The Juice Lubes Carbon Juice Friction Paste grips well, which is good – you don't want to be overtightening carbon tubes and crushing them in your efforts to stop them slipping.

Carbon fibre friction paste is a must-have if you have two carbon components in contact, such as a seatpost in a frame, or carbon bars in a carbon stem. The aim of friction paste is to stop them slipping once you've dialled in the correct torque.

It's also great for stopping carbon parts seizing in aluminium ones. Getting them apart once this happens is an absolute nightmare.

This paste is up there with the most abrasive I have used, and is very good at preventing annoying slippage. It made short work of securing a carbon aero seatpost I've had problems with in the past. It's thin and easy to apply, and you can just get a small blob and rub it into the desired component by hand without wasting any meaningful amount.

It's also easy to clean off your hands.

Value

This 50ml tub is £8.99, and a little hard to compare when most other pastes are sold in grams rather than millilitres – and often in tubes instead of pots.

It's quite common to find 75g tubes, and they're often more expensive – Muc-Off Carbon Gripper is £16, for instance, though Peaty's Max Grip Carbon Assembly Paste is cheaper at £9.99 and works just the same. At 65g including the pot, this Juice Lubes paste is clearly more expensive than the Peaty's Max Grip and probably the equivalent of the Muc-Off.

You can buy smaller amounts, such as the 10g Halfords Carbon Gripper Paste, though even at just £3 it works out cheaper to buy a bigger size if you're going to be using it frequently.

Overall

This carbon paste does its job excellently and is easy to apply – it's particularly abrasive too, so if you've been having problems even with other pastes it's worth a try. Otherwise you can get much the same thing for less, however.

Verdict

Grippy carbon paste that works very well – though not the cheapest option

