The Lezyne Flow Bottle 750 is a cheap and cheerful bottle that remains leak free. It doesn't stain or retain unwanted flavours, but the restrictive nozzle isn't the best for those who prefer big gulps.

Lezyne's Flow bottles are available in two sizes – 600ml or 750ml – and in two colours. I've been using this 750ml foggy clear version (the other option is smoke grey) for six weeks now, both on and off the bike.

I've repeatedly dumped it in my backpack with no leakage, and it's left no sticky trails down my frame.

As a rider who likes to switch between energy drinks on the weekends and water during the week, I've been impressed with the lack of staining or contamination of taste. With just a quick rinse new contents taste just as they should, and not of whatever you had four rides ago.

The Flow bottle is slightly hard to clean thanks to its thin neck and a nozzle which isn't removable. The thin neck means it works extremely well with Lezyne's own cages, but having tested this in a variety of cages it proves secure in any with a ramp-style retention system, such as the Elite Ala Resin cage.

It's less happy in cages which rely on friction alone, such as the Fabric Gripper, as the bottle has a slightly smaller circumference than most.

The valve doesn't leak even on the roughest of terrain, but I do find its flow rate rather low. I like a nozzle that allows me to chug a third of the bottle without coming up for air, and I can't do that with this. If you're a slower drinker who prefers smaller sips, you'll be absolutely fine.

The Flow bottle is completely BPA-free, so no health concerns there, and after six weeks of constant use the graphics are holding up pretty well – although just beginning to show signs of wear.

At £7 the Lezyne Flow is priced competitively. The Fabric Gripper is a little more expensive at £8.99, for instance, but the flow rate is also higher. Plenty of bottles are more expensive still such – the Camelbak Podium 710ml Bottle is £11.99 – but the removable nozzle will keep it fresher for longer.

Cheaper bottles include Elite's Jet Bottle, which is also BPA-free, at just £4.99 – although it's smaller too at 500ml.

Overall

The Lezyne Flow is a solid, effective bottle that's good for those who like smaller sips. It's cheaper than some, too, though given the lack of a removable nozzle it should be too.

Verdict

Leak-free bottle for those who like little sips, but won't stay in all cages

