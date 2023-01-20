GripGrab Waterproof Merino Thermal Socks

These GripGrab Merino-Lined Waterproof Winter Socks have no problem keeping the elements out. They are amazingly waterproof, and not overly bulky with it, plus they do an impressive job of keeping your feet warm too.
If you are not a fan of wet feet, then you need a pair of these GripGrab socks as literally nothing is getting through their layers.
They're made from a polyamide/elastane outer and a merino wool (45%), acrylic and elastane inner sandwiching a polyurethane membrane, and are very comfortable to wear.
With some waterproof socks I've worn, the materials slide against the membrane, which can feel odd, but you don't get any of that here. The GripGrabs feel just like a traditional pair of socks.
They aren't bulky, but their construction does make them a little thicker than standard socks so you'll need a bit of spare room in your shoes. This isn't something you normally allow for in road shoes, but if you own a specific pair of winter shoes or boots with a bit more room in them then these socks will fit fine.
The merino wool content on the inside helps the socks feel soft against the skin and warm too. Merino is famed for its insulation qualities and that is noticeable here. Get your feet soaked in cold water and you will barely feel the temperature change.
> How to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter
Breathability is okay; it's not a major issue for their intended winter use, but on warmer days your feet will sweat, and things can get a bit clammy – the downside of waterproofing.
The only downside to the GripGrabs being so waterproof is that if any water gets in over the top of the cuff, it's staying in there. If you ride using mudguards, or use waterproof trousers over the top covering the cuffs, this won't really be an issue, but it's worth bearing in mind.
I found them great for gravel rides where it wasn't necessarily raining but there was a lot of flooding, and I could walk or ride through most sections without getting my feet wet.
The overall quality is great. A reinforced heel and toe protect against wear, and there are no stray threads hanging off anywhere. There are seams, but none are positioned in a way that irritates.
They are a fair chunk pricier than some, though, such as Giro's Xnetic H20 socks at £39.99 and Showers Pass's Crosspoint Waterproof Wool socks, which are £37.
Price aside, though, I really can't fault them; in terms of performance, comfort and quality they're great.
Verdict
Not cheap, but great waterproofing and impressive comfort
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: GripGrab Waterproof Merino Thermal Socks
Tell us what the product is for
GripGrab says, "The Merino-Lined Waterproof Winter socks are fully waterproof, insulating and comfortable cycling socks designed for the cold and very wet days.
Merino wool offers comfort, high breathability as well as excellent insulating properties, making these socks ideal in the wettest of conditions. Both heel and toe are Nylon-reinforced for added durability.
Notice: The socks are completely waterproof, but will get soaked if submerged in water to above the top cuff."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
GripGrab lists:
* Heavy rain protection
* Nylon reinforced heel and toe
* Insulating
* Breathable
* Merino wool
* Storm-proof
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Simple instructions to follow, and they remained the same size and shape.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They keep the water out and are comfortable to wear.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great waterproofing.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Bulkier than traditional socks.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
A good tenner more expensive than those mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, the quality is excellent, as is the comfort and the waterproofing. They are pricier than some of the competition, but I'd still pay full whack for them considering their performance.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
But you're not LA, so what you think their answer would actually be is irrelevant. LA is saying that the answer would be yes.
Fairly sure it is illegal in the UK to permit a vehicle to be used without a licence....
Very amusing! Lancashire Constabulary prophesies dire consequences for people using mobiles, not wearing a seatbelt etc with the words Anyone...
I don't think Timothy Spall would swear as convincingly (and amusingly) as Gary Oldman.
Surely the pub chair helmet comes first!
I have these and half way through a 2nd winter and I think they are great. I much prefer these over the usual neoprene type booties. I dont want to...
I havent tried one of these but I do use a helmet mounted Joystick (who the hell names these things!) as my main light, you just have to turn your...
More seriously, not a single carbon fibre pure road superbike, my how the market has changed. And probably for the better
It's true that they don't breathe and they're pretty wet inside when I remove them after a ride, but I've never noticed dampness or a chill during...
There was definitely a QC problem with their cheapest chromoly spindle speedplay pedals, had mine replaced twice due to sideways play of the body...