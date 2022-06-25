MAAP x Apidura Handlebar Pack (9L)

The MAAP x Apidura Handlebar Pack is practical, waterproof, and easy to attach. It offers a decent amount of expandable storage, though it's considerably more expensive than others we've reviewed.

This collaboration between the two companies isn't just an existing Apidura bag with a MAAP logo printed on it. Perhaps the closest thing to it is the Apidura Expedition bar pack, but beyond the same 9L capacity there isn't too much else that's the same.

> Buy now: MAAP x Apidura Handlebar Pack for £137.86 from Depor Village

The bag is made from Hexalon, and is very light but also waterproof. It feels a little like the outside of a canvas tent – durable and unlikely to rip or tear.

Attaching the bag to the bike is easily done with three adjustable straps – two buckled straps that loop over the handlebar on each side of the stem, and the other an elasticated band with loop that fits around the head tube. You can attach or remove it in under 30 seconds, which makes it a very practical option, as well as being easy to switch between bikes if needed.

The handlebar straps have a soft and wide material on the inside which prevents rubbing and scratching of your bar's finish, which is a nice touch. That said, if you keep the pack on a bike for a long period, because the elastic strap stretches there is a possibility of some rubbing, so it could be worth putting some protection on your frame where this fastens around the head tube.

Although it's not as stable on the bike as a bag attached by a mount, it's fairly good – and the practical benefits of not requiring a mount are a good trade-off. The head tube strap also means that although there is a bit of movement on rough terrain, it never really impacts handling.

One thing to note, on my bike – a Cannondale CAAD13 – I did find that I needed to adjust the bag a bit to stop it from interfering with my cables. If I had it too tight then it would push my brake cable behind my stem faceplate's screws, limiting how far I could turn. It's simple to adjust, though, and other configurations won't have this issue.

With 9L of storage, it's ideal for carrying a decent amount of kit, whether you're using this for commuting or a longer ride. For instance, I could fit a jacket, travel towel, toiletries, and a full repair kit in the main compartment without any issues.

There's also a really useful extra pocket at the front, with a netted compartment within it. As the flap of this is held down by only two Velcro areas, access is simple and quick, so it's particularly handy for storing items you need quick access to. I could stick my phone in the net pocket, with gels and keys in the non-netted area, and all of it was simple to access on the go.

This pocket also has a couple of slits for lights and a large reflective area on the front, so it's practical for use in low-light conditions.

The bag itself has roll-down closures at both ends, which provide a certain amount of adjustability depending on what you're carrying; they're easy to use, and you can remove something from either end without needing to unpack everything, which is handy, though it's not something you'd want to attempt on the move.

I must say I didn't have any issues with my hands coming into contact with the buckles, though I know some people aren't keen on this design. Iwein, for example, much prefers the top-opening design of the Restrap Race bar bag he's been reviewing, because it does away with this potential problem.

Despite using the Handlebar Pack in some fairly torrid conditions there were no issues with water ingress. It's possible that small amounts of water could get thrown into the front pocket if kicked up by a wider and more textured front tyre, but on my 30mm road rubber I didn't experience this.

Value

There is no doubt that this is a high-quality handlebar bag, but it does come at a pretty steep price – £30 more than that Restrap bag mentioned above, for example, though that's a different sort of setup, being a drybag and holster style.

The Blackburn Outpost HB Roll & Dry Bag offers an additional 2L capacity and a saving of £40, though off.road.cc's review suggests it's nowhere near as simple to use as it requires a mount.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best bikepacking bags

The Vel Handlebar Pack 7L is much cheaper at £55 and Stu thought it was very good; it offers broadly the same qualities, though it doesn't have the same level of practicality without a front pocket.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a high-quality bag that's simple to use, with practical considerations, but it's the most expensive bar bag we've reviewed on road.cc – and by a fair amount. It works very well, but I'm not sure it fully justifies the high price.

Verdict

Very good bar bag but the price is rather steep

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website