The Louis & Joy Army Saddle Bag pares down the features to a minimum: it's a rectangular, zipped bag with an attachment loop and a cam lock. It's a minimalist look that will work for some, though the price tag may put you off.

The Army Saddle Bag is made from waterproof canvas, with taped seams and a water-resistant YKK zip. It's not going to keep everything out on an all-day ride in the rain without mudguards, but it's (almost) as good as a non roll-top saddle bag gets.

It's a decent size: 4.25in x 3.5in x 2in, or 107mm x 89mm x 51mm. That equates to a volume around 0.485L, and the shape means all of that volume is usable. It swallows my gravel bike spares easily, meaning a (big) inner tube, a Lezyne multi-tool, patches, two Pedros tyre levers, one pair of disc brake pads and a quick link.

If you swap that tube for a road-size one, it takes a CO2 cartridge and inflator as well.

Attachment is via webbing loop and a camlock buckle. Most of the time it works well if you cinch it tight, but on one ride the saddle bag worked itself loose and and ended up dangling beneath its attachment loop, rather than inside it.

In my opinion, a wider, stiffer attachment loop held more snugly to the bag would stop this being possible.

Aside from this niggle, I quite like the minimalist look; it looks pretty good on a titanium gravel bike, for example.

That minimalism also makes it quite light, it's just 48g, and at the lighter end of the spectrum. It's a shame there's no light loop, though.

Value

At £28.65, this is not a cheap saddle bag. There are plenty that do the same thing for less, such as the 0.4L Birzman Roadster II at £16.99 or the 0.4L Fizik Saddle Bag at £21.99. If you want more room, the 1L ETC Arid Waterproof Wedge Bag is £20.

However, the Louis & Joy is made in Texas, if that kind of thing matters to you, and it does look different – and arguably a lot more stylish.

Overall

The Louis & Joy saddle bag is well made and water-resistant. It's big enough to take what you need without looking bulky and it's got its own strong style. However, the attachment loop system could be improved, and it's not the cheapest either.

Verdict

Good looking and usefully-sized saddle bag, but the attachment could be better and it's on the expensive end

