The Liv Rev Pro Mips Helmet is long-ride comfortable and well ventilated. It's not the cheapest or lightest lid out there, even compared with others featuring the extra safety tech layer, but if the shape suits you it's very good.

This top-end Liv lid is the same as the Giant Rev Pro Mips aside from its female-focused branding and sizing; the Giant is available in three sizes, the Liv only two – the smaller of the Giant's three – and caters to head sizes of between 51cm and 59cm.

> Buy now: Liv Rev Pro Mips Helmet for £189.99 from Liv

I tested the medium, which is designed to fit heads of 55cm-59cm circumference, and found the shape and size spot on for my pretty average shaped head. The adjustment cradle cupped the base of my skull nicely, meaning that the helmet sat securely even before I'd fastened and adjusted the straps. It's ponytail friendly, too, if that's a concern.

There was no pinching at any point, and the low-profile TransTextura Plus pads are soft and comfortable (alternative pads are provided as standard).

In its long list of features, Liv makes mention of the helmet's wind tunnel designed ventilation, and I have to say it does channel airflow well, preventing my head getting too sweaty. It has 21 vents, and the broad central channel is really good, with the larger vents positioned to draw air in as you're in a stretched-out position on the drops.

It felt similar to the Kask Mojito that I normally wear, a helmet that's very ventilated and cooling in all conditions. The Liv is heavier than the Kask, possibly because of the Mips tech.

More and more helmets are featuring this safety layer. If you haven't come across it before, it stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection and is designed to help reduce rotational energies otherwise transferred to the head during an impact or crash. I confess I didn't test its abilities.

> All you need to know about Mips

The straps are easy to adjust, and a lighter gauge 'ribbon' than some. There also seemed to be less in the way of annoying extraneous strap dangling than you get with some lids.

I found it an extremely comfortable helmet to wear, with no movement and no pressure anywhere on the head.

Value and conclusion

On road.cc we judge value for money on how something compares with similar-priced products, and though this helmet looks pretty expensive against some low-weight and Mips-enabled road helmets, such as the Met Rivale MIPS at £140 (and 236g), it's a little cheaper than others – the Lazer Z1 MIPS, for example, is £209.99, but also 26g lighter.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best high-performance helmets

Overall, if the shape suits your head – it did mine – and you want a comfortable and cooling helmet, with the added peace of mind of Mips, it's well worth considering. Even more so if you ride a Liv bike and like your helmet branding to match that of your bike – here you go. It even comes with its own drawstring cloth bag.

Verdict

Sleek and comfortable helmet that fits securely, with effective cooling and extra safety tech

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website