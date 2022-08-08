Giro Eclipse Spherical Road Helmet

Giro says its Eclipse Spherical Helmet is both the fastest road helmet and the coolest aero road helmet it has ever created. We can't verify the aero claims Giro makes, though it provides data to back it up, but I did find it very effective at cooling, and really comfortable to wear.

Debuted in the World Tour in 2021 and now available to us mere mortals, the helmet's design puts large vents at the front, while the remainder is sculpted to allow the smooth movement of air over the head. It certainly looks more aerodynamic than many of the wide-vented road helmets on the market.

The Spherical Technology powered by Mips is very clear to see: there are two EPS foam layers to the Eclipse, with a Mips liner sandwiched between them, with movement enabled through ball and socket 'elastomeric anchors'.

The theory is that this movement, allowing the top layer to rotate around the lower layer, enables the helmet to absorb as much energy as possible in the event of a crash, reducing the impact on the head.

I was lucky enough to avoid being a crash test dummy, but this is the first helmet I've worn where there is clearly so much movement between the layers.

Some aero helmets can suffer from poorer ventilation than non-aero designs, but the Giro Eclipse performs well on this front. Those large vents at the front, helped by the Roc Loc 5 Air retention system that holds the helmet slightly above the skull, allow lots of air to pass over the head for good cooling.

I even tested the helmet in the middle of the recent UK record-breaking heatwave and was happy with how well it performed.

I also found the Eclipse really comfortable to wear, with plenty of padding and adjustable straps, and a ratchet at the rear to tighten the fit.

The only issue I had was that the helmet sometimes clashed with my sunglasses. I needed to adjust the arms of my Oakley Jawbreakers to their shorter length to avoid any contact, and my Oakley Sutro and Encoders both clashed a little.

Many would agree that the Canyon SRAM racing team has one of the best looking kits in cycling, and this matching helmet follows suit – it's a good looking lid, and the touches of colour are classy. Unfortunately it's not currently an option, so you'll have to settle on one of the five other colours available – white, black, charcoal, blue and black/red.

Value

Top-spec aero helmets with Mips technology don't come cheap, but although the Giro Eclipse is pricey, it's on a par with other brands' top dollar offerings.

Last year, I reviewed Limar's Air Speed helmet (you can read my review here). Limar makes similar claims about its market-leading aero performance, and it'll 'only' set you back £180, but as far as I'm concerned the Giro Eclipse is significantly better performing all round, and much more comfortable. I'd be happy to pay the £60 extra for it.

The S-Works Prevail II Vent helmet, which Liam tested earlier this year, is the same price bar a penny (£240). I have the non-Vent version of this and find it a little more comfortable than the Giro, and I'd say the cooling performance is better, and it was cheaper at £210.

There is a new Prevail 3 coming, but that's £275, as is the new Evade 3, 'the most aero road helmet in the peloton' (Specialized's words, not mine).

Conclusion

Overall, I really enjoyed using the Giro Eclipse. The only issue I found was with my sunglasses clashing, which might not be an issue for you at all. The Mips technology is reassuring, and though the aerodynamic claims are impossible to verify, it passed the toughest of tests on cooling.

Verdict

Impressive all-round performance, a combination of great cooling, good looks and (probably) aero benefits...

