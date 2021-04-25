Axa's Roll Lock is a lightweight and easy-to-use deterrent lock ideal for rural café stops, urban errands and mass events. It slots into any bike baggage or jersey pocket with ease and will make your bike less appealing to an opportunist thief over one that isn't locked.

With everything opening up again, group gatherings are becoming a more regular occurrence. While deterrent locks are never going to stop a thief intent on getting your bike, something like this Roll Lock may put off the opportunist, particularly if another bike near yours isn't secured.

I'm a fan of these kind of locks for touring – when I want to pop into a shop for food and still have sight of the bike but might not be able to react to an opportunistic thief. They definitely have their uses and get my vote over something that requires a key or widget, such as Hiplok's Security Ties.

> Bike locks: how to choose and use the best lock to protect your bike

The Axa Roll Lock is a three-digit combination setup that weighs in at 50g (by our scales). Its size is a big selling point – it takes up very little space in a saddle bag, dropping into a rucksack pouch, jacket or jersey pocket without any problems.

The code is easy to set up, and once selected, the lock is smooth running – it pulls out and retracts without jumps, and there's no resistance on the digit dials, which line up with a subtle click.

The 75cm cable is enough to lock a rear wheel and frame to a post, if you line things up right. Alternatively, I've had it round two bike frames. A bit more length would be handy, but it isn't a disaster, and if you start adding length, you add weight and bulk.

Value

As a no-frills, deterrent lock, it's decent value for money. Some manufacturers try adding features, but this ultimately increases bulk and weight. Hiplok's FLX Lock features a clip and light, adding 50g on top of AXA's, as well as £20. Its Z-Lok Combo is £19.99, not as long and not as easy to pocket.

Overall, I'd say this is an ideal deterrent lock for anyone wanting to put off opportunist thieves, be it at a café, sportive registration or a 'corner shop trip'. For a tenner, it could well save thousands if it makes your bike less appealing than one that isn't secured.

Verdict

Affordable, no-frills deterrent lock, certainly worth a tenner to put off an opportunistic thief

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website