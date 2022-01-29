With a removable Primaloft lining and some massive vents, the Endura Pro SL 3-Season Jacket works really well across a huge range of temperatures. The clever shaping, quality construction and attention to detail all impress too.
I used this a lot over the Christmas period, which seemed to include all three seasons at once, so the timing was ideal. For full winter, a Primaloft gilet clips into the jacket via three poppers, and keeps your core nice and warm even in very cold rides – I used this down to -2° with just a thermal baselayer, and -4 with a jersey too.
The only niggle with the system is that, because the gilet is only attached at the neck, it can sometimes twist when putting it on.
Remove the gilet and the jacket can cope with double-figure temperatures. I also used this up to 12°C with just a short sleeve jersey underneath, and stayed comfortable up around 16° with the vents open too. These vents are large and there are many of them.
On the front there are two, with both running practically the entire length of the jacket, and the arm ones run from wrist to elbow.
Two zip pulls on each front vent make adjusting them easy. There's also a vent across your shoulders, hidden beneath a storm flap.
Endura has really put some effort into the shaping. Across the entire jacket I count 15 panels and at least three different materials, all with various degrees of breathability and stretch.
On the arms alone there are three panels plus a zipped vent on each, and while the front panels are lined for insulation, the rear ones aren't (for breathability). I found the jacket overall wicks well, too, if you do get sweaty.
The waterproofing comes via a PFC-free water repellent finish, and it worked very well throughout the review period. Water beads and rolls off easily, helped by the accurate fit – there are no deep folds or creases where rain can pool and soak in.
On the back you'll find three pockets in the usual places, plus one more to each side of them, almost on each hip. These are useful if relatively small (they won't take iPhone 11, while the 'main' ones and the zippable compartment do), and as they're mesh they won't fill with water.
Endura has also added a lot of reflective material – I count 14 separate reflective patches across the pockets, back, arms, shoulders, chest and collar. Despite this being black I felt perfectly confident riding in the dark as a result, and if that's still not enough for you, there's a nice bright orange option as well.
Value
At £179.99 it seems well-priced given the quality and obvious attention to detail, and it does well against the opposition too. For instance the Santini Colore Bengal Men's Thermo Jacket is £10 more expensive and pretty stylish with it, yet less insulated, less windproof, and doesn't offer nearly such a good fit.
The Monton Men's PRO Joes 3-in-1 Thermal Winter Jacket is very similar in design to the Endura with its own separate gilet and multi-season focus, but it lacks the same practicality – and reflectiveness – despite being £20 more expensive at £200.
Overall
I found the Endura Pro SL 3-Season Jacket practical, well-made and comfortable across a broad range of temps and weathers – a range that's very well suited to UK use in particular.
Verdict
Impressively versatile jacket with a well-designed venting system
Make and model: Endura Pro SL 3-Season Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Endura says, "With a goal of creating the ultimate Autumn, Winter AND Spring Hardcore Roadie jacket, the Pro SL 3 Season Jacket is born. The outer shell deploys a mix of high stretch, waterproof membrane fabrics and incorporates a unique venting system, offering adaptable cooling to key areas of the upper body. A separate vest is constructed from Primaloft's new Evolve fabric in strategically positioned panels provides lightweight insulation in lower temperatures."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Endura lists:
Critically positioned high stretch, wind and waterproof panels
PFC-Free, non-toxic durable water repellent finish
Lightweight, highly breathable PrimaLoft Active Evolve gilet provides optional core body insulation
Full body venting system with 2-way zip chest vents, rear exhaust vent and zipped wrist vents
High cut, shaped collar for warmth and comfort
Triple rear pocket system with zipped security pocket and zipped chest pocket
Subtle reflective details
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
Keeps out the wind and rain, keeps in the warmth.
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Seems well made with a good choice of materials, robust zip pulls, and strong stitching.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
The material itself has a good level of breathability, but add the venting and it really is impressive.
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
It's sleek, with no folds or creases which can lead to water pooling in heavy rain.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable thanks to the soft backing and the Primaloft in the gilet.
Rate the jacket for value:
7/10
Really competitively priced for the quality.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well - I was lucky to be able to test this in such a wide variety of conditions, as it showed off its three-season credentials well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
The venting works really well; they're well placed for maximum airflow.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The gilet can sometimes twist, making it more of a challenge to put on.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £179.99 it seems well-priced given the quality and obvious attention to detail, and it does well against the opposition too. For instance the Santini Colore Bengal Men's Thermo Jacket is £10 more expensive and pretty stylish with it, yet less insulated, less windproof, and doesn't offer nearly such a good fit. The Monton Men's PRO Joes 3-in-1 Thermal Winter Jacket is very similar in design to the Endura with its own separate gilet and multi-season focus, but it lacks the same practicality – and reflectiveness – despite being £20 more expensive at £200.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a really impressive jacket that has genuine three season credentials, and it's very well made. It's comfortable and works extremely well. It's great.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
