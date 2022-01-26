The Vel Handlebar Pack 7L is easy to attach, remains stable, and is impressively waterproof. Its size means it is versatile enough to be used for anything from far flung journeys to just carrying stuff on your commute, or for day rides.

Handlebar packs come in a range of sizes, some large enough to carry all of your sleeping kit, others that'll just about carry your phone and some snacks. At 7 litres the Vel sits in the middle ground, making it handy for a multitude of rides.

For day trips or longer excursions out on the gravel tracks it'll easily swallow plenty of snacks, tools, spares and a waterproof jacket or other bits of small clothing, but the cool thing is that by using the air release valve you can compress the bag if it isn't full.

The compression strap on the outside also allows you to adjust the width of the bag, and you can use it to stuff things underneath like a map or gilet. I had no problem fitting it between the drops of a 42cm wide handlebar when fully loaded; it's a tight fit but not a problem.

Some bags of this style use a cradle design that wraps around a dry bag, which makes it easier if you are going to need to keep removing your kit from your bike, like when camping or going into shops. It's a design I prefer, but if you do go for the Vel it's not a big issue to keep reattaching it.

Fitment is by way of two Velcro straps that wrap around the bar and stick to the top of the bag, with plenty of adjustment.

Many bags do that, but one thing I do like here is the fact that Vel has included two straps on the rear of the bag, which wrap around the head tube and stop any 'flap' when you are riding on rough terrain. Be sure to fit some protection to your head tube, though, to avoid wearing your paintwork.

You can open the Vel from either end. To keep your belongings secure you just roll up the end of the bag and secure it in place by clipping the straps together.

This, along with the ripstop fabric, makes the Vel extremely waterproof; riding on wet days no rain made its way through to my stuff inside.

The fabric is tough, too. Riding through the woods saw no issues with thick brambles catching on it or ripping it, and I really don't see any issues with longevity. Its lack of zips also bodes well for plenty of years of use.

As for other details, there is some reflective detailing for riding at night plus a couple of mounting points to attach lights, as long as they use clips rather than a handlebar mount.

Value and conclusion

Overall, the quality is very good. I've loaded the bag up full on many occasions and I've found no weaknesses with regard to the stitching anywhere, on the bag or the straps.

Priced at £55, the Vel pack offers decent value for money. It's a similar price to the Brooks Scape Handlebar Pouch, which has gone up a fiver since we tested it, now £60. Going by the Brooks Scape stuff that I have used I'd say they are very well made and robust – but bear in mind that you are only getting 3 litres of capacity compared with Vel's 7 litres.

Blackburn's Outpost HB uses the separate cradle and dry bag system and does come with 11 litres of storage, but it's priced at £99.99.

Overall, I'd say the Vel is very good: a well designed and secure bag that can carry a large amount of stuff, and it's well priced too.

Verdict

Well made and good value pack that will keep your stuff secure and dry

