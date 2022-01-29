With a removable Primaloft lining and some massive vents, the Endura Pro SL 3-Season Jacket works really well across a huge range of temperatures. The clever shaping, quality construction and attention to detail all impress too.

I used this a lot over the Christmas period, which seemed to include all three seasons at once, so the timing was ideal. For full winter, a Primaloft gilet clips into the jacket via three poppers, and keeps your core nice and warm even in very cold rides – I used this down to -2° with just a thermal baselayer, and -4 with a jersey too.

The only niggle with the system is that, because the gilet is only attached at the neck, it can sometimes twist when putting it on.

Remove the gilet and the jacket can cope with double-figure temperatures. I also used this up to 12°C with just a short sleeve jersey underneath, and stayed comfortable up around 16° with the vents open too. These vents are large and there are many of them.

On the front there are two, with both running practically the entire length of the jacket, and the arm ones run from wrist to elbow.

Two zip pulls on each front vent make adjusting them easy. There's also a vent across your shoulders, hidden beneath a storm flap.

Endura has really put some effort into the shaping. Across the entire jacket I count 15 panels and at least three different materials, all with various degrees of breathability and stretch.

On the arms alone there are three panels plus a zipped vent on each, and while the front panels are lined for insulation, the rear ones aren't (for breathability). I found the jacket overall wicks well, too, if you do get sweaty.

The waterproofing comes via a PFC-free water repellent finish, and it worked very well throughout the review period. Water beads and rolls off easily, helped by the accurate fit – there are no deep folds or creases where rain can pool and soak in.

On the back you'll find three pockets in the usual places, plus one more to each side of them, almost on each hip. These are useful if relatively small (they won't take iPhone 11, while the 'main' ones and the zippable compartment do), and as they're mesh they won't fill with water.

Endura has also added a lot of reflective material – I count 14 separate reflective patches across the pockets, back, arms, shoulders, chest and collar. Despite this being black I felt perfectly confident riding in the dark as a result, and if that's still not enough for you, there's a nice bright orange option as well.

Value

At £179.99 it seems well-priced given the quality and obvious attention to detail, and it does well against the opposition too. For instance the Santini Colore Bengal Men's Thermo Jacket is £10 more expensive and pretty stylish with it, yet less insulated, less windproof, and doesn't offer nearly such a good fit.

The Monton Men's PRO Joes 3-in-1 Thermal Winter Jacket is very similar in design to the Endura with its own separate gilet and multi-season focus, but it lacks the same practicality – and reflectiveness – despite being £20 more expensive at £200.

Overall

I found the Endura Pro SL 3-Season Jacket practical, well-made and comfortable across a broad range of temps and weathers – a range that's very well suited to UK use in particular.

Verdict

Impressively versatile jacket with a well-designed venting system

