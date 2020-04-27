The Loffi Adult 2.0 gloves go beyond their smiley-face gimmick to provide surprisingly versatile performance. They're comfortable, warm and grippy in all mild-to-cold conditions whether wet or dry, though serious riders will find their limits – when soaked they're cold at speed and slippery on the hoods, the cuff is short, and the fit doesn't work well with liners.

The glaringly obvious thing about these redesigned '2.0' gloves is, of course, the big smiley face. It arrives with prominent marketing that claims it'll bring us all together, or at least within two metres of each other, in one big happy family. I can't say I personally noticed any difference in reactions when I waved with these, but then I live in the countryside. There are only so many expressions a sheep can have, and the same is true of farmers. I saw a few looks of mild surprise, but that was it.

Bumf aside, the 2.0 design is mostly very good. The face on the back of the hand is reflective, while the one on the palm is actually a thick gel. This is the first padded glove I've ever found comfortable – for me, padding is comfy at first, but creates pressure points that are actually worse on long rides.

During the first couple of rides, the end of one 'mouth' dug into my thumb at times, but it soon broke in. I've not had any hot spots develop during 2-2.5hr rides, and they seem to stave off numbness too (I get that easily). The comfort is impressive.

They're good in typical UK autumn/spring temperatures of between five and 12°C, though for commutes and short rides that window will be larger. Certainly the design, with its short cuff, slightly baggy fit and people-friendly graphic, says these are for short town blasts. They stay warm when wet so long as you're not doing 20mph+ for any length of time, and even regain lost warmth if you slow down.

What surprised me most is how good they are for more focused road riding and training – their long-ride comfort and decent performance when wet are very welcome. It's a shame the narrow fingers stop you comfortably fitting liners underneath, and the slightly too big main section means sizing up could cause problems with twisting.

Those raised gel pads are quite thick and can slip on soaking wet hoods, too, which makes braking fun... they're silicone-ribbed and always grippy on bar tape or dry rubber, but less assured on wet rubber.

The gloves are easy to get on, though quite a struggle to get off when sweaty or wet. I've actually had to ask for help removing them when very cold and soaked, though for some reason my wife refused to pull my finger and looked unhappy even after I waved.

There's not a huge difference between this glove and the largely-as-good original that Jack reviewed, with the redesigned cuff being the most obvious. It works well, but still isn't long enough to seal over your sleeves. The stitching around the palm padding is different too – Loffi claims an 'improved smile' – and the whole palm-side face gets that silicone coating for grip. And it mostly works.

The fingers may lack obvious screen-friendly detailing, but can actually prod with the best of them. The whole suede-like finger section is compatible with phone and GPS devices if you really can't leave them alone...

The £35 tag seems high at first, but the build is very good, with strong, neat stitching and a range of fabrics in all the right places – AX suede on the palm and as strength between thumb and forefinger, fleece along the thumb as a wipe and broad elastic at the cuff. The whole top section is polyester treated with DWR. There are no tight spots to strain or wear. They're also reflective.

Also making the price seem reasonable are Loffi's competitors, which in general seem to sit around the £40 mark. Bioracer's Glove One Tempest Pixel Protect is £42, for instance, while Sportful's comparable Fiandre Light is £45. Both have their niggles, so it's also worth looking at the likes of Lusso's well-received Windtex Terrain – especially as it's cheaper at £30.

The Loffi Adult 2.0s are comfortable, protective and striking gloves for general riding, and while neither race-light nor heavily insulated, they're great for most typical UK days outside of high summer or deep winter. Comfortable gel padding makes them good for longer, more serious rides too, though ultimately the liner-unfriendly narrow fingers, susceptibility to chills at speed in the wet, and short cuff limit their usefulness. Then again, it's possible that waving them around will cheer someone up. Can you put a price on that? You can. It's £35.

Verdict

Versatile, effective and extremely comfy cool-weather gloves, though the shaping needs a little work

