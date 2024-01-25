The dual-lens Magicshine Ray 2600B Bluetooth Bike Light has an impressive battery life, numerous mounting options and a smart handlebar remote. And its powerful 2,600-lumen maximum output makes it easily bright enough for riding unlit routes both on and off road – it's just a shame such an impressive piece of hardware is paired with such disappointing software.
As its name suggest, this is the Bluetooth version of the Magicshine 2600 Ray that Shaun raved about a couple of winters ago, which can put out a retina-burning 2,600 lumens on its maximum setting.
I moved to the countryside last year, and the bike lights I'd been using for years in London no longer hacked it. Nowhere near where I live has street lighting, so I need to light my way at all times – and with the roads more and more pock-marked with potholes I want to be able to see everything as the last thing I want to do is hit one.
The Magicshine Ray 2600B is impressively bright, with a beam that manages to both give enough spread to allow you to see what's beside you as well as more than enough to illuminate the road ahead, which gave me confidence to ride at a decent pace without being overly cautious.
The light isn't always pumping out 2,600 lumens, of course, and you can choose from three different settings. The power of these depends on what you set using the app, with the default being high (2,600 lumens), medium (1,250) and low (500) solid, but you can also include flashing, floodlight, and hybrid. Flashing speaks for itself, floodlight is the equivalent of a dipped beam lighting the road ahead while hybrid is a full beam lighting everything around you.
You can change these when the light's on the bike by using its single top button, which cycles through the three customisable modes – though there isn't an indicator to show the mode you're currently in.
Only having three options to cycle through is fairly restricting, in my opinion; I'm guessing the main reason for this counter-intuitive user experience is that Magicshine expects you to rely heavily on the app to make changes to the light. But it's just far too much of a faff. Having recently had a second child, I need to fit in rides whenever I can, and the idea that I should spend an extra five minutes setting up a light before I go out just strikes me as a bit mad.
Dis-app-ointing
The app itself is very basic and I didn't find the connection particularly reliable. Plus the instructions are very confusing, with steps such as 'Click "Add" at the bottom to set a new custom mode. Mode 1 and Mode 2 support up to 20 custom modes.' Hmm, not exactly crystal clear...
After being asked to reconnect the light five times in six weeks, I decided to just stick with what I had on the light and stop using the app entirely.
Outside of cycling I work in technology, and I found it disappointing in 2024 to be presented with the first page of an app that asks you for personal information such as your email address – and that looked liked a scam website with its name only in Chinese characters. It's all very poorly done from a development perspective.
Once I removed the stress of using the app and accepted the three settings I had, well, it was a different matter entirely and I found the light became excellent to use.
Battery life & charging
The battery life is very good, ranging from a reasonable one and a half hours at the super-bright 2600-lumen setting to 14 hours using the the floodlight mode on its lowest setting. I generally used the 1250-lumen hybrid mode for riding on totally unlit roads, which gave me a four-hour running time, using the day flash and low floodlight option for most of my early morning rides.
Charging is done through a USB C cable that takes it from flat to full in around three hours, though this will depend on the charger you're using. The LED in the top button lets you know when it needs charging.
Other nice touches include a vibration sensor that puts the light into standby if you're not moving for an extended period, which will improve battery life, and a light sensor that detects light levels in front of you and turns it on if you're going through a tunnel, for example.
Whereas the earlier Magicshine 2600 came with a cable handlebar remote, the 2600B gets an upgrade to a wireless remote that you can pair with the light – though you need to do this using the app, of course, which isn't ideal. Once linked it did work very well.
Mount
Magicshine's own mount is okay, if not better than those provided by most other manufacturers, but you can also use the light with the Garmin half-turn mount or a GoPro one, which adds marks for practicality and versatility.
So, while I did a fair number of rides using the provided mount, I mostly fitted it below an out-front Garmin one because it was possible with everything in the box. In fact, I'd say Magicshine has nailed the 'extras' in the box with this light.
