Indik8a cycling indicators

We have seen many indicators for cyclists in the past but these from Indik8a are one of the best solutions I've used. They're simple to use, noticeable and have neat little touches like vibrating to let you know they are flashing. That still leaves that simple question, do you really need them?
Let's kick off with that first question: do we need them?
Personally, I definitely think there is a place in the market for indicators. Not necessarily for those of us who have been riding for years and are confident on the roads and explaining our intentions to those around us, but for those who are new to the roads or having to ride in the dark, they could really help.
Before I started working from home for road.cc, I used to commute to an office job every day, which in the winter meant riding the majority of the 17 miles each way in the dark. The roads I used were main 'A' routes with lots of traffic, and getting to the right hand lanes of large roundabouts or traffic light controlled junctions could prove tricky – and that was for me, a seasoned commuter who is isn't scared of using my road position and a little bit of aggression when needed.
Reflective gloves help to show where you intend to go, but these Indik8as definitely add to the noticeability. I know, because back in the days when everyone was going to work and traffic levels were high, I replicated that old commute many times.
First, they are bright – 275 lumens on each hand – plus the arrow-shaped layout of the LEDs is actually quite clear.
While many drivers (myself included) probably can't remember all of the ins and outs of the Highway Code, the action of a cyclist putting out their arm to signal is pretty ingrained in our brains. The Indik8as just enforce that indication, especially in conditions where it is not necessarily easy to see that signal.
In daylight, maybe not so much.
Fitment of the Indik8as is easy and unobtrusive even with winter gloves on. Wrap the strap around your wrist, position the actual Indik8a over the back of your hand and then wrap the finger strap around your index finger.
You soon get used to finding the correct position, where everything sits right so that you can bend your fingers around the bar without the whole thing feeling tight or restrictive.
When you need to indicate, you use your thumb to push the power button, and when the LEDs are flashing the Indik8a also vibrates, so you know that it's working.
Battery life is pretty impressive with claims of 330 indications per side, so every two weeks if you're indicating 47 times a day. I wasn't, and after 10 hours of riding I certainly haven't needed to charge them yet.
One issue with the Indik8as is that the USB charging ports are completely exposed so it's going to be a no-no when riding in the rain unless you cover the opening up with some electrical tape. A rubber cover would be a simple solution.
They cost £35 for the pair and they come in a small pouch with a double-ended USB so you can charge them together.
That price stands up well against the like of the Useeme Indicator Wristbands at £59.99, with the Indik8as being much brighter and more visible on the back of your hands rather than the wrist.
You are also getting a much more noticeable solution than that found with the ICGloves at £29.99, although admittedly you'd have to add in the price of gloves if you want your hands covered.
Overall, while many of us probably won't see the need for indicators, for those who do these are pretty much the best solution I've seen. They just need to sort that water resistance.
Verdict
Well-thought-out solution but those USB ports need to be covered for wet rides
Make and model: Indik8a cycling indicators
Tell us what the light set is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Indik8a says, "Inik8a! The smarter way to be seen. Designed by cyclists for cyclists."
They work well and are one of the better designs on the market.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light set?
Indik8a lists:
Ultra Bright LEDs - Super-bright LEDs (275 Lumens) for visibility both day and night.
Two Way Charging Cable - Charge anywhere. on the go double USB charger charges both Indik8as at the same time.
Real Time Notification - Vibrates while indicating, so you know it's on without looking.
Super Long-Lasting Battery - 330 indications per side (2 weeks between charges, if indicating a combined left and right 47 times per day).
Rate the front light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the rear light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the light set for design and ease of use. How simple were the lights to use?
9/10
Rate the front light for the design and usability of the clamping system
8/10
Rate the rear light for the design and usability of the clamping system
8/10
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
4/10
I wore these in heavy rain and had intermittent problems if water managed to get in. Over time this is going to cause corrosion around the charge ports.
Rate the front light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
Rate the rear light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
Rate the front light for performance:
8/10
Rate the rear light for performance:
8/10
Rate the front light for durability:
5/10
Rate the rear light for durability:
5/10
Water getting in, and potential corrosion around the charge ports, is a cause for concern.
Rate the front light for weight:
7/10
Rate the rear light for weight:
7/10
Rate the light set for value:
6/10
Tell us how the lights performed overall when used for their designed purpose
As indicators go, I reckon they are a good design.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the lights
Simple to use and effective.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the lights
No protective covers over the USB charging ports.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are a lot cheaper than the Useeme wrist indicators and come in around the same price as the ICGlove. The Indik8a is brighter – though you don't get gloves...
Did you enjoy using the lights? Yes
Would you consider buying the lights? If I was commuting year-round then yes.
Would you recommend the lights to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Some might see the Indik8as as being a solution looking for a problem, but for those who want indicators they are a well-designed product. Their only real downside is that the charge ports don't have any protection from the elements.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
