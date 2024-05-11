The Kommit Bike Towing System is a retractable cord-pull design with a high maximum pull force of 120kg, making it suitable for pulling both adults and younger riders. The system requires a suitable location to mount both areas, and the short strap can make installation a bit tricky, but once it's fitted, riders of all ages will find it easy to use.
The Kommit is designed to be installed under the saddle of the bike doing the towing, or on the stem of the bike being towed (by hand).
It comes with a retractable nylon leash that can extend up to two metres, and a rubberised section that can be looped onto the stem area. Kommit also shows the system mounted directly onto the stem of the bike being towed, with the person towing holding onto the loop section (and walking), which might be more suitable for the smallest bikes.
The unit itself weighs 131g and is capable of pulling 120kg, which is higher than some towing systems, such as the Zefal Bike Taxi Tow Rope, which has a maximum of 95kg. Although the initial design was likely intended for towing children, it's a viable option for pulling adults, too, especially with the growth of e-bikes.
The Kommit has a straightforward attachment mechanism that requires no tools, consisting of a single webbing strap. This is inserted through the saddle rails, into the locking clasp, and pulled tight. A slightly longer strap would be more convenient, as I found it difficult to feed the strap back through to a point where I could apply enough force to secure it tightly and prevent it from moving or rattling. I got there, though, and once it was mounted it proved to be very sturdy and quiet.
The small pull tab is easy to find, hold, and secure, and both my children (aged five and seven) immediately grasped how to use it. The system does rely on having a suitable style of stem to locate the loop, but Kommit has an additional mount available that could be suitable for any bikes that need it.
The cord length of 2m provides enough space between the wheels to avoid any contact and allows some adjustment as speeds change. However, it also keeps both riders close enough to have a conversation while riding.
When setting off it is essential to start slowly until the cord is under tension to prevent it from jerking the rider being towed, as there is no elastic in the system. The cord is spring-loaded, quickly recoiling any cord when not fully extended. It works seamlessly, and has enabled me to go on rides with my kids that would otherwise have been impossible.
Value
At around £60 (€69.95), the Kommit Towing System is more expensive than some other options, such as the Zefal Bike Taxi Tow Rope I mentioned earlier, which is £49.99. The Zefal has a lower towing capacity of 95kg, though, and it also has a maximum limit of 116kg for the rider doing the towing, which is something other systems don't have. The design of the Zefal is similar to the Kommit, but despite the short strap on the Kommit I found it easier to install.
The Trax Pro is also cheaper than the Kommit at £51.99 and also has a 120kg towing limit, but it has a larger form, while Kids Ride Shotgun offers an alternative elasticated style rope for £33 that doesn't require securing to the bike, it can be looped around the saddle and stem instead.
Conclusion
Overall, the Kommit Bike Towing System is a reliable and safe way to tow a rider, and has an impressive maximum tow capacity. With its simple and secure attachment and detachment mechanism, it keeps things rolling smoothly. Although it may not be the most affordable option, once fitted it is effortless to use, making it possible to enjoy rides with people who may not be able to do so otherwise.
Verdict
Light and easy to use, with high capacity and multiple towing options
Make and model: Kommit Bike Towing System
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Kommit says: "Your outdoor pull system for everyone, everywhere – whether you're on tour with children or adults!' Who hasn't experienced this before? At some point your children or your partner will run out of energy on tour. But a technical defect can also end the trip early. This is exactly where the outdoor pull system from kommit ® comes into play – designed and developed in Bavaria.
"Let yourself be inspired by this high-quality, effective problem solver on the bike, on ski tours, while hiking, jogging and many other outdoor adventures. With its strong pulling force of 120 kg (also ideal for adults), the kommit ® outdoor pulling system offers you the opportunity to playfully extend the tour by several kilometers or to bring your companions home safely."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Kommit lists:
* Developed, designed and assembled in Bavaria/Germany
* Tool-free installation on the saddle or stem
* Easy to attach thanks to the long, angled webbing
* Small and compact, tidy under the saddle
* Durable nylon leash from parachute technology
* Length 2 meters
* Weight only 138 grams
* High-quality carabiner to be prepared for all towing situations
* NEW: Due to continuous quality improvements, we have had the pulling force tested again at a well-known German testing institute. The pulling force has been increased and is now 120 kg!
* Can be used as a towing aid in an emergency, for example in the event of a defect
* Also ideal for adults because of its high pulling power
* Is also often used by e-bikers
* Perfect for shuttling friends up the mountain
* Rope system that rolls up evenly and quickly
* Reflective logo for optimized visibility
* Rubberized towing loop to protect the rope
* The pull rope remains permanently under tension so that no collision with bicycle parts can occur
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The full system seems well made and strong, with a secure attachment system. The strap and clamp give a secure fit, although I found the strap a little short, and on saddle setups hard to pull through.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Once fitted it works very well, and it was easy for the rider being towed to attach the loop.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The strap and clamp are solid and secure. The pull cord may be thin, but there is no elastic movement within it, and the loop system has a rubberised coating to prevent wear over time.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Minimal size and weight. Even if you were carrying it, rather than having it set up on the bike, the weight/size makes that easy.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's more expensive than some, but it's the better of the ones I've used.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A longer strap would make attachment quicker, but once fitted the system worked for both children, and they also found it easy to attach. The length of the cord is good, and it's small enough that you can just leave it on the bike if you want to.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How quickly both children picked up the attachment system, and how durable it seems to be.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Attaching to some bikes, with a saddle that is very forward on the rails, left less room to reach and pull the slack out of the webbing and clasp.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are two other main rivals, and both are cheaper: the Zefal Bike Taxi at £49.99, and the Trax Pro at €45.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, and both children also enjoyed rides using it.
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, of the two systems I've used, this is the better option.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: it's small and light and can be attached easily on most bikes. I found it simple to use, and the riders I towed using it agreed. Plus, with a maximum pull limit of 120kg, it's not just suitable for towing children.
Age: 39 Height: 168 Weight: 61
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
