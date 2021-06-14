The Giro Berm Cover MTB Cycling Shoes are comfortable and versatile, with plenty of grip and minimum cleat clatter. You might miss the ability to tighten them across the toe box, though.

Although these are labelled as 'MTB', the fact is, loads of people use mountain bike-style spd pedals on their tourers, commuting bikes and, very much on-trend, gravel and adventure bikes, where the Berm Covers will really come into their own. I've worn these all through the spring on all manner of baggy-trousered activities and I haven't found much to criticise.

A lot of this is down to the fit. My feet are long, narrow at the heel and spread out over several hectares at the other end, and the Berm Covers gave me lots of wiggle room. The nominal size 46 actually came up a little large on me, which is a rare thing in a cycling shoe. If you're used to cycling shoes being a bit on the small side, that's not the case here.

Getting in and out is very quick and easy. There are just two sturdy Velcro-fastened straps to deal with. These allow excellent adjustment across the instep, but the (broad, well-padded) tongue ends at the lower strap, and below that there's no adjustment. This didn't matter to me because I need all that space. If you're narrow-footed it might be a different matter.

The smooth, synthetic outer material is wrapped around a mesh structure that allows plenty of ventilation – my feet never overheated. There's no pretence at waterproofing, though. If you plodge through a puddle that comes up over the mesh, the shoes will let it in. I'd recommend these for summer and warmer spring or autumn days (the generous sizing allows for a thicker sock, too).

The only drawback with the mesh construction is that it isn't easy to clean.

Underneath, there's a genuine rubber sole with all manner of knobbles and sipes that make them stable and grippy when push comes to shove.

It also means the cleats are recessed deep into the sole, so you can walk across the café floor without clatter or skidding about. And despite the deep recess, I had no trouble engaging the cleats. The shoes only accept two-bolt cleats. I believe the shoes are supplied with a cover to fit over the cleat recess if you want to use these with flat pedals. These are lost in the darkest corners of road.cc HQ.

Compared to other rugged-soled shoes out there, the Giros are pretty well priced: the Bontrager GR2 Gravel Bike Shoes come in at £129.99, while the Rapha Explore Powerweaves – which definitely score over the Giros in the adjustability stakes, though Stu Kerton says he found the sole a bit flexy – cost £260.

The Giros have just enough give in them for a comfortable walk but they were easily stiff enough to wrench my 30lb Genesis 29er steel-framed hardtail mountain bike up the local gradients.

At just over a kilo a pair, they're there or thereabouts in comparison with other mountain bike-type shoes. They certainly don't feel heavy on the feet.

If you're interested in the women's version (£10 cheaper for some reason), they compare well with the Shimano MT3W Women's SPD Shoes which Lara reviewed in February. These are a penny short of £80.

Overall, if these are the right shape and size for you, I'm pretty sure you will like them. They're as comfortable an off-road shoe as any I've owned, and they're useful across a range of activities, which also adds to their value for money.

Verdict

Versatile cycling shoes that are great for gravel or commuting, but the roomy toe box may not fit everyone

