The Lezyne Flow Bottle 750 is a cheap and cheerful bottle that remains leak free. It doesn't stain or retain unwanted flavours, but the restrictive nozzle isn't the best for those who prefer big gulps.
Lezyne's Flow bottles are available in two sizes – 600ml or 750ml – and in two colours. I've been using this 750ml foggy clear version (the other option is smoke grey) for six weeks now, both on and off the bike.
> Find your nearest dealer here
I've repeatedly dumped it in my backpack with no leakage, and it's left no sticky trails down my frame.
As a rider who likes to switch between energy drinks on the weekends and water during the week, I've been impressed with the lack of staining or contamination of taste. With just a quick rinse new contents taste just as they should, and not of whatever you had four rides ago.
The Flow bottle is slightly hard to clean thanks to its thin neck and a nozzle which isn't removable. The thin neck means it works extremely well with Lezyne's own cages, but having tested this in a variety of cages it proves secure in any with a ramp-style retention system, such as the Elite Ala Resin cage.
It's less happy in cages which rely on friction alone, such as the Fabric Gripper, as the bottle has a slightly smaller circumference than most.
> Cycling hydration: Is 1 water bottle or 2 best on long rides?
The valve doesn't leak even on the roughest of terrain, but I do find its flow rate rather low. I like a nozzle that allows me to chug a third of the bottle without coming up for air, and I can't do that with this. If you're a slower drinker who prefers smaller sips, you'll be absolutely fine.
The Flow bottle is completely BPA-free, so no health concerns there, and after six weeks of constant use the graphics are holding up pretty well – although just beginning to show signs of wear.
At £7 the Lezyne Flow is priced competitively. The Fabric Gripper is a little more expensive at £8.99, for instance, but the flow rate is also higher. Plenty of bottles are more expensive still such – the Camelbak Podium 710ml Bottle is £11.99 – but the removable nozzle will keep it fresher for longer.
Cheaper bottles include Elite's Jet Bottle, which is also BPA-free, at just £4.99 – although it's smaller too at 500ml.
Overall
The Lezyne Flow is a solid, effective bottle that's good for those who like smaller sips. It's cheaper than some, too, though given the lack of a removable nozzle it should be too.
Verdict
Leak-free bottle for those who like little sips, but won't stay in all cages
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Lezyne Flow Bottle 750
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne says: "Traditional cycling water bottle with classic Lezyne styling. Optimized compatibility with Lezyne bottle cages."
Its a good bottle which does indeed work well with Lezyne bottle cages, but I would rather have a higher flow-rate nozzle.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Lezyne:
Taste free
BPA free materials
Leak-proof
high flow nozzle
Available in two sizes: 600 ml / 20 oz. or 750 ml / 26 oz.
Color options: Foggy Clear or Smoke Grey.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Slim neck is easy to grab but it feels loose in cages without ramps.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
No obvious weak spots, though harder to clean than some.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Stain proof and doesn't retain the taste of the previous drink, so good in that respect. It could be easier to clean though, and I'd like to get more out of it with each sip.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Doesn't leak.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nozzle flows quite slowly.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's pretty much mid-market.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a decent bottle which doesn't leak. With a removable nozzle to make cleaning much easier, and a nozzle that flows at a less restrictive rate, it would score one or two points higher.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
You're welcome. This is not a joke.
I sort of recommend MilkIt valves - they make it easier to add/remove sealant but they're over-priced for what they are and I somehow manage to...
I agree with all the above comments about using common sense. The one key point not mentioned is that you should start your ride from home and not...
Thanks. I haven't watched that fully yet, but found this article on Jim Papadopoulos: https://www.nature.com/news/the-bicycle-problem-that-nearly...
I beg you dear reader not to be a cheapskate like me and try to cut the outer cables with the wire cutter bit on a pair of pliers! I nearly...
If the centre of the city is empty at the moment I can see why temporary allowances could be made. But during normal times I can see why cycling...
If he can't make an overtake safely then you have to question whether he should be cycling at all. Just saying.
yep 2019 they prosecuted...2020 they just send warning letters
What's embarrassing is you assuming that they don't know all that, and a lot more besides. Have you considered instructing your grandmother in egg...
A certain level of animal grazing keeps the landscape a certain way, yes. IIRC they managed to wangle a fixed sum of money, shared per head of pony...