The LifeLine Pro Sliding T-Bar Hex Set is good, but it could be better. The quality of the heads is encouraging, but the design could be improved – as it is, using these tools on a daily basis is trickier than it should be.

Sliding T-handle hex (aka Allen) keys seem to be popping up all over the place and LifeLine has its own version at a very tempting price.

The sliding section at the top of the T allows you to customise the tool to better fit awkward spaces or add leverage, while the alloy sleeve allows the tool to be spun quickly – I found it ideal for driving in long bolts or working at weird angles.

My biggest gripe is that identifying which size you're picking up means either squinting to read the tiny writing on the spinner, or honing your pro mechanic's size-judging instincts razor sharp.

Bigger numbers or, better still, colour-coding – as seen on the likes of the Fabric Hex Key Set (£19.99) – would make regular use far easier and quicker. Personally, I reached for the Sharpie and wrote the sizes on as big as possible. Looks be damned, I want ease of use.

The lack of a ball end is slightly annoying too – being able to drive bolts at angles other than 90 degrees makes life a lot easier when space is tight.

Interestingly, these two problems are shared with the more expensive Park Tool THH-1 Sliding T-Handle set Mat reviewed last year.

One end of the top bar features a twisted head designed to dig into and extract rounded-out hexes. I have successfully used this on one bolt and, despite my best intentions, will undoubtedly need it again. It's a useful feature to have.

This top section slides from side to side, too, but it's awkward. A sprung ball bearing holds the tool as a T, and it takes a bit of force to overcome it.

There is a bench/wall stand included with the set. It is quite basic, but works pretty well.

The best part about the Pro Sliding T-Bar Hex Set is the bit that does the spinning. Hold this simple alloy sleeve and you can freely spin the tool to quickly drive long bolts in or out, though to be fair, there aren't many on a bicycle that really beg for the extra speed.

The length is also very welcome when accessing recessed bolts – I'm thinking of some Campagnolo chainsets – but again, it's not overly common on road bikes now.

Value and conclusion

Although £89.99 is a good chunk of money for a set of hex keys, this is still one of the cheapest of its kind. The Park Tool set I mentioned is now £127.99, and the differences are minimal.

Overall, the LifeLine set is a solid choice for a budding home mechanic, though it isn't without its flaws. The lack of ball ends is annoying, as are the tiny size markings, but beyond that it does the job and does it well.

Verdict

Good tool set, slightly let down by a lack of attention to detail

