The Liv Rev Pro Mips Helmet is long-ride comfortable and well ventilated. It's not the cheapest or lightest lid out there, even compared with others featuring the extra safety tech layer, but if the shape suits you it's very good.
This top-end Liv lid is the same as the Giant Rev Pro Mips aside from its female-focused branding and sizing; the Giant is available in three sizes, the Liv only two – the smaller of the Giant's three – and caters to head sizes of between 51cm and 59cm.
I tested the medium, which is designed to fit heads of 55cm-59cm circumference, and found the shape and size spot on for my pretty average shaped head. The adjustment cradle cupped the base of my skull nicely, meaning that the helmet sat securely even before I'd fastened and adjusted the straps. It's ponytail friendly, too, if that's a concern.
There was no pinching at any point, and the low-profile TransTextura Plus pads are soft and comfortable (alternative pads are provided as standard).
In its long list of features, Liv makes mention of the helmet's wind tunnel designed ventilation, and I have to say it does channel airflow well, preventing my head getting too sweaty. It has 21 vents, and the broad central channel is really good, with the larger vents positioned to draw air in as you're in a stretched-out position on the drops.
It felt similar to the Kask Mojito that I normally wear, a helmet that's very ventilated and cooling in all conditions. The Liv is heavier than the Kask, possibly because of the Mips tech.
More and more helmets are featuring this safety layer. If you haven't come across it before, it stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection and is designed to help reduce rotational energies otherwise transferred to the head during an impact or crash. I confess I didn't test its abilities.
The straps are easy to adjust, and a lighter gauge 'ribbon' than some. There also seemed to be less in the way of annoying extraneous strap dangling than you get with some lids.
I found it an extremely comfortable helmet to wear, with no movement and no pressure anywhere on the head.
Value and conclusion
On road.cc we judge value for money on how something compares with similar-priced products, and though this helmet looks pretty expensive against some low-weight and Mips-enabled road helmets, such as the Met Rivale MIPS at £140 (and 236g), it's a little cheaper than others – the Lazer Z1 MIPS, for example, is £209.99, but also 26g lighter.
Overall, if the shape suits your head – it did mine – and you want a comfortable and cooling helmet, with the added peace of mind of Mips, it's well worth considering. Even more so if you ride a Liv bike and like your helmet branding to match that of your bike – here you go. It even comes with its own drawstring cloth bag.
Verdict
Sleek and comfortable helmet that fits securely, with effective cooling and extra safety tech
Make and model: Liv Rev Pro Mips helmet
Size tested: Medium 55-59cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Liv says: "VENT ON THE FAST ROAD. Designed for the tastes of the peloton, Liv Rev Pro contains only what is necessary for optimal ventilation, safety and comfort at the lowest weight. That means your head will stay cool even on those hot summer climbs out of the saddle. The sleek design and ACE proven ventilation system plus supreme safety make it the choice for performance-minded female road riders who know their brain is worth it."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Liv lists these features:
Advanced styling incorporating latest vented road profiles
State-of-the-art defining highest ventilation and cooling
Lightest weight available with MIPS with 5-position rear adjustment with ponytail-friendly design
ACE Wind tunnel-proven optimized internal ventilation airflow
Highest level comfort and stability
Simple strap divider & strap system adjustment
LiteForm™ webbing for enhanced comfort and performance
21-vent configuration for optimal airflow and top-of-the-head ventilation
Giant CINCH Pro MIPS™ fit system for simple and easy head-hugging comfort
Proprietary TransTextura PLUS™ anti-microbial fast-wicking pad technology
MIPS low friction layer between the head and the helmet that provides added protection with respect to angled impacts
Direct Flow Cooling guides airflow into ultra-deep internal channels optimising ventilation at high and low speeds
In-mould all-in-one construction for impact-absorbing strength, ultimate durability and crash protection
Low and high speed impact-tuned construction with optimised EPS density and super-tough polycarbonate shell
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Very comfortable and secure on the head, with no pressure points and good ventilation.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
There are lighter helmets available for less money, but it's no heavyweight.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The comfortable and secure fit, easy adjustment and ventilation.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's a bit pricey compared with some.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than some – the Lazer Z1 MIPS, which is also 26g lighter, has gone up to £209.99 since we tested it in 2020 – but the Met Rivale MIPS we reviewed in 2021 is still only £140, and 236g.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, particularly one who owns a Liv bike.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good – well made and nicely finished, really comfortable on long rides and with the extra safety aspect of Mips technology.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
