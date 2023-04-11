The Giant SLR 2 50 Disc WheelSystem is a hookless, tubeless compatible wheelset at a reasonably competitive price – you get a pair of tubeless Gavia Course tyres 'free' with it – that outperforms expectations. Unless you're talking about the rear hub, anyway.

Giant's SLR disc brake wheelsets come in a variety of depths, ranging from 36mm to 65mm, and they all have a hookless, tubeless carbon rim design. Within the 50mm range, there are two tiers; the SLR 1 at £1,198.98, and the SLR 2 we have here at £899.98.

> Buy the Giant SLR 2 50 Disc WheelSystem for £899.98 from Giant

The carbon rim is hookless and tubeless compatible, and is a decent 22.4mm wide internally and 30mm externally. This is not as wide as the 32mm outside diameter (OD) of the Cannondale HollowGram R45 or 35mm OD Roval Rapide CL II, but it's still enough to have an impact on your actual tyre width over most claimed widths.

Giant-branded hubs with a 30-tooth ratchet are used, with a Shimano HG freehub as standard and SRAM XDR as an option. Sapim Sprint hubs (24h front and rear) and alloy nipples complete the build. Tubeless valves and a few spare spokes are included in the box.

The rims have a recommended tyre size of 25-32mm, a maximum pressure of 125psi, and a maximum system weight limit of 129kg.

Heavy going

The pair weighs 1686g (790g front and 896g rear), and while that's not particularly light, it is comparable to other wheels at this price.

The Giant branding is quite subtle, which may please you if you ride another brand of frame.

Tyresome

The wheels were fitted with 25mm Giant Gavia Course 1 tubeless tyres, though 28mm is an option too – you can choose either pair at no extra cost when you buy the wheels.

The Gavias were easy to install, requiring only a single tyre lever, and inflated quickly without the need for frantic pumping or an air compressor. A perfect fit then, although once on they actually measured 28mm.

I also fitted other tyres to see how they compare, including Schwalbe's Pro Ones, which proved a little tighter but still possible to inflate with a track pump. My Continental GP5000 TLs though – known to be a tighter fit – completely defeated me. I gave up trying to get them on the rim after trying every trick and multiple tyre levers. I wish you the best of luck if this is your preferred tyre.

Performance

I tested at 70psi front and rear, a typical pressure for me and also what Giant's pressure guide recommends.

These wheels feel very stiff laterally, but this does not translate into vertical compliance, and they give a very firm ride, if not unbearably so. The choice of tyres is important, and the Gavia Course tyres don't have a very supple sidewall – there are many more comfortable tyres available, which would help here.

It would be impossible to prove anything without a wind tunnel, but these wheels do feel quick when maintaing speed. With such a stiff build they feel quick when accelerating, too.

Windy thriller

The wheelset really stood out in crosswinds, being very easy to manage both in general crosswinds and when passing gates or other areas where the wind can have a significant impact. Weather conditions during testing included some very windy and gusty conditions, but I never felt unsafe or nervous at any speed.

They excelled downhill, with an extremely stable ride with no twitch and fantastic stability – in fact, I feel they are the best wheels I have ever used at high speeds, regardless of rim depth. On all types of downhills, from straight and fast to tight and twisty, they feel great.

The freehub pickup from the 30-tooth ratchet is a major disappointment, however, and in situations where there was any on/off pedalling, you could feel the free movement before it engaged. This is unlikely to be as much of an issue on the road as it is off-road, but it is an area where several competitors have an advantage.

Value

At £899.98 these look a little expensive against some very good competition, even with the inclusion of £90's worth of tyres; the Prime Doyenne 56 Carbon Disc wheelset, for instance, is £599.99, and has just slightly wider 23mm/30mm rim widths.

The Scribe Inception Aero Wide+ 42-Ds are £695 and the VEL 50 RLs are £749.

Overall

Some aspects of the SLR 2's performance are exceptional, such as downhill and windy stability, but others – such as the slow freehub pick-up – quite literally lag behind competition that also beats these handily on price. Nevertheless, these wheels (and tyres) provide solid, dependable performance on the road that feels both stiff and quick.

Verdict

Stable and confident wheels with wide, hookless rims – the freehub is on the slow side, though

