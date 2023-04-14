The Lomo Bike Frame Dry Bag is impressively waterproof, a useful size and extremely reasonably priced.
Whether you want a frame bag as part of a bikepacking ensemble or just as a lone place to carry your stuff, the Lomo Bike Frame Dry Bag's features, low price, and serious water-resistance make it one you must consider.
Frame bags are aimed at mountain bikers and bikepackers, but I've begun to use them more and more over the last couple of years for all sorts of riding. They're convenient, carry more than a typical saddle bag, and use a space on your bike that's usually doing nothing. And they have the extra bonus of breaking those silly 'Rules' about making your bike look as 'Euro pro' as possible.
The Lomo Frame Bag is easy to fit. The numerous loop slots mean you can fit it against your seat tube or snug it against the top tube to make room for a pump on the seat tube. Or you could carry a pump inside the main compartment, as it has room for a decent length model such as a size 1 Zefal HPX, a Large Lezyne Road Drive, or a Topeak Road Morph.
There's plenty of room inside for a jacket, tools and spares too, and for bike packing you can just stuff it full of clothes or stuff like that. Lomo doesn't give a number for the frame bag's capacity, but it's about three litres.
The zip opens from back to front; some folks prefer front to back, but this way gets you into the deepest part of the bag first. The interior is black, which can make finding things harder.
Water-resistance is impressive. No water got in while I was riding, so I put it under a running shower for ten minutes, simulating a serious deluge, and the contents were still bone dry.
Speaking of water, the Lomo Frame Bag is deep enough that it gets in the way of water bottles even on some large frames. You'll need side-entry cages or to move your cages down with something like Topeak's Alt-Position Cage Mounts.
If I have a significant gripe it's the single size on offer. The reigning monarch of budget frame bags, the £17.99 LifeLine Adventure Frame Bag from Wiggle comes in three sizes so you can fill as much or as little of the under-top-tube space as you like.
Construction and details
The Lomo Bike Frame Dry Bag is made from waterproof PVC with radio-frequency welded seams. There's a single long waterproof zip on the right-hand side to access the main compartment, and a small, flat extra pocket on the left for, well, small flat stuff. It's not big enough for my iPhone 11 Pro (144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm), but my partner's iPhone 12 Mini (131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm) went in – just – without a case.
I used it for keys and cash, because you never know when you're going to need a five-pound note.
Lomo supplies five Velcro straps to mount this to your bike, via ten pairs of loop slots. The straps are long enough for fat frame sections, but not silly on skinny tubes. You can tuck the free end into the slot on the bag for a tidy look.
Rivals and value
The best thing about the Lomo is its extremely reasonable price. You can pay the best part of £100 for a frame bag, and many that we've tested land in the £75-£90 range. That makes this bag an absolute bargain at just £26. Add in Lomo's £36 saddle bag and £19.50 handlebar bag and you're ready for adventure for well under £100 – less than the price of some single bags.
The £17.99 LifeLine Adventure Frame Bag is its biggest rival in this price range, but it lacks the Lomo's handy side pocket, and has fewer mounting options.
The only other frame bag under £50 that we've tested is the BBB Middle Mate that Patrick liked. The small version is about the same size as the Lomo and costs £33.99. It has a blue liner to swerve that black-cat-coal-cellar situation of finding things in bags like this one.
While it has a couple of small drawbacks, this is a very good frame bag at a very, very good price.
Who should buy the Lomo Bike Frame Dry Bag?
This could be the right bag for you as part of getting started in bikepacking on a budget, or simply as a convenient bag that'll hold more than a typical seat pack.
Verdict
Great value and very waterproof bag for bikepacking and general use
Make and model: Lomo Bike Frame Dry Bag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's an under-top-tube bag for carrying stuff when bikepacking or just for going riding.
Lomo says:
"Our Bike Frame Dry Bag is made from durable and waterproof PVC material with RF welded seams for a watertight seal. It attaches inside the bike a-frame and will keep your gear dry in wet conditions. It has two compartments: One main section, for keeping items like base layers dry, and one side pocket for smaller items.
"The bike frame dry bag features multiple loop holes so you can choose where to place the velcro fasteners, for the optimum positioning onto the bike frame.
"These bags are very popular for bikepacking and mountain biking. They're great for those who want their storage centred on the bike and as the bike frame dry bag is waterproof, this gives added peace of mind that you can keep your gear dry when cycling in wet conditions."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Lomo:
Features:
Waterproof PVC Material
RF-welded Seams
Two Compartments: One Main/One Side Pocket
Adjustable Velcro Loops
Multiple Loop Holes
Dimensions:
Length: 40cm
Width: 8cm
Height: 18cm (at tallest point)
Weight: 280g (when empty)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Tidily joined sheets of PVC.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
A handy and very waterproof way to carry your stuff.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Some frame bags are lighter, but they either cost a lot more or lack features like the Lomo's side pocket.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
A great price with very few rivals for value.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. It carries your stuff and hangs from the top tube like a boss.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The combination of practicality and low price.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The none-more-black interior.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can pay the best part of £100 for a frame bag, and many that we've tested land in the £75-£90 range. That makes this bag an absolute bargain at just £26. Add in Lomo's £36 saddle bag and £19.50 handlebar bag and you're ready for adventure for well under £100 – less than the price of some single bags.
The £17.99 LifeLine Adventure Frame Bag from Wiggle is its biggest rival in this price range, but it lacks the Lomo's handy side pocket, and has fewer mounting options.
The only other frame bag under £50 that we've tested is the BBB Middle Mate. The small version is about the same size as the Lomo Frame Bag and costs £33.99. We liked it, and it has a blue liner to swerve that black-cat-coal-cellar situation of finding things in bags like the Lomo and Lifeline.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Lomo Frame Bag could be improved with a coloured interior to make finding things easier, more size options, and a slightly larger side pocket that'll take a wider range of phones – but it's still a very good bag.
Age: 56 Height: 5ft 11in Weight: 100kg
I usually ride: Scapin Style My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, mtb,
