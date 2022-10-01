Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Pumps & CO2 inflators
Lezyne Twin Kit CO22022 Lezyne Twin Kit CO2.jpg

Lezyne Twin Kit CO2

7
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Oct 01, 2022 15:45
0
£28.00

VERDICT:

7
10
A well-made and comprehensive puncture kit with CO2 canisters and highly effective patches
Velcro strap keeps everything together
CO2 inflator fits securely to valves
Tyre levers are a bit small for stubborn tyres
Weight: 
173g
Contact: 
www.upgradebikes.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Lezyne Twin Kit CO2 Inflator Kit is a compact package for when punctures strike. It'll fit easily in your jersey pocket or strap to your bike's seatpost, and each of its components works well.

Lezyne's Inflator Kit consists of two CO2 canisters (16g or 25g, the latter adding about 100g weight), the Twin Speed inflator head, a patch kit and two tyre levers. These are all kept together by a Velcro strap, which also allows you to attach the kit to your bike's seatpost. The 16g canister is ideal for road tyres, with the 25g canister designed for larger volume gravel and mountain bike tyres.

2022 Lezyne Twin Kit CO2 - CO2 inflator.jpg

The inflator head is a small aluminium unit that screws onto the threaded CO2 canisters for a secure fit when inflating your tyre. To inflate you push the canister onto the inner tube's valve – it's as simple as that. The head is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves.

The patch kit comes in an anodised aluminium case, which contains glueless patches and a small metal grater for roughing up the inner tube or tyre around the puncture.

How to choose the best bike tyre pressure — balancing speed, comfort and grip

I've owned plenty of these Lezyne kits over the years and I've found the patches not only stick well but they remain in place for ages. And they don't lose their adhesiveness when stored for long amounts of time either.

2022 Lezyne Twin Kit CO2 - lever kit.jpg

The side panels of the aluminium case are removable tyre levers. These work well enough on most tyres unless tolerances make the tyres a tight fit, or if you're running tubeless and the tyres have bonded well with the rim. In these circumstances I found the levers a little short to get sufficient leverage, and I'd recommend carrying longer levers just in case.

The £28 kit price isn't bad when compared to something like Vel's CO2 Flow Regulator Head Kit, which costs £20 for two canisters and the inflator head.

Vel's inflator is a little more involved than the Lezyne's, as it lets you control the flow of CO2 – but the Lezyne's extra eight quid does get you the patch kit and tyre levers.

Birzman's Inflator Set is available for around the same price as the Lezyne, and comes with three 25g CO2 cannisters, head unit and a neoprene sleeve.

Conclusion

Lezyne's Twin Speed CO2 Inflator Kit keeps everything you need for repairing a puncture neatly in one place, which makes it ideal for saddle pack, bag or jersey pocket. The ability to attach it to your bike's seatpost means that it's also suitable for fast roadies or time triallists who may be wearing pocketless aero kit. The individual components work well – provided you don't need longer levers – and the kit is well priced too.

Verdict

A well-made and comprehensive puncture kit with CO2 canisters and highly effective patches

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lezyne Twin Kit CO2

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Lezyne says: "The Lezyne CO2 Repair Kit is a compact, all-in-one CO2 and tyre repair kit."

It comes with everything you need to repair small punctures, especially when using inner tubes.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

1x Twin Speed Drive CO2 Inflator.

2x 16g OR 25g CO2 Cartridges.

1x Lever Kit.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Simple to carry and efficient to use.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The patches work very well.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Tyre levers aren't long enough or strong enough for tight-fitting tyres.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

There are few direct comparisons on the market, but when looking at the price of inflation kits without patches the Lezyne looks to be decent value.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Considering the amount of stuff you are getting, the Lezyne kit is decent value and all of the bits work effectively – though the tyre levers will struggle with stubborn or tight-fitting tyres.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Lezyne Twin Kit CO2 2022
Lezyne Twin Kit CO2
Lezyne 2022
Lezyne
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 