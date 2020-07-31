Like most of these devices, the Dirty Little Scrubber works by having bristles that coat both the rollers and plates of the chain in degreaser, making for a far more efficient cleaning process than just a sponge and a rag.
I used the device in conjunction with Juice Lubes Dirt Juice Boss Chain Cleaner (it requires 20ml of degreaser) and it worked very effectively, agitating dirt and grime from the chain within a matter of minutes.
All the chain then needed was a wash off with a sponge and hot water and it was as shiny as the day I bought it.
I found 25 revolutions sufficient for most cleaning jobs, twice that for chains that hadn't been looked after in a while.
What I particularly like about the Juice Lubes over others I've used is that once it's attached to the chain, you don't have to hold it in place. It hangs from the chain and once attached doesn't move thanks to the metal attachment hook that loops round the rear mech hanger. You then backpedal or rotate the pedals by hand to distribute the degreaser across the chain. With some, such as the LifeLine X-Tools Pro Chain Cleaner, you have to hold the device to stop it from moving.
After using the Dirty Little Scrubber on over 30 chains, there appears to be no wear on the three nylon bristles, which suggests good longevity. With most cheap devices I've used these become warped very easily.
I am really impressed with this little device – it's a perfect solution for dirty chains. At £13 it even comes in cheaper than the LifeLine one reviewed on our sister site off.road.cc. For your money you get the same effectiveness with no-handed functionality. What's not to like?
Make and model: Juice Lubes Dirty Little Scrubber Chain Cleaner
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Juice Lubes says: 'The Dirty Little Scrubber goes heavy on clean chains and crisp shifts and light on mess, spills and faff. Slap it on your chain whenever you wash your whip and watch your drivetrain transform from ghastly to glorious in a few spins of the cranks.
'The Scrubber will keep your shifts slick and will help guarantee your bits last longer, meaning more cash for after-work beers and less 'is she dead?' calls to your local bike shop.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Juice Lubes lists:
Fast, clean, and easy to use.
Tough Nylon brushes.
No-hands use when setup with a straight chain line.
Minimises cleaning product use – only 20ml of Dirt Juice Boss chain cleaner per fill!
Removes grease, grime and oil in seconds.
Easy to dismantle and clean after use.
Makes drivetrain last longer.
Minimises mess.
Reduces cleaning time.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Made out of tough, translucent plastic.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Worked every time, even on the grimiest of chains.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
After use on more than 30 chains, it's in the same condition as when it first arrived, the bristles seem very long-lasting.
Rate the product for value:
9/10
Offers excellent value for money compared to the competition.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performs like every other chain cleaners, effectively scrubbing all parts of the chain to remove grit and oils. It also functions 'no-handed' as well as only requiring 20ml of degreaser, making it very cost efficient.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The no-handed aspect is a nice little touch. Handy, as it were!
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Cheaper than the LifeLine X-Tools Pro Chain Cleaner (£20) as well as others on the market such as Park Tool's Cyclone Chain Scrubber CM-5.3 at £29.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Dirty Little Scrubber is excellent: it's long lasting, works in minutes (without having to be held in place) and it's great value.
Age: 20 Height: 6 ft 2 in Weight: 75kg
I usually ride: Giant TCR My best bike is: Giant Trinty
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track
