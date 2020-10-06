Giro Savix II Women’s Road Cycling Shoes

In search of upper entry-level road shoes but not sure if you'll be using two or three-bolt cleats? No problem, the Giro Savix II shoes allow for either, plus these long-ride comfortable shoes come with a Boa dial fastening system, and won't break the bank.
Available in both men's and women's versions, these tick a lot of boxes for a price-conscious shopper looking for a road shoe with many of the sort of features you'd expect from something much pricier, such as the Boa lacing system alongside the single Velcro strap.
They're made from synthetic leather and mesh, with a nylon composite outsole, and, as I said above, can be fitted with either two or three-bolt pedal cleats. Handy markings allow for easy and balanced cleat fitting too.
The rear of the shoe at the heel/ankle area is well padded, and the insole is detachable should an orthotic or custom insole be needed.
I have ridden in a variety of Giro shoes over the years and always found them to be comfortable, durable and supportive. These seem to follow the same lines quite happily.
The size 39s I tested came up as expected, allowing for fairly low-key socks rather than thicker ones. If you're looking to wear thicker socks as a matter of course you should perhaps consider going up a size. These are available in full-size increments only, whereas some of Giro's higher end models come in half sizes.
The fit is fairly low volume, so if you have a high instep you might find that the Boa, collar and tongue combo doesn't quite suit, but for a standard volume foot, they should fit just fine.
The upper is heavy on the mesh, so these are strictly fair weather shoes without the addition of toe covers or overshoes, but they are well ventilated and breathe well in hot weather or when working hard.
The Velcro strap is a great way of keeping the basic fit on a long-term basis as, once arranged to suit, it can just be left and all other adjustment done quickly and effectively via the Boa.
I found the cushioning at the rear of the shoe incredibly comfortable and supportive when riding, keeping the heel firmly anchored with the help of the Boa system even when working hard. Yes, as Stu pointed out in his test of the men's version last year, there is some flex in the nylon composite outsole when compared with a carbon sole, but unless you're an aggressively powerful rider, it isn't a problem. The shoe stayed put, allowed for fairly good power transfer and was comfortable for long periods of time.
The heel and toe bumpers offer a bit of grip to help combat the smooth midsole area to which the cleats attach.
Price-wise, they're a little more expensive than some – Giant's Phase 2 Road Shoes, which can also take two or three-bolt cleats, are £84.99, and the Specialized Torch 1.0 Road Shoes are £95, though they can only be used with three-bolt cleats – but Liv's Macha Comp road shoes are a little more at £129.99.
dhb's Aeron Carbon Dials are better value, with a carbon sole and a price of £110.
I'd say the Giros sit firmly in the foothills of performance footwear rather than true entry-level, with good features for the price. They're comfortable on long rides, good quality, and, if you're looking for versatility in your choice of pedal, can be used with two or three-bolt cleats.
Verdict
Well-designed, high-quality shoes for all-day comfort and performance, with the ability to take two or three-bolt cleats
Make and model: Giro Savix II Women's Road Cycling Shoes
Tell us what the product is for
Giro says, 'The Savix™ II W women's road shoe offers the comfortable, supportive fit you'd expect from Giro with the quick adjustment provided by a Boa® dial. With a single dial and a set-and-forget front strap, you can quickly get in your shoes and get on the road. The Boa® L6 dial offers 1mm adjustment increments when tightening, and a macro-release function to get out of the shoe. The universal 3/2 nylon composite outsole allows you to mount either mountain bike or road cleats depending on your pedal preference.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Giro lists:
UPPER:
Boa® L6 (1mm + with macro release) retention with lower-volume strap
Synthetic upper
OUTSOLE:
Nylon composite outsole with universal cleat mount (2- or 3-bolt)
Dual injected TPU toe and heel pad
FOOTBED:
Die-cut EVA footbed
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made and nicely finished, using good quality materials and components.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
These aren't likely to be going anywhere in a hurry.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Provided you don't have an unusually high instep or particularly wide or narrow feet, these should be a good fit.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I wear a 38.5 in "normal" shoes and a 39 in these fits well with normal socks (rather than thick socks).
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Cushioned and supportive padding at the back of the heel and overall excellent comfort.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
You're getting some quite high-end features and good attention to detail for your money, but they're a little more expensive than similar options from the likes of Specialized and Giant, and dhb's Carbon Dials are £110 and have a carbon sole. Liv's Machas are a tenner more.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Wipe clean easily. Insole can be removed and washed or replaced.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well indeed. Comfortable, light and well made.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
That they take two or three-bolt pedal cleats, the good cushioning at heel/rear of foot, and the Boa fastening.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The outsole isn't quite as stiff as some.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Specialized Torch 1.0 Road Shoes are £95, while the Giant Phase 2 Road Shoes are £85. dhb's Carbon Dials are £110 and have a carbon sole, and Liv's Machas are £129.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Absolutely
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good performance road shoes, offering excellent all-day comfort and high quality construction at a decent price. Stu complained that the sole in the men's version wasn't stiff enough for his liking, and gave them a 7/good; I didn't find that an issue, and reckon they deserve an eight/very good.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
