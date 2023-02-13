If you just want to be seen or you want a set of emergency lights, then you can't get much more reasonably priced than the KranX Sabre 85 USB Twinset. They chuck out a decent amount of illumination, will cope with some rain and shouldn't turn on accidentally in your bag, and while they aren't perfect, you really can't really complain for this sort of money.

For a light to be seen by 85 lumens offers a decent amount of punch, and when using either of the two flashing modes you should hopefully get picked out by drivers among the background of a dreary urban environment. And if you are in the market for bike lights – front and rear, to see and be seen by – have a look at our best bike lights buyer's guide.

In the box you'll find two lights: one front, one rear. These are basically identical to each other although – with the obvious exception that one is white and the other red.

They are operated via a button on the side/top depending on the light's orientation. You press and hold this button to turn it off or on, while a quick press lets you scroll through the four modes – two solid, two flashing. Because of their design both lights offer good visibility from the sides too.

Battery life ranges from three hours to 14.5 hours, which I easily achieved in practice, and they only take a couple of hours to charge through a USB input hidden behind a rubber cover. This helps to give the Sabre lights their IPX4 rating, which means they can resist water being sprayed at it rather than a biblical deluge.

That said, I used the rear light on a seatpost on a bike without mudguards and even on wet days water ingress wasn't a problem.

Their mounts are simple rubber straps that screw into the rear section of each light. It simply wraps around the seatpost or bar with whichever hole in the strap lines up with the hook on the opposing end. This makes fitting and removing them quick – ideal if you have to leave your bike unattended.

The mounts are tapered, which works brilliantly on the rear light as the seatpost angle ensures the light sits vertically.

The problem is that the front has the same mount – so when you fit it to your handlebar it doesn't point straight ahead. It points to one side or the other, which I found really irritating. Even at this price, a separate mount for the front light shouldn't have been too difficult to include.

Value and rivals

That said, as they cost just £24.99 the pair I'm not going to complain too much. Yes, you can pick up lights for a fiver in a bargain supermarket, but you won't be getting 85 lumens, and they'll probably be running coin batteries that will work out more expensive in the long run.

We've tested other sets recently, such as the diminutive Knog Frog V3 Light Twinpack that Josh reviewed, but these only put out 40 lumens and they're nearly twice as expensive at £46.99 a pair.

The ETC Sarin 30 Lumen Lightset that Steve put through its paces is slightly cheaper at £40, but you are still looking at £40 for a set of 30 lumen lights.

Conclusion

Not perfect, mostly down to that front mounting strap but you're getting a high output and decent build quality for very little money.

Verdict

Well-priced lightset considering the output, although the front mounting point is irritating

