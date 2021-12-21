Kask Wasabi helmet

The Kask Wasabi is a quirky model reckoned to be the helmet for all seasons and to some extent all riders – road and gravel being two key audiences. For the most part it succeeds and performs to an extremely high standard. However, there are some minor niggles, and even taking the old 'got a ten-pound head, get a ten-pound helmet' adage, £270 is a lot of money.

Unlike a traditional helmet, the Wasabi employs panels that can be opened or closed depending on how much airflow you want. This is controlled by a gentle touch of the front panel.

Standard of finish is excellent, and the specification is reassuringly high. The outer polycarbonate shell is comprehensive and encompasses the rim, which is good news for a model aimed at road and gravel.

While I'd hope never to test a helmet's true protective qualities (though it did take a direct hit from a stone while I was exploring an unmade back road), it's interesting to note that Kask is not a proponent of MIPS or similar 'roll cage' type technology. Compliance with the highest standards – CE EN 1078, CPSC1203 and AS/NZS2063 – should satisfy most, mind.

Open and shut case

While the lid looks a little 'Tron-like', it's configured for optimal aerodynamic efficiency. According to Kask, wind tunnel testing confirmed that 'less than one watt was lost between an open and closed vent when riding at a speed of 50 km/h'.

Ventilation works to the usual inlet and exhaust principle common to helmets in the last decade or so: cooling air comes through the front, unwanted heat is expelled at the rear.

The lack of exposed ventilation precludes attaching accessories such as lights or action cameras, though a lack of sunglasses parking port may be a bigger deal-breaker for some.

The helmet also contains a merino inner panel, designed for comfort and odour regulation, which is a nice touch, as is the faux leather chin strap.

And if matt black isn't your thing, there are several other colours to choose from: white, grey, burgundy, jade and navy blue.

Sizing/fit

The helmet employs an internal 'floating cradle' system called 'Octo Fit', designed to assume the wearer's head shape, with fit fine-tuned via the familiar thumbwheel dial. Gel pads provide optimal support and are reckoned to be adjustable to any head shape.

Size-wise, the medium felt custom-made for me, with room for a winter cap or thin-pile thermal skull cap.

In use

Despite its quirky profile, I quickly warmed to the Wasabi. The vented panel is incredibly intuitive to use – even at speed. Long descent, icy wind... just reach up and slide it forward. Getting too toasty in the strong winter sun? Tap and slide back for instant cooling relief.

The exhaust vents seem to do their thing very effectively, too. Even with a cap on and several hours spent at 85rpm on a fixed, or when temperatures wandered into the low teens for a brief period, I've only noticed the helmet's most positive qualities. I could feel some moist air for a few seconds but was conscious of its steady expulsion.

Comparing it with my defaults, an Abus Aventor and my long-serving do-all Bell Sweep, there's not much separating them, weight-wise, and all three largely go unnoticed, but the ability to simply dial down the ventilation at a finger swipe gives the Kask a definite, tangible edge.

Being able to close the vents is also a boon should the heavens unexpectedly open. During more intense showers, some water will steadily creep inside, but at a much slower rate than a traditionally ventilated design. My Lusso Pain Cave cap was only slightly moist after two hours in persistent, showery rain.

As it's designed for cyclo-cross and gravel as well as road riding, the Kask has accompanied me on a fair few miles of green lanes and unmade roads. For the most part, and aside from the fact that I can't mount a helmet light, it's been very practical, with the rounded styling working perfectly well with more trail-inspired machines and clothing.

The smooth, leatherette chin strap and merino liners are also definite improvements on the more basic webbed and synthetic pads in terms of comfort.

Care/durability

Thus far, it's relatively straightforward to live with. Matt finishes tend to show the dirt and require specialist matt 'polishes' to keep their looks. This one's no exception but again, it's a quick and painless process.

I was surprised to discover a dent in the front after it had taken a hit from a stone, but I wasn't overly worried at the time, and it doesn't seem structural. Otherwise, no obvious weak spots.

Several weeks and 600 miles down the line, I've only needed to strip the merino liner to assess its response to being washed. It's come up well in 30-degree machine washes, though I've found it easiest to refit when slightly damp.

Value

It's not quite the most expensive helmet we've tested on road.cc – that award goes to the Hexr, which was £349 in 2019, though it's been reduced to 'just' £299, though you do get a custom printed lid for that – but at £269 it's in second place. Yes, it's very good quality, and the ability to open and close the vents is very useful – almost like having two helmets in one – but still...

For £10 less you can get the Sweet Protection Falconer II Aero MIPS Helmet – though it's a bit heavier too. It has magnetic 'aero covers' to reduce wind resistance, and digitally optimised ventilation for improved airflow. (Steve tested an earlier version in 2019 and was impressed.)

If your riding has more of a road bias, the Lazer Bullet 2.0 has interchangeable panels you can adjust for airflow and is £219.99, or Limar's Airspeed Road Helmet is even less at £179.99, if the fit and protection levels suit.

Summary

Overall, I've been impressed with the Kask Wasabi's blend of comfort and performance, and its easy-to-operate venting panels are really useful. It could even be argued you are getting two helmets in one – which might help justify the price.

Verdict

High-performance lid – with a price tag to match

