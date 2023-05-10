If you're looking to freshen up outer layers and help restore their water repellency with minimal hassle, Grangers Wash + Repel Clothing 2 in 1 is easy to use and does a decent job of cleaning, but doesn't do much to spruce up flagging water repellency.

Washing waterproof and water-resistant bits of kit can be stressful, for fear of stripping out the water repellency with traditional detergents. But, if you don't wash them then a) they stink eventually and b) they stop being breathable. A technical aftermarket wash-in product is usually the easiest and cheapest option for cheering up flagging kit.

This product from waterproofing and garment care specialist Grangers is designed to be as quick and easy to use as possible – simply measure out two capfuls of the liquid into the detergent drawer of the machine for a single garment, wash as per the garment's recommended wash cycle (usually 30 for technical fabrics) and then air dry or tumble dry if that's an option for the fabric. The wash is designed to clean fabrics, refresh their breathability and restore superficial surface water resistance.

In addition to being quick and easy to use, the Wash + Repel Clothing 2 in 1 also aims to be as environmentally friendly as possible. Obviously, you only need to put the washing machine on once not twice, but also it's packaged in a recycled plastic bottle, the product itself is PFC free and Bluesign approved, plus the very notion of improving the longevity of a piece of outdoor kit rather than buying a new one is better for the environment too.

The items I washed came out much cleaner than they went in, with all but the last residual bits of road grot on the rear successfully removed. They didn't smell of unpleasant chemicals and dried quickly on the washing line, as usual.

After drying, the jackets smelt much fresher than they had prior to washing/treatment, although some residual aromas did remain.

Performance-wise, the breathability of the jackets was much improved, although since this is largely down to removing dirt and sweat from the pores of the breathable fabric, it's a job that any detergent will do.

The crunch was that when it rained, there was little change in their levels of water repellency. Prior to washing they had been starting to get a bit tired and water did not bead off as well as when they were new. Unfortunately, after washing with Wash + Repel Clothing 2-in-1, they remained in the same condition. I had hoped that water repellency would be improved; instead, rain soaked in to the treated fabric.

Value

You need two capfuls (100ml) for a single item or three capfuls (150ml) if you're washing two garments together (each additional garment in a wash takes an extra 50ml). At £11.95 for a 300ml bottle, that works out at around £3.98 per garment if treated singly, or £2.98 per garment if you're treating two items together.

George reviewed Nikwax Tech Wash back in 2017, which is now £6 for a 300ml bottle, working out at about £2 per wash, or £1 per garment if washing two items together.

Obviously, you're not looking at a two-in-one product there (Nikwax doesn't make one), and adding a 300ml bottle of Nikwax TX.Direct (also tested by George, in 2018) to the equation would up the price by £10. However, as the Grangers has little if any effect on a garment's water repellency, only doing much the same job as Nikwax Tech Wash, it's not looking like particularly good value for money.

In fact, you might be better off going with Grangers' Performance Wash, which costs £7.25 for 300ml. With the latest concentrated formula you get 12 washes per bottle, so that's about 60p per item (though we haven't tested it).

Conclusion

At best, I'd see this as an easy-to-use, benign way of washing technical water-repellent kit in the machine, but an expensive option for that. It won't strip out the water repellency that's already there, and it will freshen up the item to make it more breathable. Just don't expect miracles in terms of refreshing water repellency.

Verdict

An effective technical wash that cleans and freshens but does little to refresh water repellency

