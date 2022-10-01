The Lezyne Twin Kit CO2 Inflator Kit is a compact package for when punctures strike. It'll fit easily in your jersey pocket or strap to your bike's seatpost, and each of its components works well.

Lezyne's Inflator Kit consists of two CO2 canisters (16g or 25g, the latter adding about 100g weight), the Twin Speed inflator head, a patch kit and two tyre levers. These are all kept together by a Velcro strap, which also allows you to attach the kit to your bike's seatpost. The 16g canister is ideal for road tyres, with the 25g canister designed for larger volume gravel and mountain bike tyres.

The inflator head is a small aluminium unit that screws onto the threaded CO2 canisters for a secure fit when inflating your tyre. To inflate you push the canister onto the inner tube's valve – it's as simple as that. The head is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves.

The patch kit comes in an anodised aluminium case, which contains glueless patches and a small metal grater for roughing up the inner tube or tyre around the puncture.

How to choose the best bike tyre pressure — balancing speed, comfort and grip

I've owned plenty of these Lezyne kits over the years and I've found the patches not only stick well but they remain in place for ages. And they don't lose their adhesiveness when stored for long amounts of time either.

The side panels of the aluminium case are removable tyre levers. These work well enough on most tyres unless tolerances make the tyres a tight fit, or if you're running tubeless and the tyres have bonded well with the rim. In these circumstances I found the levers a little short to get sufficient leverage, and I'd recommend carrying longer levers just in case.

The £28 kit price isn't bad when compared to something like Vel's CO2 Flow Regulator Head Kit, which costs £20 for two canisters and the inflator head.

Vel's inflator is a little more involved than the Lezyne's, as it lets you control the flow of CO2 – but the Lezyne's extra eight quid does get you the patch kit and tyre levers.

Birzman's Inflator Set is available for around the same price as the Lezyne, and comes with three 25g CO2 cannisters, head unit and a neoprene sleeve.

Conclusion

Lezyne's Twin Speed CO2 Inflator Kit keeps everything you need for repairing a puncture neatly in one place, which makes it ideal for saddle pack, bag or jersey pocket. The ability to attach it to your bike's seatpost means that it's also suitable for fast roadies or time triallists who may be wearing pocketless aero kit. The individual components work well – provided you don't need longer levers – and the kit is well priced too.

Verdict

A well-made and comprehensive puncture kit with CO2 canisters and highly effective patches

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website