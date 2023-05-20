The Lomo 3L Bikepacking Handlebar Dry Bag is a compact bag with a modest 3-litre capacity – but it feels like the TARDIS with how much you can actually put in it. It's ideal for snacks, tools, small items of clothing and your phone. And Lomo also makes wetsuits, so it knows a thing or two about keeping the contents bone dry, and this double-end rolltop bag proved completely waterproof. I wasn't quite as keen on the straps, which can dangle, but that's about my only criticism of this well-made and keenly priced bar bag.
This nifty little bag is designed for bikepacking and day-to-day adventures when you want to carry some bits and bobs with you but you don't want to cart around the full kitchen sink. And while the 3-litre capacity sounds quite modest, in practice I found it surprisingly voluminous and was surprised how much it could take the first time I filled it.
You can access the single-compartment bag from either end, each of which is very well secured against the elements if you pull the rolltop straps tight, which takes a few seconds. The welded waterproof seams ensure the bag's contents stay total dry, though the rolltop design means the contents aren't immediately accessible.
That said, if you do want to have stuff to hand the bag also features external rubber bungees which I found very handy for securing my sliders – the cords kept them tight to the bag but they were there when I needed them without having to undo the bag. This easily accessible external storage is handy for kit likes gloves or a gilet for changeable weather.
Another aspect of the bag that pleased me was that its compact size meant I could use it with my setup that features a 33cm bar with a slammed stem. Quite surprisingly the bag fitted with a bit of room to spare either side. The small size means it will also work if you have a limited bar-to-tyre drop, which has caused previous bags to rub against the front tyre, which is not something you want.
The bag is lined with a stiff backboard, which means it doesn't flex or flop around when you're riding over poor roads or on rough unsurfaced routes. A fitting for a front light is a nice addition.
About the only downside to the bag was that once you've secured the straps around your bar and stem their excess length dangles. I experimented and did manage to tuck them in so they looked neat, but I do feel it could have been a little better.
The other potential drawback is something that's true of all rolltop-design dry bags – the fold-over seal is totally waterproof when you've tightened it properly, but if you're storing your snacks in there they're not instantly to hand.
Value
The Lomo's £19.50 price puts it very much in the budget range of bikepacking bar bags.
Restrap describes its Bar Bag as small, but it has a much more voluminous 14-litre capacity. This is a secured by a separate holster, and while Mike really rated it, the bag that was already expensive £84.95 when we tested it is now a really wallet-worrying £99.99.
At off-road.cc, Jim tested the Zefal Z Adventure F10 bar bag, and while he rated the dry bag highly, he wasn't so keen on how it attaches to your bike, and at £45 this is also more expensive – but then again it does have a 10-litre capacity.
Matt praised the handmade-in-Scotland Straight Cut Bagel bar bag, but this 2.2-litre capacity bag will cost you £70, so the Lomo massively undercuts it.
Conclusion
Lomo has created a totally waterproof small bar bag that can carry a surprisingly good amount of kit. It's secure over poorer surfaces so it doesn't rock around when you're riding and is a storage option that's well worth considering for bikepacking or every-day riding.
Verdict
A small and secure bar bag with a surprisingly good capacity and great protection from the elements
Make and model: Lomo 3L Bikepacking Handlebar Dry Bag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lomo says: "Lomo 3L bikepacking handlebar bag is a small dry bag which is ideal for carrying your small essentials, snacks etc, on your bike handle bars where they are easily accessible.
"This bikepacking bag has a fully waterproof exterior and features welded watertight seams, which are great when biking in the wet and wintery months"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Length: 32cm (when closed)
Width: 15cm
Height: 10cm
Weight: 195grams
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
The construction quality of the bag itself is very good, but I've deducted a mark because the attachment system leaves excess fabric dangling. That said, I've no doubt that the bag should prove durable enough to tackle bikepacking trips over challenging terrain.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
The 3-litre capacity looks in theory that it will be pretty small, but in use I was surprised just how much I was able to fit in it. It secures firmly to the bike when you're riding and proved to be waterproof, which is always handy for cycling in Britain.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Welded wateright seams and a secure fit to the bike should see the Lomo providing years of service.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
This is very light for a bag of this size and capacity, and if you're loading up for a big day out you're unlikely to notice its 191g weight.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
The £19.50 RRP is very good - and will allow you to try out bikepacking or add handy storage volume for everyday riding without spending too much money,
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
For my adventures that I tried this bag with it performed extremely well. Not only did it carry a surprising amount of kit, but it worked in conjunction with my narrow bar and slammed stem, a combo that isn't always conducive to fitting bar bags.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fact that you could roll the bag in and out to adjust to the amount of kit you're carrying means it doesn't take up any more room than is necessary.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The straps are quite fiddly and the excess fabric is left dangling once they're tightened.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This Lomo bag does what it is intended to do and could be a very useful storage addition for bikepacking or day-to-day riding, though I still feel the straps could have been better.
Age: 21 Height: 182cm Weight: 71kg
I usually ride: willier Cento Uno Air My best bike is: Ridley Kanzo Fast
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, mtb, Gravel, Multi Day Adventures
