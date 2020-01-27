Muc-Off Ultimate Tubeless Kit

With more and more riders going tube-free as the technology becomes more affordable, Muc-Off's Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit makes a handy collection of quality bits of kit, with everything you need to make the transition.

The Ultimate Tubeless kit is available in a range of options to suit different disciplines and their corresponding wheel sizes plus rim depths. I've been testing the Road/Gravel set for deep-section rims, which includes a 21mm x 10m roll of Muc-Off's own tubeless rim tape, two 60mm valves and two 140ml pouches of its No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant.

Compared to a lot of tapes, the Muc-Off version feels quite thin and I thought I was going to need a couple of layers to be on the safe side, but after trying it with just the one, everything has been fine when running tyres at 100psi.

It has just a small amount of stretch which means it fits snugly against the shape of any wheel, with enough tack that it sticks well first time and doesn't move. The fact that it's clear makes finding the valve hole easy too.

Many new wheels already come with a pair of tubeless valves but the ones you get here, Muc-Off's Tubeless Presta Valves, are a thing of beauty – I was certainly impressed when I tested them last year.

In fact, I'm currently running them on about three sets of wheels and they haven't missed a beat. CNC-machined from aluminium, they are very well made, and I've had no issues with them gunking up when I haven't opened the core in a while.

In the kit you also get a selection of rubber grommits to make sure the valves sit leak-free in the hole, regardless of rim bed shape.

I've also tested the No Puncture Hassle sealant previously too, and it is right up there with the best on the market. I found that it lasted for about five months before it had dried out and needed to be replaced.

It'll repair the majority of small holes up to around 4-5mm and will cope with a decent amount of pressure, depending on the size of the hole. On larger cuts, 60-70psi was about the maximum before it would occasionally blow the set sealant out and have to reseal itself, but that's enough to get you home and patch up the tyre if needs be.

Many other sealants are like this, and it's why I think tubeless is a better solution for mountain biking or gravel riding, where tyre pressures are lower than on the road.

My only real criticism was that the sealant pouches were quite expensive to buy compared with the larger workshop bottles. They make sense for an initial try out, though, and if tubeless is your thing then you can buy accordingly.

As a kit, the price is pretty good, to be fair. Individually, the valves would cost you £22.50 and the sealant £9.99 per pouch, so you are basically getting the rim tape for free.

Stan's NoTubes Road Kit will set you back £32 and is regarded as some of the best sealant going. You are only getting 120ml of sealant, though, compared to the Muc-Off's 280ml.

For a road tyre, Muc-Off recommends 30-45ml and for a cyclo-cross/gravel option around 60ml, so you are going to be able to sort a bike from just one pouch and have one left over.

Orro's tubeless kit costs a very impressive £26.99, but it's the same deal here, with just two 60ml bottles of sealant – and the valves from Muc-Off are in a different league.

Overall, the Muc-Off kit mixes quality components with a decent price for dipping your toes in the world of tubeless.

Verdict

Decent collection of quality products that make going tubeless an easy and relatively cheap option

