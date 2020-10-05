Giant Control Tower Pro Boost Track Pump

Giant's Control Tower Pro Boost is a neat solution to integrating a tubeless booster into a track pump that doesn't require a separate chamber.
In the main, most booster track pumps work in the same way: there's a pretty standard track pump bit that charges up a pressure vessel, and you can dump that air into your tyre to seat it. The Control Tower Pro Boost is different in that it uses one cylinder both as the main pump and the storage vessel.
> Find your nearest Giant dealer here
> Buy this online here
How has Giant done that? By inverting the pump mechanism so that the top barrel slides over the lower barrel, rather than using a piston inside. 'The inverted design is so that the pump can incorporate the dump tank,' Giant told us. 'Creating the tank at the bottom of the pump means we can use the over barrel to compress the air down for either the dump tank or a straight forward inflation process. As the bottom part is a tank, it's not possible to have a piston run through the centre of the pump, which is why we have the outer over barrel. We didn't want users to have to push and pull the tank up and down so this design allows the tank to be fixed at the bottom of the pump.'
Clear now? Anyway, the TL;DR (too long; didn't read) is: it's all in the one barrel. Which makes the Control Tower Pro Boost a very compact solution.
In use it's the same as other booster pumps. You flick a lever on the base to charge mode and then pump away until you've got the tank up to 200psi, then you attach the pump's head to the valve and flick the lever to dump all the air and seal the tyre. Getting the tank up to 200psi takes a bit of effort but it's easily achievable.
I've had decent success seating Giant's own Gavia Course 1 tubeless tyres, and Schwalbe G-Ones in smaller sizes (28mm Gavias, and 30mm Schwalbes). The main limitation of the design is that the tank is quite small compared to a pump with a separate booster tank, or something like an Airshot. So the bigger the tyres are, the less effective it is. The speed of the air dump is better than some other pumps I've tried, but it's not up to Airshot standards; if I've got big or tricky tyres to get seated, that's still my go-to solution.
If you're going to be seating road/gravel/CX tyres and you're unlikely to do anything bigger than a 40mm, say, then the Control Tower Pro Boost will definitely do a job for you. If you're just pumping up tubed tyres then it's an effective track pump: the Autohead chuck adapts seamlessly to Presta and Schrader valves…
…and it has a nice long hose that stows away neatly over the handle, which is well shaped and comfortable to use.
The base is nice and stable, and the big gauge easy to read.
One slightly annoying thing is that if you've flipped the lever to charge and you lift the handle, it stays lifted rather than dropping down again, because of the design.
> Buyer’s Guide: 13 of the best track pumps
Given the limitations of the tubeless booster – which may or may not be an issue for you – the Control Tower Pro Boost doesn't have universal appeal, and at £99.99 it's at a price point where you could buy an Airshot for your tubeless fettling and our favourite track pump, the Topeak Joe Blow Sport III for the same money. It's not as neat to do it that way, but you're covered for any size of tyre. As a one-stop solution for pumping and tubeless seating, it's decent enough but not outstanding.
Verdict
Compact tubeless booster pump that's effective for smaller road and gravel tyres
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Giant Control Tower Pro Boost Track Pump
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Giant says, 'With the all-new Giant Control Tower Pro Boost, featuring a fully integrated 200psi tubeless inflator chamber alongside the standard inflation chamber, you can get the air you need to seat and inflate any tubeless tyre on any wheel and still have the functionality of a standard floor pump.'
And lists:
DoubleShot barrel-in-barrel technology means the pump is compact and lightweight
Over-sized 3.5 inch pressure gauge
Easy to use AutoHead™ technology ensures full compatibility with any valve
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Giant lists these details:
SPECIFICATIONS
Barrel Aluminium
Colours Silver
Gauge style Base Gauge
Gauge size 3.5"
Base Steel
Handle Comfort handle design
Maximum Pressure 200psi
Height 695mm
Weight 1900g
Hose 1150mm
Volume/Stroke 369cc
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's decent rather than great; works well for smaller tyres.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Neatly designed and well made.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Struggles with larger and trickier tubeless jobs.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's not hugely expensive: the Topeak Joe Blow Booster Floor Pump is £140, for example. It's not cheaper than buying a good track pump and a better tubeless booster, though.
Did you enjoy using the product? It's decent enough.
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably not.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's decent enough, and a neat solution, but hampered a bit by the size of the tank. Will work for you if you're doing road/gravel sized tyres.
Age: 47 Height: 189cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
I'm not going to go looking for explicit examples, but it tends to be more between the lines and the choice of descriptions of other cyclists. It's...
It's not "bile" and I have every right to state an alternative opinion.
It's not cycling-specific infrastructure (i.e. car-free)....
It's awful....I'll probably buy it.
It hasn't been my best day for typos...
Circe are a very reputable tandem builder, so if they've deemed those brakes fit for the usage scenario they've been given, then they'll be fine....
Just a question about subscriptions - I noticed that GBP is not available as a payment currency and, having done some sums, it appears that USD...
They're probably in there somewhere, just too small to see with the naked eye.
The sweatband/wrists look a good opinion with a fan. Also they might be good if you do spin classes. The shorts and suit are too expensive. As...
Schwalbe Pro one. Easiest tyres I have every fitted could do it one handed. This was on a new set of zipps so not sure if it was the rim or tyre...