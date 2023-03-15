The KranX Stretta Primo-Gel-Backed High Grip handlebar tape is comfortable, grippy and durable. It does come up on the short side, though, which could be an issue if you use wide bars, and it can shift on the bars too. You'll find other options in our guide to the best bar tapes.

This gel-backed tape is 3mm thick and I found it comfortable both on lengthy road rides and static sessions on the turbo trainer.

In fact, it strikes a very good balance of minimising road buzz while maintaining feedback. I like to be engaged with the bike, to feel those little microscopic sensations sent through the handlebar, so I don't want isolation. For that reason I rarely wear gloves (unless it is cold) and I'm not a fan of overly thick bar tape.

This KranX stuff is thin enough that it doesn't alienate you from the bike by being too squidgy. It's grippy too, even in the wet with bare hands, and while it hasn't been on my bike for more than a few months it seems to be durable, looking as fresh now as it was when it was new.

It's relatively simple to fit, too, with a decent amount of stretch to allow you to get in tight around all of the bends, and it wraps over itself cleanly.

The silicone backing is tacky rather than sticky, which does mean it can move on the bar more than tapes with adhesive on the back, and I have had to rewrap it a couple of times where gaps have appeared. It does mean that you can reuse the tape, though – if you need to remove it to change your gear cables, for instance.

Each roll of tape is shorter than some, which required careful planning for me to get the tape to wrap my 42cm handlebar the way I like. I had to spread each bind out a little more than usual to achieve this. If you ride a wide bar, or even use a flared option, it's something to take into consideration.

For the plugs you get a simple push-fit option rather than hex bolt expanding versions, but I wouldn't say that's a big deal at this price point. With a little bit of tape overlapping the end of the drop for the plug to push in, things feel very secure.

All things considered, I'd say the KranX tape is a decent performer for the £21.99 price tag.

It's cheaper than some – the PNW Components Coast bar tape that Mike tested last year is £30 now, though you do get aluminium bar end plugs, but not the same level of stretch as the KranX, which aids fitting.

It's also slightly cheaper than the Knurltack from Cannondale that I reviewed last year, which costs £25. That's a similar feeling bar tape which can also move on the bar if not pulled tight.

Conclusion

It has a few niggles, but on the whole this KranX tape is a decent choice for the money. Get the fit right and it should last, living up to its name and providing good grip for the duration.

Verdict

A bit short for wide handlebars and it can slip, but it's comfortable and hardwearing

