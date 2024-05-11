The Kommit Bike Towing System is a retractable cord-pull design with a high maximum pull force of 120kg, making it suitable for pulling both adults and younger riders. The system requires a suitable location to mount both areas, and the short strap can make installation a bit tricky, but once it's fitted, riders of all ages will find it easy to use.

The Kommit is designed to be installed under the saddle of the bike doing the towing, or on the stem of the bike being towed (by hand).

It comes with a retractable nylon leash that can extend up to two metres, and a rubberised section that can be looped onto the stem area. Kommit also shows the system mounted directly onto the stem of the bike being towed, with the person towing holding onto the loop section (and walking), which might be more suitable for the smallest bikes.

The unit itself weighs 131g and is capable of pulling 120kg, which is higher than some towing systems, such as the Zefal Bike Taxi Tow Rope, which has a maximum of 95kg. Although the initial design was likely intended for towing children, it's a viable option for pulling adults, too, especially with the growth of e-bikes.

The Kommit has a straightforward attachment mechanism that requires no tools, consisting of a single webbing strap. This is inserted through the saddle rails, into the locking clasp, and pulled tight. A slightly longer strap would be more convenient, as I found it difficult to feed the strap back through to a point where I could apply enough force to secure it tightly and prevent it from moving or rattling. I got there, though, and once it was mounted it proved to be very sturdy and quiet.

The small pull tab is easy to find, hold, and secure, and both my children (aged five and seven) immediately grasped how to use it. The system does rely on having a suitable style of stem to locate the loop, but Kommit has an additional mount available that could be suitable for any bikes that need it.

The cord length of 2m provides enough space between the wheels to avoid any contact and allows some adjustment as speeds change. However, it also keeps both riders close enough to have a conversation while riding.

When setting off it is essential to start slowly until the cord is under tension to prevent it from jerking the rider being towed, as there is no elastic in the system. The cord is spring-loaded, quickly recoiling any cord when not fully extended. It works seamlessly, and has enabled me to go on rides with my kids that would otherwise have been impossible.

Value

At around £60 (€69.95), the Kommit Towing System is more expensive than some other options, such as the Zefal Bike Taxi Tow Rope I mentioned earlier, which is £49.99. The Zefal has a lower towing capacity of 95kg, though, and it also has a maximum limit of 116kg for the rider doing the towing, which is something other systems don't have. The design of the Zefal is similar to the Kommit, but despite the short strap on the Kommit I found it easier to install.

The Trax Pro is also cheaper than the Kommit at £51.99 and also has a 120kg towing limit, but it has a larger form, while Kids Ride Shotgun offers an alternative elasticated style rope for £33 that doesn't require securing to the bike, it can be looped around the saddle and stem instead.

Conclusion

Overall, the Kommit Bike Towing System is a reliable and safe way to tow a rider, and has an impressive maximum tow capacity. With its simple and secure attachment and detachment mechanism, it keeps things rolling smoothly. Although it may not be the most affordable option, once fitted it is effortless to use, making it possible to enjoy rides with people who may not be able to do so otherwise.

Verdict

Light and easy to use, with high capacity and multiple towing options