Value
The light's £129.99 RRP is impressive for this kind of 'smart' light that puts out over 2,000 lumens of illumination.
The Lezyne Super Drive 1800+ Smart LED Front Light doesn't match it for power and at £150 it's also more expensive, but Steve liked a lot of things about it, and while you have the option of an app, you can use it without it.
Dave recently reviewed the NiteRider Lumina Dual 1800 Front Bike Light, and while he thought it was a decent product, it's dearer at £165 and doesn't have the Magicshine's smart elements or the same maximum brightness.
Conclusion
Magicshine has created an impressive piece of hardware with great sensors, battery life and versatile mounting options – but forcing you to rely on an app that doesn't work that well detracts from the overall package. I think it's an odd choice and it was only once I stopped using the light in the way that Magicshine intended, that I really found it so impressive!
Verdict
Impressively bright, but let down by a poor app
Make and model: Magicshine RAY 2600B Bluetooth bike light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The new RAY 2600B is a powerful bicycle light with a dual LED setup to put out enough light at 2600 lumens, suitable for mountain biking, trail crossing, road cycling, and daily commuting.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Specifications
Max Lumen 2600 LM
Light Source SST-40-WCS-F50-P2/N5 x2
Max Throw 183m
Runtime 14.5hrs
Suitable Handlebar Range 28mm – 35mm
Brightness Sensor Support
Vibration Sensor Support
Remote Option Support
Beam Intensity 8400CD
Waterproof Rate IPX6
Battery Capacity 3.6V 6700mAh
Charger USB-C
Charging Time 3.5 hours (5V 2A)
Weight 190g / 6.7oz
Dimensions 96 x 41 x 27mm / 3.78 x 1.61 x 1.06in
Material Aluminum alloy
Mounting System Garmin mount
Rate the light for quality of construction:
5/10
The light itself is fantastic – it's solid and has a great mount. But the software is poorly made and the light's reliance on it for some of the basic functions drops this down a few points.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
5/10
The light itself is simple to use, but the reliance on a poor app to change lighting sequences and basic settings makes it more difficult to use than it should be.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
Love this mounting system – not simply because the mount itself, but because it gives so many options of where to mount the light.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
I used this on some very muddy and wet gravel rides and it came out the other end without any issues
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Recharging was around three hours from flat and battery life was pretty good, but this obviously depends heavily on which charger you use.
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
The light itself is very impressive – well made, bright and with good battery life.
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
I used this in a number of different scenarios and it performed well throughout. An element that I think is particularly useful is that you can mount it in a number of different ways, so if you break the mount you can easily find another way to attach it to your bike.
Rate the light for weight:
6/10
At 231g there is no doubt that this has been built for power rather than than to hit a low weight.
Rate the light for value:
6/10
Despite the awful app, it's an impressive price tag for a light packing this much power.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It works well when you're not connecting to the app (there's a theme running here). The light itself is bright, has a good battery life, and has multiple mounting options. The only annoying thing about it is the reliance on the app for some of its features (yep, there's the app again).
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The mounting options – seems silly, but it really sets it apart.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The app.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
RRP on the light is £129.99 which is an impressive price for this kind of 'smart' putting out well over 2,000 lumens. The Lezyne Super Drive 1800+ Smart LED Front Light has an RRP of £150 and offers fewer lumens, but is a more complete light without needing to using an app – though the option is there if you want it. Dave reviewed the NiteRider Lumina Dual 1800 Front Bike Light, which is more expensive at £165 and doesn't have the smart elements or the same maximum brightness.
Did you enjoy using the light? The light yes, the app no.
Would you consider buying the light? With an improved app – yes.
Would you recommend the light to a friend? With an improved app – yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is the definition of a mixed bag, which balances out as good overall: the light itself is excellent – impressively bright, with a good battery life, and tons of ways to mount it. However, the app it comes with is disappointing and needing to use it in order to perform some fairly basic functions like changing lighting patterns or connecting the remote is not a good experience, especially when it frequently forgets the light.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
