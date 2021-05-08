Joe's No Flats Tubeless Ready Kit - Eco Sealant

The Joe's No Flats Tubeless Ready Eco Sealant Kit contains all the bits and bobs you need get your tubeless-ready hoops up and rolling. It may not be as flashy as some, but this simple yet well-equipped selection is decent value and has been trouble-free on my gravel wheelset for over 1000km.
Whether you're a fan of tubeless technology or not, it shows no signs of going anywhere soon – more and more wheelsets are tubeless ready. Most arrive not actually that ready, though, leaving a little work to do before you can take advantage. As a minimum you'll need sealant, some appropriate rim tape and a pair of tubeless valves.
The Joe's kit includes all these things, plus a valve key for removing the core (makes application and top up easier), a spare core and a Presta-to-Schrader adaptor (useful for some pumps).
The tape here is 25mm, though Joe's also do this kit with 21mm. As a rule of thumb, I go 3-5mm wider than the inner width of the rim, so this was ideal for my 21mm internal width gravel wheelset. It's very similar to Stans No Tubes tape, and not just because it's yellow – even pulled tight, the tape did not want to adhere.
Clean rim
Happily, after cleaning the rims more thoroughly with isopropyl and a green scourer, it stuck without issue.
The kit is suitable for most 29in, 27.5in and 26in wheels, and I finished wrapping of my 700c rims with plenty of tape to spare.
The valves here are only 32mm long, but 48mm is an option too. They may not look as flashy as Muc-Off's Ultimate Tubeless Kit but they seal well and get the job done.
Glass holes
The Joe's kit is also available with two types of sealant: either Super Sealant or this Eco Sealant. It's Latex-free, ammonium free and protein free whilst still claiming to fix holes up to 6mm – which it does. I've been pleased with its performance, as it's successfully sealed multiple thorn and glass holes.
It is quite thick, which usually means it's suitable for lower pressures, and when it says to 'shake well' it really does mean it. It takes about a minute of vigorous shaking to get the gloopiness off the bottom of the bottle and mixed in.
The spout can fit into a valve, although when it's this thick I find it easier to dump it straight into the tyre.
Although my tyres inflated fine with a standard track pump, the Presta to Schrader adaptor means you could use pumps or compressors designed for car tyres if necessary.
> Tubeless tyres: 14 hidden pitfalls you should try to avoid
Once set up my test wheels held air well over time – the tape is obviously effective. Over nearly two months of use and over 1000km of mainly off-road and cycle path riding, and multiple punctures, the kit has worked perfectly.
Sticky balls
A rock strike that ruined the sidewall (no chance of anything fixing that one) offered a good chance to inspect everything, and I found the tape still firmly stuck and the sealant still a fluid, rather than a ball of stickiness.
At £32.99 the Joe's kit is priced very competitively. Cheaper options such as the Orro Road Tubeless Kit (£26.99) contain significantly less sealant (120ml against Joe's 250ml), while it beats the likes of the Muc-Off Ultimate Tubeless Kit (£40) – although that does have those fancier valves.
Overall, the Joe's kit is a simple and cost-effective way of setting up tubeless, though the width of rim tape – and the thickness of sealant – means it's best used with wider wheelsets and gravel/XC applications.
Verdict
Cost-effective and simple way of getting tubeless-ready wheels rolling, but best for lower pressure tyres
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Joe's No Flats Tubeless Ready Kit - Eco Sealant
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Joes No Flats says: "One of the quickest and easiest to use on the market, the sealant that comes with this kit contains micro-sealing particles to quickly find and seal any irregularities in the rim or tyre."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Contains:
250ml Joe's eco sealant, with micro-sealing particles
2x tubeless Presta valves with removable cores
1x roll of nylon rim tape for 2 wheels.
1x valve key for easy removal of the core
1x spare Presta valve core
1x Presta to Schrader adapter
Sealant is: Latex free, ammonia free, protein free
32mm valves
25mm wide tape
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The tape stays stuck down securely and the sealant hasn't balled up after two months – already better than some, and bodes well.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Lasts well, and includes spare core and Presta to Schrader adaptor.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
For gravel riding and at pressures up to 60psi with slicks it performs well, consistently sealing holes and holding air over time.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Seals holes hassle free.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Rather unsticky tape needs careful rim preparation.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than most comparable tubeless kits, and offers a generous quantity of sealant and tape.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The sealant works well without hassle, there's a good selection of bits in the kit and generous amount of rim tape and sealant. If the tape were stickier and the sealant was easier to get in via the valves it might score higher, but really both issues are easy to overcome, and it's very good value.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
Wouldn't it make more sense to just send out a repair crew each time there's a report, instead of an "inspector"? What a waste of money and...
I'm concerned that there's zero mention of a penalty for the driver in this case. Did they not even get a fine or points on their license?
Crikey, seven is a lot compared to my five!
Quite correct. Registered traders recover VAT on their inputs and pay over VAT on their outputs or sales. VAT is an efficient, progressive tax.
I bought on this recommendation. But for me it's pants. **using and navigating the lamp functions, once you’ve found the largely invisible buttons,...
With the disposal of the Traffic Division by most Chief Constables, the Police Service has almost no Class 1 professional drivers, just employees...
How did you work out it is half life? They claim 30% increase in life.
I'm all in favour of the principle that being an Old B****r is no defence against malicious actions!
When I talked to an officer at TVP about a case I submitted, his description of dangerous driving seemed to be the sort of thing that you'd see a...
Like others, I wish sentences in the UK were more like this....