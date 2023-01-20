Support road.cc

review
Socks
GripGrab Waterproof Merino Thermal Socks2022 GripGrab Waterproof Merino Thermal Socks 1.jpg

GripGrab Waterproof Merino Thermal Socks

8
by Stu Kerton
Fri, Jan 20, 2023 15:45
0
£47.95

VERDICT:

8
10
Not cheap, but great waterproofing and impressive comfort
No water gets in at all
Comfortable
Keep your feet warm
Thicker than standard socks so you'll need a bit of spare room in your shoes
Weight: 
101g
Contact: 
www.gripgrab.com
These GripGrab Merino-Lined Waterproof Winter Socks have no problem keeping the elements out. They are amazingly waterproof, and not overly bulky with it, plus they do an impressive job of keeping your feet warm too.

If you are not a fan of wet feet, then you need a pair of these GripGrab socks as literally nothing is getting through their layers.

They're made from a polyamide/elastane outer and a merino wool (45%), acrylic and elastane inner sandwiching a polyurethane membrane, and are very comfortable to wear.

With some waterproof socks I've worn, the materials slide against the membrane, which can feel odd, but you don't get any of that here. The GripGrabs feel just like a traditional pair of socks.

They aren't bulky, but their construction does make them a little thicker than standard socks so you'll need a bit of spare room in your shoes. This isn't something you normally allow for in road shoes, but if you own a specific pair of winter shoes or boots with a bit more room in them then these socks will fit fine.

The merino wool content on the inside helps the socks feel soft against the skin and warm too. Merino is famed for its insulation qualities and that is noticeable here. Get your feet soaked in cold water and you will barely feel the temperature change.

> How to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter

Breathability is okay; it's not a major issue for their intended winter use, but on warmer days your feet will sweat, and things can get a bit clammy – the downside of waterproofing.

The only downside to the GripGrabs being so waterproof is that if any water gets in over the top of the cuff, it's staying in there. If you ride using mudguards, or use waterproof trousers over the top covering the cuffs, this won't really be an issue, but it's worth bearing in mind.

2022 GripGrab Waterproof Merino Thermal Socks 3.jpg

I found them great for gravel rides where it wasn't necessarily raining but there was a lot of flooding, and I could walk or ride through most sections without getting my feet wet.

The overall quality is great. A reinforced heel and toe protect against wear, and there are no stray threads hanging off anywhere. There are seams, but none are positioned in a way that irritates.

They are a fair chunk pricier than some, though, such as Giro's Xnetic H20 socks at £39.99 and Showers Pass's Crosspoint Waterproof Wool socks, which are £37.

Price aside, though, I really can't fault them; in terms of performance, comfort and quality they're great.

Verdict

Not cheap, but great waterproofing and impressive comfort

road.cc test report

Make and model: GripGrab Waterproof Merino Thermal Socks

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

GripGrab says, "The Merino-Lined Waterproof Winter socks are fully waterproof, insulating and comfortable cycling socks designed for the cold and very wet days.

Merino wool offers comfort, high breathability as well as excellent insulating properties, making these socks ideal in the wettest of conditions. Both heel and toe are Nylon-reinforced for added durability.

Notice: The socks are completely waterproof, but will get soaked if submerged in water to above the top cuff."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

GripGrab lists:

* Heavy rain protection

* Nylon reinforced heel and toe

* Insulating

* Breathable

* Merino wool

* Storm-proof

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Simple instructions to follow, and they remained the same size and shape.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They keep the water out and are comfortable to wear.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great waterproofing.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Bulkier than traditional socks.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

A good tenner more expensive than those mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, the quality is excellent, as is the comfort and the waterproofing. They are pricier than some of the competition, but I'd still pay full whack for them considering their performance.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 