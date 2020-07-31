Juice Lubes' Dirty Little Scrubber is a seriously effective chain cleaning device that works within minutes, leaving your chain sparkling and clean. It's easy to use, cleans efficiently, and comes in at a competitive price.

Like most of these devices, the Dirty Little Scrubber works by having bristles that coat both the rollers and plates of the chain in degreaser, making for a far more efficient cleaning process than just a sponge and a rag.

> Find your nearest dealer here

I used the device in conjunction with Juice Lubes Dirt Juice Boss Chain Cleaner (it requires 20ml of degreaser) and it worked very effectively, agitating dirt and grime from the chain within a matter of minutes.

All the chain then needed was a wash off with a sponge and hot water and it was as shiny as the day I bought it.

I found 25 revolutions sufficient for most cleaning jobs, twice that for chains that hadn't been looked after in a while.

What I particularly like about the Juice Lubes over others I've used is that once it's attached to the chain, you don't have to hold it in place. It hangs from the chain and once attached doesn't move thanks to the metal attachment hook that loops round the rear mech hanger. You then backpedal or rotate the pedals by hand to distribute the degreaser across the chain. With some, such as the LifeLine X-Tools Pro Chain Cleaner, you have to hold the device to stop it from moving.

After using the Dirty Little Scrubber on over 30 chains, there appears to be no wear on the three nylon bristles, which suggests good longevity. With most cheap devices I've used these become warped very easily.

I am really impressed with this little device – it's a perfect solution for dirty chains. At £13 it even comes in cheaper than the LifeLine one reviewed on our sister site off.road.cc. For your money you get the same effectiveness with no-handed functionality. What's not to like?

Verdict

Excellent 'hands-free' chain cleaning device with a low price tag

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website