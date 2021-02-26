Galibier Colombière Jacket

The Galibier Colombière Insulated Jacket is ideal for on- and off-bike adventures, either in the wild or about town, and Galibier has made real strides in combating overheating when pedalling hard.

Northern Irish brand Galibier has been quietly producing high-quality cycle wear at very competitive prices for some years now, and the Colombière jacket can certainly be added to the list of its successes. An insulated jacket for on and off the bike, this works better than anything of its kind that I have tried before, with features such as lightweight panelling and a zip-off hood that reveal the thought and attention to detail that has gone into this product.

The body of the jacket uses an 80-gram insulation layer (using 50 per cent recycled bottles in a nod towards sustainability) sandwiched between two lightweight nylon layers – both of which have been treated with a water-repelling DWR treatment, as this is a reversible jacket.

I found the insulation level to be spot on for even the coldest weather (I even wore this to take the kids sledging), and the rain can be seen beading up on the outer fabric in a shower even after a couple of washes, so I trust this jacket to see me through any shower. It's not designed for prolonged downpours, but I've been caught in some pretty horrible weather and if has stood up to it well. Even when the rain eventually wins, the Colombière will at least keep you warm.

The cut is well suited to a riding position, with a dropped tail and slightly longer sleeves, but not so much as to make it look or feel odd when off the bike. That dropped tail will come into its own if you take this jacket off-road, where mudguards fear to tread, and you may well do so as Galibier says that bikepacking was the inspiration for the Colombière.

So far as good, but the jacket's winning features for me are the removable hood (which solves the age-old problem of whether to include a hood on a 'cycling' jacket, and makes it much more versatile off the bike than a lot of commuter coats) and the Roubaix fabric panels down the sides, under the armpit and down the inside of the sleeves.

My issue with 'down' jackets for cycling has always been a tendency to overheat when working hard, and even on a steady commute you're a lucky rider indeed if you don't encounter the odd hill. Especially in a reversible jacket, where both layers need to be wind and water resistant, ventilation is a serious issue. The addition of such a lightweight and breathable fabric where the wind rarely gets but the body produces the most heat was an absolute revelation. It seems like such a simple solution, but no doubt much work has gone into working out how best to marry the two fabrics. As an added bonus, it also increases the flexibility of the arms when riding.

With a quality zip, high neck and elasticated wrists, the Colombière is well equipped to keep the cold out, and it also features two inseam front pockets and a phone pocket on the chest, all of which zip up and work well.

And you get all this for an excellent price – Endura's FlipJak is a staple in this genre, and we liked it when we reviewed it back in 2015, but the latest Hummvee version has an RRP of £129.99, and Rapha's Explore Down Jacket will cost you around three times as much as the Galibier.

Overall, this is an excellent everyday jacket, whether the day includes riding a bike or not. But those Roubaix side panels are a revelation when it comes to preventing overheating when you do ride.

Verdict

For the money, I doubt you'd find a better casual winter cycling jacket – you may not find better spending considerably more

