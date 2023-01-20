GripGrab Waterproof Merino Thermal Socks

These GripGrab Merino-Lined Waterproof Winter Socks have no problem keeping the elements out. They are amazingly waterproof, and not overly bulky with it, plus they do an impressive job of keeping your feet warm too.

If you are not a fan of wet feet, then you need a pair of these GripGrab socks as literally nothing is getting through their layers.

They're made from a polyamide/elastane outer and a merino wool (45%), acrylic and elastane inner sandwiching a polyurethane membrane, and are very comfortable to wear.

With some waterproof socks I've worn, the materials slide against the membrane, which can feel odd, but you don't get any of that here. The GripGrabs feel just like a traditional pair of socks.

They aren't bulky, but their construction does make them a little thicker than standard socks so you'll need a bit of spare room in your shoes. This isn't something you normally allow for in road shoes, but if you own a specific pair of winter shoes or boots with a bit more room in them then these socks will fit fine.

The merino wool content on the inside helps the socks feel soft against the skin and warm too. Merino is famed for its insulation qualities and that is noticeable here. Get your feet soaked in cold water and you will barely feel the temperature change.

> How to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter

Breathability is okay; it's not a major issue for their intended winter use, but on warmer days your feet will sweat, and things can get a bit clammy – the downside of waterproofing.

The only downside to the GripGrabs being so waterproof is that if any water gets in over the top of the cuff, it's staying in there. If you ride using mudguards, or use waterproof trousers over the top covering the cuffs, this won't really be an issue, but it's worth bearing in mind.

I found them great for gravel rides where it wasn't necessarily raining but there was a lot of flooding, and I could walk or ride through most sections without getting my feet wet.

The overall quality is great. A reinforced heel and toe protect against wear, and there are no stray threads hanging off anywhere. There are seams, but none are positioned in a way that irritates.

They are a fair chunk pricier than some, though, such as Giro's Xnetic H20 socks at £39.99 and Showers Pass's Crosspoint Waterproof Wool socks, which are £37.

Price aside, though, I really can't fault them; in terms of performance, comfort and quality they're great.

Verdict

Not cheap, but great waterproofing and impressive comfort

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website