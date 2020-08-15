The Meglio Anti-Burst Home Exercise Gym Ball does everything you need of it – it has a tactile, grippy surface, holds air very well, and it can't pop like a balloon and dump you on the floor. There's even a pump and adaptor in the box, while the price is low. The only negative is that now there's no excuse for avoiding crucial core exercises...

We've all been told we should be doing core strength exercises, and that if we do we'll ride faster and longer, as well as enjoying a reduced risk of back injury thanks to stronger spine support.

A gym ball (otherwise known as a Swiss ball) is especially good for cyclists because it adds balance and coordination into the usual core exercise mix.

Like the other physio equipment I've reviewed from NHS-approved Meglio, this ball is considerably cheaper than almost any item of cycling equipment – but is potentially more useful than most if you use it regularly and properly.

It's made from a heavy-duty, grippy, hypo-allergenic and Latex-free PVC that doesn't smell too plasticky out of the box. The rubbery surface is tacky enough, but to further reduce slippage it has raised 'ribs' around it. It feels soft enough against the skin – no issues at all in this area.

It's not the most flawlessly beautiful object and there's the odd bit of loose PVC left over from the manufacturing process, but it works fine – and it's for rolling around on the floor, not hanging on the wall.

There's a simple plastic bung to seal in the air, and it does it decent job – deflation is very slow, even after using it as a chair, and it can go days without needing a top up.

Meglio supplies a very basic footpump. It's flimsy but works – it took me about 10 minutes of pumping to get the 75cm version fully inflated.

Compared to other Swiss balls I've used (mostly for rehab after a back injury caused, potentially, by weak core muscles) the Meglio is every bit as good. It's as good as any you find in gyms or Pilates studios.

Value and conclusion

Somehow we haven't tested another gym ball on road.cc, so lack any other huge blue balls to compare it to. But looking around online, it's obvious this Meglio is good value and the price is ballpark (sorry).

The Meglio Anti-Burst Exercise Gym Ball is a well made piece of equipment that can really help your riding, and it's priced competitively. It's comfortable, stays up for days and won't explode no matter how much you struggle.

Verdict

Grippy, tactile gym ball that's as good as any in pro gyms – and a great price

