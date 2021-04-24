The Louis & Joy Army Saddle Bag pares down the features to a minimum: it's a rectangular, zipped bag with an attachment loop and a cam lock. It's a minimalist look that will work for some, though the price tag may put you off.
The Army Saddle Bag is made from waterproof canvas, with taped seams and a water-resistant YKK zip. It's not going to keep everything out on an all-day ride in the rain without mudguards, but it's (almost) as good as a non roll-top saddle bag gets.
It's a decent size: 4.25in x 3.5in x 2in, or 107mm x 89mm x 51mm. That equates to a volume around 0.485L, and the shape means all of that volume is usable. It swallows my gravel bike spares easily, meaning a (big) inner tube, a Lezyne multi-tool, patches, two Pedros tyre levers, one pair of disc brake pads and a quick link.
> Buy this online here
If you swap that tube for a road-size one, it takes a CO2 cartridge and inflator as well.
Attachment is via webbing loop and a camlock buckle. Most of the time it works well if you cinch it tight, but on one ride the saddle bag worked itself loose and and ended up dangling beneath its attachment loop, rather than inside it.
In my opinion, a wider, stiffer attachment loop held more snugly to the bag would stop this being possible.
Aside from this niggle, I quite like the minimalist look; it looks pretty good on a titanium gravel bike, for example.
> 23 of the best bikepacking bags — how to choose lightweight luggage
That minimalism also makes it quite light, it's just 48g, and at the lighter end of the spectrum. It's a shame there's no light loop, though.
Value
At £28.65, this is not a cheap saddle bag. There are plenty that do the same thing for less, such as the 0.4L Birzman Roadster II at £16.99 or the 0.4L Fizik Saddle Bag at £21.99. If you want more room, the 1L ETC Arid Waterproof Wedge Bag is £20.
However, the Louis & Joy is made in Texas, if that kind of thing matters to you, and it does look different – and arguably a lot more stylish.
Overall
The Louis & Joy saddle bag is well made and water-resistant. It's big enough to take what you need without looking bulky and it's got its own strong style. However, the attachment loop system could be improved, and it's not the cheapest either.
Verdict
Good looking and usefully-sized saddle bag, but the attachment could be better and it's on the expensive end
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Louis & Joy Army Saddle Bag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Louis & Joy website says: "Saddle bag made from waterproof canvas, water resistant YKK zippers and seam sealed. A single zipped compartment to conveniently store your essentials . A cam lock strap to attach firmly to the saddle rails that keeps it secure on any ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Size:
Height - 4 1/4 in
Width - 3 1/2 in
Depth - 2 in
Material: Waterproof Canvas & Nylon
Weight: 42g
Made in Houston, Texas
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
It is undoubtedly expensive for what it is, and there are plenty of cheaper saddle bags that do the same thing. It does look different though.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Carries your stuff and stays put... mostly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It looks good.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A couple of tweaks to the attachment system would improve it.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's more expensive than the Birzman, Fizik and Evoc saddle bags we've tested recently. It's cheaper than the Silca Mattone seat pack; but that has a Boa attachment system.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably not
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Louis & Joy saddle bag is a good size – it can take everything I would want to take, and it looks good too. However, the attachment system could be improved and it's expensive. Its quality build and unusual style keeps it above average, though.
Age: 38 Height: 1.78m Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
Veloviewer have been doing this for years....
If you have the good fortune to own a Nintendo Switch, for a few days more you can download and play for free, Descenders, a downhill race action...
Yaks-Milk Lemon and his merry men aren't more likely to be arrested due to their race or religion. Their increased likelihood of being arrested is...
That, DVLA serves automatic fines for failing to tax a vehicle, I wouldn't put past this scrote to have made a sorn declaration that his vehicle is...
Also untrue - you can't only apologise - you could endeavour to do better.
I discovered these...
That's a shame, he has been in tremendous form this season
It is something I hadn't thought of, so could be a possibility. I appreciate it.
I tried charging the dead battery in case it had just run itself flat for some reason, but no response at all. Only about 2 years old as well.
Expect the unexpected is meaningless....