BTR Reflective High Visibility Running & Cycling Vest Gilet

With a mix of bright yellow fabric and reflective panels, the BTR Reflective High Visibility Running and Cycling Vest certainly stands out whether it's night or day. It's a bit weighty, and not the most breathable, so it's more for those who like to take things easy on the bike, but it isn't a bad price – and currently discounted to £19.99.

The BTR is more of a body-warmer than what you'd consider a normal cycling gilet to be, especially when you feel the weight of it. It's hard to work out where the weight comes from, too, as the material itself isn't actually that thick.

Designed to fit over normal clothes, the sizing is quite generous, and the gilet doesn't have that much of a shape to it. There is no dropped tail section at the back or anything, so not much coverage if you are riding in the wet.

These aren't all huge criticisms, to be fair, as the BTR is more of a generic gilet that'll suit many outdoor pursuits rather than being cycling-specific.

On a cold day it'll keep you warm as the front section is mostly covered by the reflective panels and that material isn't breathable at all really, although the yellow fabric doesn't feel that much better.

Helping out around the rear is a vent at the top, which does go some way to expelling some of the warm air. If you do overheat, the gilet is mesh-lined to help stop the fabric sticking to you.

Visibility is what this thing is all about, though, and it does that very well. The high-vis yellow fabric is very bright, and those large silver reflective panels really show up in headlights.

Other handy features are two zipped pockets, the main zip runs smoothly and has a wind baffle behind it, and there is a zip garage at the top too, good to see for the money.

Speaking of which... it's just £30, well £29.99, which isn't bad (and at the time of writing, discounted to £19.99). The quality is good and it looks to be well made and durable.

You can get the Van Rysel RC 500 gilet for just 20 quid, which is properly cycling-specific, though it's about as far away from high-vis as it can possibly be.

The BTR does look decent value up against Proviz's offering, the Reflect360 Plus at £59.99. According to Shaun that, too, suffers when it comes to breathability, and it doesn't really have a cycling-specific cut either.

On the whole, the BTR offers a fair bit for the money, and if you want a gilet rather than just a high-vis vest over the top of your clothes, it's a good choice.

Verdict

Not being cycling-specific brings a few compromises, but it'll certainly get you noticed night and day

