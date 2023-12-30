GripGrab Gravelin Merinotech Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey

With classical looks and a blend of materials that work well together, the GripGrab Gravelin Merinotech Jersey is one of those pieces of clothing that could be one of the staples of your year-round cycling wardrobe. The fit is great and the jersey warm and breathable – but the overall high quality and the merino wool-mix material contribute to a considerable cost.

Contrary to popular belief it doesn't actually rain all of the time in the UK – 'only' around 150 days saw 1mm or more of rainfall in 2022. This means you'll often need a jersey for dry winter rides, and ideally one that covers quite a wide-ranging temperature base.

And GripGrab's Gravelin Merinotech jersey does a pretty good job of fulfilling that role.

The testing period from mid-September to mid-December fortunately saw a wide variety of temperatures from an Indian summer-like 25°C to below freezing – which is quite a range in anybody's book.

The material is made from a mix of 66% recycled polyamide, 9% virgin polyamide and 25% merino wool, creating a jersey that's pretty light and not that bulky, but the GripGrab Merinotech keeps your body heat in well.

With a mesh baselayer underneath I was comfortable up to around 12-13°C even when I was riding quite hard, which was helped by the Merinotech's impressive breathability.

Even when pushing hard on the climbs I'd soon cool down and dry out once I'd hit the flat section, and if the climb is followed by a descent any sweat build up doesn't make you cold.

On much colder days I was able to pair this with a long-sleeve base layer underneath, when I was warm enough down to temperatures as cold as -3°C. I reckon it would okay if it was a little chillier too, though the weather wouldn't play ball so I couldn't put this to the test.

Its lack of bulk means you can also wear it with layers over the top. If you feel the cold – I don't tend to – you could easily wear a waterproof jacket or softshell.

The GripGrab has a tailored, close fit, so there won't be any fabric flapping around when you're riding.

The sizing is realistic, the medium coming up as you'd expect, and GripGrab's website has a sizing guide to help you decide.

The arms are long enough for you to ride in a stretched-out position.

That said, the tail isn't quite as dropped as you'll fin on some jerseys. But it is long enough to stop any chills when you wear it with a pair of bib shorts or bib tights.

The three rear pockets are wide enough to get your gloved hand in, and deep enough for all your riding essentials.

And you get a zipped valuables pocket too, which isn't always the case.

The full-length zip runs very smoothly and I found it easy to grip the small tab on the fly, while the top zip garage limits any irritation at the neck.

The Merinotech is available in four colours: olive green, navy, black or the mustard yellow we tested.

Value

The jersey's £129.95 price is far from cheap, but it is backed up by an impressive build quality and material that has a lovely soft feel to it.

The Band of Climbers thermal jersey is priced at £115, but its performance impressed Laurence, who rated it for excellent attention to detail.

Mat liked the Alpine Merino Blend jersey, but felt it was more for autumn and spring than winter.

The 7mesh's Ashlu Merino jersey also contains merino wool in its construction, and Emma found that the women's version worked very well, though at £160 it's a fair bit pricier.

Conclusion

The GripGrab is a comfortable jersey with a lovely soft feel and the wool-mix fabric performs well in a wide range of temperatures

Verdict

Comfortable, warm and breathable jersey that makes the most of recycled materials

