusive shape.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?

The handlebar and stem give the Finale a tight front end.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?

The Finale is begging for some lighter wheels than the Ksyriums to unleash its true potential.

Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
 
9/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
 
9/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
 
8/10

The drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
 
8/10

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?

The 105 Di2 groupset works very well, mimicking the performance of Ultegra Di2 at a cheaper price.

Wheels and tyres

Rate the wheels for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
 
8/10

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?

Mavic's Ksyrium wheels ride nicely and durability is great, but they aren't that light for the money.

Rate the tyres for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?

A soldi set of tyres for all kinds of riding. As with the wheels, though, an upgrade would suit the Finale's performance aspirations.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
 
8/10

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?

A build made up of quality components and the stem does a neat job of hiding the cables and hoses.

Your summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes

Would you consider buying the bike? Yes

Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes

How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For a highly finished frameset from a relatively small brand, the Finale is competitively priced against the competition from Merida, Ribble and Orro, mentioned in the review.

Rate the bike overall for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
 
5/10

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's not the lightest build compared with some bikes with a similar setup, but the way it rides means you never notice the extra grams except when sprinting from a standing start. It's a beautiful looking bike, with a great ride quality and fun handling.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

