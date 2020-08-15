The Meglio Anti-Burst Home Exercise Gym Ball does everything you need of it – it has a tactile, grippy surface, holds air very well, and it can't pop like a balloon and dump you on the floor. There's even a pump and adaptor in the box, while the price is low. The only negative is that now there's no excuse for avoiding crucial core exercises...
We've all been told we should be doing core strength exercises, and that if we do we'll ride faster and longer, as well as enjoying a reduced risk of back injury thanks to stronger spine support.
A gym ball (otherwise known as a Swiss ball) is especially good for cyclists because it adds balance and coordination into the usual core exercise mix.
Like the other physio equipment I've reviewed from NHS-approved Meglio, this ball is considerably cheaper than almost any item of cycling equipment – but is potentially more useful than most if you use it regularly and properly.
It's made from a heavy-duty, grippy, hypo-allergenic and Latex-free PVC that doesn't smell too plasticky out of the box. The rubbery surface is tacky enough, but to further reduce slippage it has raised 'ribs' around it. It feels soft enough against the skin – no issues at all in this area.
It's not the most flawlessly beautiful object and there's the odd bit of loose PVC left over from the manufacturing process, but it works fine – and it's for rolling around on the floor, not hanging on the wall.
There's a simple plastic bung to seal in the air, and it does it decent job – deflation is very slow, even after using it as a chair, and it can go days without needing a top up.
Meglio supplies a very basic footpump. It's flimsy but works – it took me about 10 minutes of pumping to get the 75cm version fully inflated.
Compared to other Swiss balls I've used (mostly for rehab after a back injury caused, potentially, by weak core muscles) the Meglio is every bit as good. It's as good as any you find in gyms or Pilates studios.
Value and conclusion
Somehow we haven't tested another gym ball on road.cc, so lack any other huge blue balls to compare it to. But looking around online, it's obvious this Meglio is good value and the price is ballpark (sorry).
The Meglio Anti-Burst Exercise Gym Ball is a well made piece of equipment that can really help your riding, and it's priced competitively. It's comfortable, stays up for days and won't explode no matter how much you struggle.
Verdict
Grippy, tactile gym ball that's as good as any in pro gyms – and a great price
Make and model: Meglio Anti-Burst Home Exercise Gym Ball
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Meglio says: "The Meglio Gym Ball has been created using an anti-burst, PVC material, allowing you to perform a full range of exercises whether you're at the gym or in the comfort of your own home.
"The Meglio Gym Ball also includes an exercise guide inside the box, offering a wide range of exercises to help target different muscle groups."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The Meglio Gym Ball includes:
1 x Gym Ball
1 x Pump for Gym Ball
1 x Exercise guide
1 x Pump adaptors
1 x Instruction booklet
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great – grippy and soft, stays inflated and feels durable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
As good as any Swiss ball I've used – just gets on with the job, as they say.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We've never tested another Swiss ball at road.cc for some reason, but a quick google reveals this is not cheapest but not the most expensive either. There are a lot on Amazon going for a similar price – obviously Swiss balls are big in the pregnancy market, so it's a pretty competitive field.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is as good as any I've used in gyms or Pilates studios. It feels tactile and soft as well as grippy, it stays up, you get a pump and adaptor in the box and it's well below twenty quid. You can't ask for much more, and it's a nine.
Age: 50 Height: 178cm Weight: 68kg
I usually ride: Racer Rosa custom alu My best bike is: Colnago Master Olympic
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, School run on a tandem
