Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Bar tape & grips
KranX Stretta Primo-Gel-Backed High Grip Handlebar Tape2022 KranX Stretta Primo-Gel-Backed High Grip Handlebar Tape.jpg

KranX Stretta Primo-Gel-Backed High Grip Handlebar Tape

6
by Stu Kerton
Wed, Mar 15, 2023 15:45
0
£21.99

VERDICT:

6
10
A bit short for wide handlebars and it can slip, but it's comfortable and hardwearing
Comfortable without being too squishy
Hardwearing
Easy to fit
Not the longest tape on offer
Can slip on the bar
Weight: 
93g
Contact: 
www.bob-elliot.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The KranX Stretta Primo-Gel-Backed High Grip handlebar tape is comfortable, grippy and durable. It does come up on the short side, though, which could be an issue if you use wide bars, and it can shift on the bars too. You'll find other options in our guide to the best bar tapes.

This gel-backed tape is 3mm thick and I found it comfortable both on lengthy road rides and static sessions on the turbo trainer.

In fact, it strikes a very good balance of minimising road buzz while maintaining feedback. I like to be engaged with the bike, to feel those little microscopic sensations sent through the handlebar, so I don't want isolation. For that reason I rarely wear gloves (unless it is cold) and I'm not a fan of overly thick bar tape.

This KranX stuff is thin enough that it doesn't alienate you from the bike by being too squidgy. It's grippy too, even in the wet with bare hands, and while it hasn't been on my bike for more than a few months it seems to be durable, looking as fresh now as it was when it was new.

It's relatively simple to fit, too, with a decent amount of stretch to allow you to get in tight around all of the bends, and it wraps over itself cleanly.

The silicone backing is tacky rather than sticky, which does mean it can move on the bar more than tapes with adhesive on the back, and I have had to rewrap it a couple of times where gaps have appeared. It does mean that you can reuse the tape, though – if you need to remove it to change your gear cables, for instance.

Each roll of tape is shorter than some, which required careful planning for me to get the tape to wrap my 42cm handlebar the way I like. I had to spread each bind out a little more than usual to achieve this. If you ride a wide bar, or even use a flared option, it's something to take into consideration.

For the plugs you get a simple push-fit option rather than hex bolt expanding versions, but I wouldn't say that's a big deal at this price point. With a little bit of tape overlapping the end of the drop for the plug to push in, things feel very secure.

All things considered, I'd say the KranX tape is a decent performer for the £21.99 price tag.

It's cheaper than some – the PNW Components Coast bar tape that Mike tested last year is £30 now, though you do get aluminium bar end plugs, but not the same level of stretch as the KranX, which aids fitting.

It's also slightly cheaper than the Knurltack from Cannondale that I reviewed last year, which costs £25. That's a similar feeling bar tape which can also move on the bar if not pulled tight.

Conclusion

It has a few niggles, but on the whole this KranX tape is a decent choice for the money. Get the fit right and it should last, living up to its name and providing good grip for the duration.

Verdict

A bit short for wide handlebars and it can slip, but it's comfortable and hardwearing

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: KranX Stretta Primo-Gel-Backed High Grip Handlebar Tape

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

This is a mid-depth tape with a gel backing for added comfort which works for both long and short rides. It feels durable too, and grippy.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Kranx distributor Bob Elliot:

PU construction with Gel layer for anti-shock comfort

Silicone backing and high elasticity for easy installation and removal

Superior comfort and grip for the toughest conditions

Tape Depth: 3mm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Comfortable and grippy.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfortable without being too thick.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Each roll is a bit short.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For the quality of the tape it is priced competitvely against similar products.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a decent tape, but I'd like a bit more length in each roll to allow for a close wrap that shouldn't move. It's durable, though, and offers great comfort without isolating you from the bike.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

KranX Stretta Primo-Gel-Backed High Grip Handlebar Tape 2023
KranX Stretta Primo-Gel-Backed High Grip Handlebar Tape
KranX 2023
KranX
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 