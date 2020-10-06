Giro Savix II Women’s Road Cycling Shoes

In search of upper entry-level road shoes but not sure if you'll be using two or three-bolt cleats? No problem, the Giro Savix II shoes allow for either, plus these long-ride comfortable shoes come with a Boa dial fastening system, and won't break the bank.

Available in both men's and women's versions, these tick a lot of boxes for a price-conscious shopper looking for a road shoe with many of the sort of features you'd expect from something much pricier, such as the Boa lacing system alongside the single Velcro strap.

They're made from synthetic leather and mesh, with a nylon composite outsole, and, as I said above, can be fitted with either two or three-bolt pedal cleats. Handy markings allow for easy and balanced cleat fitting too.

The rear of the shoe at the heel/ankle area is well padded, and the insole is detachable should an orthotic or custom insole be needed.

I have ridden in a variety of Giro shoes over the years and always found them to be comfortable, durable and supportive. These seem to follow the same lines quite happily.

The size 39s I tested came up as expected, allowing for fairly low-key socks rather than thicker ones. If you're looking to wear thicker socks as a matter of course you should perhaps consider going up a size. These are available in full-size increments only, whereas some of Giro's higher end models come in half sizes.

The fit is fairly low volume, so if you have a high instep you might find that the Boa, collar and tongue combo doesn't quite suit, but for a standard volume foot, they should fit just fine.

The upper is heavy on the mesh, so these are strictly fair weather shoes without the addition of toe covers or overshoes, but they are well ventilated and breathe well in hot weather or when working hard.

The Velcro strap is a great way of keeping the basic fit on a long-term basis as, once arranged to suit, it can just be left and all other adjustment done quickly and effectively via the Boa.

I found the cushioning at the rear of the shoe incredibly comfortable and supportive when riding, keeping the heel firmly anchored with the help of the Boa system even when working hard. Yes, as Stu pointed out in his test of the men's version last year, there is some flex in the nylon composite outsole when compared with a carbon sole, but unless you're an aggressively powerful rider, it isn't a problem. The shoe stayed put, allowed for fairly good power transfer and was comfortable for long periods of time.

The heel and toe bumpers offer a bit of grip to help combat the smooth midsole area to which the cleats attach.

Price-wise, they're a little more expensive than some – Giant's Phase 2 Road Shoes, which can also take two or three-bolt cleats, are £84.99, and the Specialized Torch 1.0 Road Shoes are £95, though they can only be used with three-bolt cleats – but Liv's Macha Comp road shoes are a little more at £129.99.

dhb's Aeron Carbon Dials are better value, with a carbon sole and a price of £110.

I'd say the Giros sit firmly in the foothills of performance footwear rather than true entry-level, with good features for the price. They're comfortable on long rides, good quality, and, if you're looking for versatility in your choice of pedal, can be used with two or three-bolt cleats.

Verdict

Well-designed, high-quality shoes for all-day comfort and performance, with the ability to take two or three-bolt cleats

