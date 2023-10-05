The Zefal Bike Taxi Tow Rope is a retractable high-strength polyamide cable designed primarily for helping younger riders. I've found it a good addition that has allowed me to ride places with my children that would otherwise not be possible. It does have its limitations, however, and mounting it to the saddle can feel like a challenge.

Looking to get your young 'uns out on their own bike? Check out our guide to the best kids' bikes for what to buy.

The spring-loaded cable is housed inside a plastic box fastened to the saddle using a section of Velcro-style hook and loop to secure it. You use the tab to pull the tow rope out, and a reinforced loop at the end attaches to the stem of the bike being towed. Note: the bolt configuration on the stem must allow the rope loop to pass over at least one protruding bolt.

When no longer needed, the rope quickly rolls back into the case.

The primary market for this product is assisting young riders, but because of its towing weight limit of 85kg, some adults may find it useful as well. (Though other options have higher limits of 120kg and 130kg – as I'll get on to.)

Mounting issues

Mounting it for the first time wasn't easy. Using the packaging with instructions as a guide was a help, but because of the arrangement of the strap and how it is secured around the saddle rails, it's not straightforward.

Also, I chose to remove the Taxi Tow Rope when it wasn't being used, and future installations without the instruction card were still challenging.

The strap includes a backup metal clasp, which helps ensure it is locked in place safely, but the hook and loop strap (Zefal doesn't list it as Velcro) is very basic and low quality, and has already started to lose grip – something that's only likely to get worse if you intend to remove the strap when not in use, so you're continually taking it on and off. Also, given that the strap has a clasp fitted, it won't be simple to find a replacement should you need to.

Another thing to consider is if you have your saddle positioned at the very rear of the rails, as this could pose an issue for the Zefal casing, which needs a section of the rails to attach to.

Being saddle mounted does have the advantage that the Zefal will work with a dropper seatpost; I found this quite helpful, being able to lower the rope to make it easier for the rider being towed to grab, and also giving me more balance while stopped. One competitor to the Zefal Tow Rope attaches with zip-ties to the seatpost; while that might have some benefits, it can also reduce the number of bikes it will fit.

Both my children grasped how to use the Tow Rope quickly. The small pull section with the Zefal logo is easy to use, and both children were able to pull the cord, secure it in place over the stem bolts, and remove it, which is done when stationary. To make the connection secure it does need to be used with a stem that has protruding bolt sections to the rear, but this covers the majority on the market.

Setting off needs to be done with some care, to avoid jerking the following rider, but once we'd got moving I found it quite easy to keep things smooth. The rope is two metres long which gives enough space between the bikes to allow for some adjustment, where there are changes in the gradient or terrain.

The area where I live is very hilly, and options for flatter riding off the major roads are limited, but using the Taxi Tow Rope has made it possible to head further afield, onto quieter and hillier roads. We've had many memorable rides and adventures that would otherwise not be possible. With such simple attachment and removal, it takes just the briefest of pauses to use, not adding significant time to the ride.

I fitted the rope to an unassisted mountain bike, although there are no restrictions on using it with an e-bike. For me, adding around 30-40kg behind made a noticeable difference to speed, especially on the steeper sections.

There are two weight limits in place, one for the rider towing and one for the rider being towed. Zefal gives a limit of 116kg for the rider towing, and 95kg for the combined weight of the rider/bike being towed (presumably the first figure is for bike and rider too).

These figures are lower than the limits for two competitors: the Trax Pro, which has a 130kg towing limit, and the Kommit Zugsystem, which has 120kg. Neither of these state a maximum weight for the rider at the front towing.

Price-wise, the Zefal sits between the Trax Pro at £45.99, and the Kommit Zugsystem at £64.99. Neither of those rely on any Velcro-style strap, though, which adds appeal in my eyes.

Conclusions

If you are likely to leave the Taxi Tow Rope mounted, the frustrations with attaching it and the low-quality strap will be less of an issue, but if you want to remove and refit it frequently, it can be a little annoying.

That aside, the Tow Rope has provided some genuinely memorable rides, allowing us to go to quieter places, using hillier tracks and trails than I would ever think possible before. We have been through many forests looking for the Gruffalo, to the top of my favourite mountain with a 270-metre climb overlooking a valley below, and visiting family, something that would otherwise not have been possible by bike. Once on, using it was very easy, and its maximum weight limits could make it suited to more than just pulling younger riders.

Verdict

Great addition to family rides, and possible other pairings, let down slightly by the frustrating fitting and low-quality strap

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website